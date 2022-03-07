Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avient Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVNT   US05368V1061

AVIENT CORPORATION

(AVNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Avient : Showcases Sustainable Polymers, Colorants and Services for Mexico and Latin America at Plastimagen

03/07/2022 | 10:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Avient Showcases Sustainable Polymers, Colorants and Services for Mexico and Latin America at Plastimagen March 7, 2022

Caption: Explore the possibilities for polymers, colorants, additives, and services with Avient at Plastimagen 2022 in Mexico City.
To download a high-resolution image, please click here: FOR MEDIA USE ONLY

MEXICO CITY - March 7, 2022 - Avient Corporation, a premier provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions and services, will exhibit in person at the Plastimagen tradeshow this week. On display will be material solutions and services capable of meeting customer needs from concept and design through commercialization.

Avient's display features specialized polymer solutions and local services for customers in Latin America, including:

  • Sustainable portfolio of polymer solutions: Colorants, additives, and specialty formulations from Avient are categorized into eight ways that facilitate sustainable outcomes. Solutions include bio-polymers, eco-conscious materials, sustainable infrastructure materials, additives to improve recycling, and more.
  • Advanced mobility: These pioneering polymer solutions apply to transportation applications, including electric vehicles and autonomous vehicle components compatible with 5G. They are formulated to facilitate such goals as lightweighting, reduced VOC/FOG, and ambient interior lighting.
  • ColorForward™ 2023 Guide: This unique collection of four progressive and dynamic color palettes represents societal trends, such as generational changes and environmental concerns, that can be expected to influence consumers in the next few years.
  • Avient Polymer Distribution: Featuring a comprehensive portfolio of polymers from the world's top suppliers, this business unit helps manufacturers to streamline product development including design, material selection, manufacturing processes, and supply chain optimization with local support.
  • Avient Design: This highly specialized group of industrial designers and project engineers also understands materials and molding. They provide customers with engineering support and design for manufacturability insights to simplify processes, accelerate time to market, and gain market share.

Avient is exhibiting at Plastimagen in Mexico City, Mexico, in booth 2114 from Tuesday, March 8 - Thursday, March 11, 2022.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2021 revenues of $4.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint
  • Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient employs approximately 8,700 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news.

# # #

Media contact
Michelle Maniscalco
Senior Manager, Marketing Communications
Avient Corporation
michelle.maniscalco@avient.com

Investor News
Feb 14, 2022

Avient Announces Quarterly Dividend... More

Feb 08, 2022

Avient Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results... More

Jan 11, 2022

Avient To Hold Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call... More

Investor Center
SEARCH INVESTOR NEWS
March, 2022 February, 2022 January, 2022 December, 2021 November, 2021 October, 2021 September, 2021 August, 2021 July, 2021 June, 2021 May, 2021 April, 2021 March, 2021 February, 2021 January, 2021 December, 2020 November, 2020 October, 2020 September, 2020 August, 2020 July, 2020 June, 2020 May, 2020 April, 2020 February, 2020 January, 2020 October, 2019 September, 2019 August, 2019 July, 2019 June, 2019 May, 2019 April, 2019 March, 2019 February, 2019 January, 2019 December, 2018 November, 2018 October, 2018 September, 2018 August, 2018 June, 2018 May, 2018 April, 2018 March, 2018 February, 2018 January, 2018 December, 2017 October, 2017 September, 2017 July, 2017 May, 2017 April, 2017 March, 2017 February, 2017 January, 2017 December, 2016 November, 2016 October, 2016 September, 2016 July, 2016 June, 2016 May, 2016 April, 2016 March, 2016 February, 2016 January, 2016 December, 2015 November, 2015 October, 2015 September, 2015 August, 2015 July, 2015 June, 2015 May, 2015 April, 2015 March, 2015 February, 2015 January, 2015 December, 2014 November, 2014 October, 2014 September, 2014 August, 2014 July, 2014 June, 2014 May, 2014 April, 2014 March, 2014 February, 2014 January, 2014
Search by Month

Disclaimer

Avient Corporation published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 15:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVIENT CORPORATION
10:10aAVIENT : Showcases Sustainable Polymers, Colorants and Services for Mexico and Latin Ameri..
PU
02/28AVIENT : Launches Long Fiber Composites Based on Nylon Reclaimed from End-of-Life Fishing ..
PU
02/25AVIENT : Launches Long Fiber Composites Based on Nylon Reclaimed from End-of-Life Fishing ..
PU
02/22AVIENT CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
02/14Avient Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.2375 Per Share, Payable April 7 to Stockholders a..
MT
02/14Avient Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
02/14Avient Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on April 7, 2022
CI
02/09Citigroup Adjusts Avient's Price Target to $63 From $68, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
02/08TRANSCRIPT : Avient Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
CI
02/08Avient Posts Rise in Q4 Earnings, Revenue
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVIENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 084 M - -
Net income 2022 313 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 4 600 M 4 600 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 8 700
Free-Float -
Chart AVIENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avient Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 50,22 $
Average target price 66,56 $
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Patterson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie A. Beggs Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert Vinod Purayath Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
M. John Midea Senior VP-Global Operations & Process Improvement
Richard H. Fearon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIENT CORPORATION-10.24%4 600
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-14.01%62 031
BASF SE-17.13%50 903
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-7.91%38 155
ROYAL DSM N.V.-18.96%30 291
FMC CORPORATION10.36%15 245