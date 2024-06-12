Avient Corporation will highlight Hydrocerol™ Chemical Foaming Agents, which can be used to reduce weight in automotive applications such as door panels, at the Plastics in Automotive Engineering (PIAE) Conference 2024

MANNHEIM, Germany - June 12, 2024 - Avient Corporation, a premier provider of specialized and sustainable materials solutions and services, will present its latest technologies and innovations for transportation, including two presentations, next week at the Plastics in Automotive Engineering (PIAE) Conference from June 19 to 20, 2024.

Avient will present two papers at the conference. The first, titled Lightweight Design Innovation: A Case Study of 20% Weight and CO 2 Emission Reduction in Door Panels, offers insights into achievable weight and CO2 reductions using Hydrocerol™ Chemical Foaming Agents in collaboration with tier-one supplier Antolin. This will also highlight Avient's new Foaming Prediction Service, which helps predict the behavior and maximum weight reduction of foamed parts, reducing the need for physical trials and testing.

The second presentation, titled Management of Vehicle Indoor Air Quality with Sustainable Polymer Additive Solutions, will discuss developing a range of emission and VOC-controlling technologies that can reduce undesirable material emissions, increasing safety and comfort. This can enable an increase in the amount of recycled content used in vehicle interior components, improving sustainability.

The two-day conference, which takes place at the Rosengarten Center in Mannheim, brings together global automotive plastics experts interested in using plastics in interior, exterior, and under-the-hood vehicle applications.

As a longstanding provider of polymer solutions to the automotive industry, Avient is focused on supporting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tier-one suppliers in reaching their sustainability goals. Avient does this by offering a multitude of solutions, including those that can enable greater use of recycled materials, such as its award-winning Color Prediction Service, and lightweighting solutions, such as Hydrocerol™ Chemical Foaming Agents.

Visitors to Avient's booth #17 can expect to see examples of foamed parts and molded-in-colors for automotive interiors, including aesthetic effects such as speckles, sparkles, and metallics, in addition to the latest ColorForward™ Color Trend Forecast.

For the complete conference program, please visit www.vdiconference.com/piae.

