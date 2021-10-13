Log in
    AVNT   US05368V1061

AVIENT CORPORATION

(AVNT)
Avient : Launches Two New Sustainable Polymer Solutions for Medical and Pharmaceutical Applications During Pharmapack Europe 2021

10/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Avient Launches Two New Sustainable Polymer Solutions for Medical and Pharmaceutical Applications During Pharmapack Europe 2021 October 13, 2021

Caption: New sustainable and compliant MEVOPUR™ products - color and additive masterbatches based on bio-derived polyethylene, and chemical foaming agents - are being introduced by Avient at Pharmapack Europe 2021.
[To download a high-resolution image, please click here: FOR MEDIA USE ONLY]


PARIS - October 13, 2021 - Avient Corporation, a premier provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions and services, today announced two additions to its MEVOPUR™ line of medical-grade materials to help producers of pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices more easily reach sustainability goals. The new MEVOPUR products are being introduced at Pharmapack Europe 2021, being held October 13-14 in the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

MEVOPUR medical-grade materials are produced according to ISO13485-2016 protocols and supported by testing to ISO 10993-1, USP, European Pharmacopeia and ICH Q3D guidelines. Using MEVOPUR medical grade materials can help manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging reduce the risk of regulatory non-compliance.

New at Pharmapack are color and additive masterbatches based on a PE carrier that is manufactured using non-fossil feedstocks. The resins have bio-based content up to 95 percent, as calculated to ASTM D6866 standard. As drop-in replacements for fossil-based color concentrates, they can be processed the same way and recycled in the same recycling channels as conventional fossil-based polyolefins.

MEVOPUR pre-colored formulations based on bio-derived PE are also being introduced today for customers who prefer ready-to-use solutions.

Also being featured at Pharmapack, MEVOPUR foaming agents help manufacturers of pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices add another level of sustainability to their products. Benefits include light weighting, material savings (and therefore reduced consumption of non-renewable resources), faster cycling, and process-energy savings.

Intended for use in polyolefins, styrenics, and copolymers, these medical-grade foaming agents are the first such additives to be produced under the MEVOPUR protocols.

Avient is exhibiting on stand H52.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with expected 2021 revenues of $4.6 to $4.7 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint
  • Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient employs approximately 8,400 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news.

# # #

Media contact
Michelle Maniscalco
Senior Manager, Marketing Communications
Avient Corporation
michelle.maniscalco@avient.com

Disclaimer

Avient Corporation published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
