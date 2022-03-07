Avient : Showcases Sustainable Polymers, Colorants and Services for Mexico and Latin America at Plastimagen

Caption: Explore the possibilities for polymers, colorants, additives, and services with Avient at Plastimagen 2022 in Mexico City.

MEXICO CITY - March 7, 2022 - Avient Corporation, a premier provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions and services, will exhibit in person at the Plastimagen tradeshow this week. On display will be material solutions and services capable of meeting customer needs from concept and design through commercialization.

Avient's display features specialized polymer solutions and local services for customers in Latin America, including:

Sustainable portfolio of polymer solutions: Colorants, additives, and specialty formulations from Avient are categorized into eight ways that facilitate sustainable outcomes. Solutions include bio-polymers, eco-conscious materials, sustainable infrastructure materials, additives to improve recycling, and more.

Advanced mobility : These pioneering polymer solutions apply to transportation applications, including electric vehicles and autonomous vehicle components compatible with 5G. They are formulated to facilitate such goals as lightweighting, reduced VOC/FOG, and ambient interior lighting.

ColorForward™ 2023 Guide: This unique collection of four progressive and dynamic color palettes represents societal trends, such as generational changes and environmental concerns, that can be expected to influence consumers in the next few years.

Avient Polymer Distribution: Featuring a comprehensive portfolio of polymers from the world's top suppliers, this business unit helps manufacturers to streamline product development including design, material selection, manufacturing processes, and supply chain optimization with local support.

Avient Design: This highly specialized group of industrial designers and project engineers also understands materials and molding. They provide customers with engineering support and design for manufacturability insights to simplify processes, accelerate time to market, and gain market share.

Avient is exhibiting at Plastimagen in Mexico City, Mexico, in booth 2114 from Tuesday, March 8 - Thursday, March 11, 2022.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2021 revenues of $4.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint

Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient employs approximately 8,700 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.



To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news.

