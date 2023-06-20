Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avient Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVNT   US05368V1061

AVIENT CORPORATION

(AVNT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-20 pm EDT
39.70 USD   -1.12%
05:01pAvient To Hold Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call
PR
06/15AVIENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/13Focusing On A Sustainable Future : Avient Joins as bluesign® SYSTEM PARTNER for Dope-Dyeing Fiber Colorants
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avient To Hold Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call

06/20/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEVELAND, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, intends to release its second quarter 2023 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 27, 2023.  The company will then host a webcast with a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The webcast can be viewed live at avient.com/investors, or by clicking on the webcast link here.  Conference call participants in the question and answer session should pre-register using the link at avient.com/investors, or here, to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.  The question and answer session will follow the company's presentation and prepared remarks.

A recording of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available at avient.com/investors/events-presentations immediately following the conference call and will be accessible for one year.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiber™, enables unmatched levels of performance and protection for end-use applications, including ballistic personal protection, marine and sustainable infrastructure and outdoor sports
  • Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint
  • Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com/.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avient-to-hold-second-quarter-2023-conference-call-301855940.html

SOURCE Avient Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about AVIENT CORPORATION
05:01pAvient To Hold Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call
PR
06/15AVIENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/13Focusing On A Sustainable Future : Avient Joins as bluesign® SYSTEM PARTNER for Dope-Dyein..
PU
06/07Avient : Showcases New Sustainable Solutions and Recent Compliance Certifications at ITMA ..
PU
06/07Avient : IR Presentation – June 2023
PU
05/31Avient : Specialty and Sustainable Healthcare Material Solutions from Avient at Medtec Chi..
PU
05/15Avient : Adds Its First Production Line for Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites..
PU
05/11Avient Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.2475/Share, Payable July 7 to Shareholders on..
MT
05/11Avient Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/11Avient Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on July 7, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVIENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer