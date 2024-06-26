Avient is exhibiting at CONINFLEX, the International Flexible Packaging Congress, on June 25 - 28, 2024.

To download a high-resolution image, please click here: FOR MEDIA USE ONLY

SÃO PAULO- June 25, 2024 - Today, Avient Corporation, a premier provider of specialized and sustainable materials solutions and services, is participating in CONINFLEX 2024, the International Flexible Packaging Congress. The event, which runs until June 28, features seminars from over 20 industry professionals that discuss the latest advancements, materials, and manufacturing processes for the flexible packaging industry.

The event is also part of the Flexo & Labels Expo, Latin America's largest flexography, labels, and self-adhesive labels exhibition. On Wednesday, June 26, Edson Alexandre M. De Souza, Sr. Technology Manager, LATAM Color, Additives, and Inks, at Avient, will speak on additives and the future of plastics in flexible packaging at 2 p.m. Throughout the week, Avient is showcasing its additives developed to support sustainability in the flexible packaging industry, including:

Cesa™ Nox A4R Additive for Enhanced Recycling: developed to stabilize recycled polyolefins and protect them from degradation during processing, enabling the incorporation of increased recycled content into packaging films, maintaining high-quality levels of PCR and helping promote a more circular economy

developed to stabilize recycled polyolefins and protect them from degradation during processing, enabling the incorporation of increased recycled content into packaging films, maintaining high-quality levels of PCR and helping promote a more circular economy Hiformer™ Liquid Masterbatches: offer a unique combination of chemistry, engineering, and customizable colorant and additive solutions for the specific needs of the application that encourages top performance, flexibility, and sustainability for packaging that can help reduce overall carbon footprint

offer a unique combination of chemistry, engineering, and customizable colorant and additive solutions for the specific needs of the application that encourages top performance, flexibility, and sustainability for packaging that can help reduce overall carbon footprint Cesa™ Anti-Fog Additives: created to help food packaging and horticultural films maintain clarity and prevent moisture buildup in hot and cold fog conditions and in mono and multilayer film, limiting the growth of bacteria and fungi to keep food fresh. Provides an eco-conscious solution that allows consumers to see through the packaging to observe the quality of content while improving the hygiene of food packaging

created to help food packaging and horticultural films maintain clarity and prevent moisture buildup in hot and cold fog conditions and in mono and multilayer film, limiting the growth of bacteria and fungi to keep food fresh. Provides an eco-conscious solution that allows consumers to see through the packaging to observe the quality of content while improving the hygiene of food packaging Cesa™ WithStand™ Antimicrobial Additives: can reduce bacterial, mold, and fungal growth on the surface of packaging products. They can also help to reduce odor, staining, discoloration, loss of mechanical properties, and other detrimental effects of microbe growth, reducing overall food and packaging waste to preserve and protect natural resources

"The flexible packaging industry is constantly evolving to become more sustainable and innovative," said Alessandra Neves, Senior Marketing and Sustainability Manager, LATAM Color, Additives, and Inks, Avient. "Avient is proud to offer sustainability-promoting, high-

performing additives that can meet our customers' most pressing flexible packaging needs, including improving a product's carbon footprint, distinctiveness, and performance."

CONINFLEX 2024 and the Flexo & Labels Exposition will be held at Anhembi District in São Paulo, Brazil, from June 25 - 28. Visitors can find Avient in Pavilion 5, stand number 02.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable materials solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiber™, enables unmatched levels of performance and protection for end-use applications, including ballistic personal protection, marine and sustainable infrastructure and outdoor sports

Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint

Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news.

# # #

Media Contact

Nicole DeChant

Avient Corporation

nicole.dechant@avient.com