Avient Corporation has expanded its LubriOne™ portfolio to include a range of innovative new internally lubricated polymer formulations produced without PTFE lubricants. They can help customers comply with proposed regulatory restrictions on PFAS, which includes PTFE, without compromising tribological and mechanical properties.

SHANGHAI - April 23, 2024 - Avient Corporation, a leading provider of specialized and sustainable materials solutions and services, is highlighting its newly expanded LubriOne™ portfolio that now includes a range of innovative internally lubricated polymer formulations that are produced without polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), for the start of the Chinaplas 2024 show today in Shanghai. These new grades can help customers comply with proposed regulatory restrictions surrounding the use of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which encompass PTFE, without compromising the tribological and mechanical properties.

"Asserting that the presence of PFAS poses a risk to the environment and humans, regulators around the world are proposing severe restrictions on the use of PFAS, including PTFE," said Matt Mitchell, Director of Global Marketing, Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient. "We have anticipated this challenge and are meeting the expected high demand from our customers and their consumers for PTFE-free lubricated materials with a range of LubriOne polymer formulations that avoid the use of fluorinated lubricants that are classified as PFAS."

Using internally lubricated polymer materials eliminates the risk of contamination from oils or greases and minimizes maintenance requirements. In addition, the absence of fluorine in the new LubriOne grades also reduces mold corrosion and facilitates part removal. Converters can use existing molds and processing parameters if the base material system is not changed. While parts molded in non-fluorinated LubriOne can remain lubricated for their useful life, they can also be recycled in PFAS-free material streams after use.

LubriOne internally lubricated formulations made without PTFE were first introduced in 2023 and are available in a wide range of solutions with base resins from polyamide 6.6 (PA66) and polyoxymethylene (POM) to polycarbonate (PC) and polyphenylene ether (PPE). The initial portfolio comprises nine standard unreinforced and glass or carbon fiber reinforced grades, in which PTFE is replaced with alternatives such as linear and high density or ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (LDPE/HDPE/UHMWPE).

PTFE-free LubriOne formulations target demanding applications in various industries, including electronics, industrial and automotive. Specifically, this includes applications such as printers, scanners, lubricated bearings and gears, pulley mechanisms, and conveyor systems for automotive sunroofs, seat mechanisms, and mirror sliding parts.

Avient will be exhibiting its broad portfolio of advanced technologies including its PTFE-free LubriOne Internally Lubricated Formulations at Chinaplas 2024 from April 23-26, in Hall 8.2 Booth F31 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Hongqiao, Shanghai.

