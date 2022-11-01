Advanced search
Avient : Specialty Inks Launches Wilflex™ Epic™ Rio Ready-For-Use Standard Color Inks

11/01/2022 | 09:10am EDT
Avient Specialty Inks Launches Wilflex™ Epic™ Rio Ready-For-Use Standard Color Inks November 1, 2022

Wilflex Epic Rio RFU Standard Colors include 33 popular industry colors that allow for vibrant and bold prints.

To download a high-resolution image, please click here: [FOR MEDIA USE ONLY]

CLEVELAND - November 1, 2022 - Today, Avient Corporation announced its Specialty Inks business is improving its popular Wilflex™ Epic™ Rio Mixing System with the launch of Wilflex™ Epic™ Rio Ready-For-Use (RFU) Standard Colors, including 33 new flexible cure inks. This portfolio of vibrant, bold, and accurate colors is available to preorder today and will be ready to ship as early as December 1, 2022. This next generation of ready-for-use inks will replace the Epic™ Standard Color portfolio effective February 1, 2023.

Wilflex Epic Rio RFU Standard Colors were created with sustainability in mind. These popular industry colors have a flexible cure profile of 266 ⁰F to 320 ⁰F (130⁰C to 160⁰C), compared to the typical 320⁰F curing temperature of most standard inks. This reduction in curing temperature allows screen printers to maximize output while minimizing energy use and expenses.

"The launch of Wilflex Epic Rio RFU Standard Colors emphasizes Avient Specialty Inks' focus on sustainability," said Tito Echiburu, general manager of Avient Specialty Inks. "Rio RFU Standard Colors allow screen printers to reduce energy use while maintaining the highest quality performance for their intricate designs."

In addition to Wilflex Epic Rio RFU Standard Colors' wide-range curing profile, these inks can also print with excellent opacity, wet-on-wet printing capabilities, great stretch, and an optimal soft hand. These vibrant inks are developed to be simple to use, easy to print, and can be a sustainable solution for your colorful screen-printing needs. To learn more about Wilflex Epic Rio RFU Standard Colors, click here to download the following product information bulletin.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world.

Examples include:

  • Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiber™, enables unmatched levels of performance and protection for end-use applications, including ballistic personal protection, marine and sustainable infrastructure and outdoor sports
  • Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint
  • Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news.

# # #

Media contact
Nicole DeChant
Avient Corporation
nicole.dechant@avient.com

Disclaimer

Avient Corporation published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 13:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
