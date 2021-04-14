Avient : To Hold First Quarter 2021 Conference Call

CLEVELAND, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, intends to release its first quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on Friday, April 30, 2021. The company will then host a webcast with a slide presentation at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 30, 2021.

The webcast can be viewed live at avient.com/investors, or by clicking here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eaivs28r. To participate in the audio-only portion of the call, dial 1-844-835-7433 (domestic) or 1-914-495-8589 (international) and provide conference ID number 6746706. There will be a question and answer session following the company's presentation and prepared remarks.

A recording of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available at avient.com/investors. In addition, a recording of the audio will be available for one week, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 30, 2021. To access, dial 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and provide conference ID number 6746706.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2020 pro forma revenues of $3.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 8,400 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

