    AVNT   US05368V1061

AVIENT CORPORATION

(AVNT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
30.27 USD   -0.66%
Avient To Hold Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

10/11/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
CLEVELAND, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, intends to release its third quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.  The company will then host a webcast with a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The webcast can be viewed live at avient.com/investors, or by clicking on the webcast link here.  Conference call participants in the question and answer session should pre-register using the link at avient.com/investors, or here, to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.  The question and answer session will follow the company's presentation and prepared remarks.

A recording of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available at avient.com/investors/events-presentations immediately following the conference call and will be accessible for one year.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint
  • Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®.  For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avient-to-hold-third-quarter-2022-conference-call-301646567.html

SOURCE Avient Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
