CLEVELAND - September 25, 2023 - Avient Corporation announced today it will feature Hammerhead™ Marine Composite Panels at the upcoming International Boat Builders' Exhibition & Conference (IBEX). With more than 50% weight savings compared to plywood, these continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite sandwich panels offer boat manufacturers a lighter, more efficient alternative to traditional marine construction materials.
Beyond weight reduction, Hammerhead panels can improve installation and labor productivity with the ability to replace typical wood, hand lay-up, and vacuum-assisted processes with a consolidated, ready-to-install panel. Applications range from structural to cosmetic in bulkheads, decking, ceilings, hatches, covers, cabinetry, fittings, transoms, and stringers.
Hammerhead Marine Composite Panels are made from continuous glass fiber reinforced thermoplastic face sheets and polyester foam cores. This configuration provides unique characteristics, such as strong adhesive properties that can improve bonding to various structural materials and to coatings and surface films for increased design flexibility compared to traditional boat building and assembly methods. Resistant to moisture degradation and rot, they can withstand harsh marine conditions. Panels are available in various thicknesses and core densities, customized to specific uses and applications.
"We developed Hammerhead panels as an alternative to marine plywood and other materials to help boat builders solve a variety of manufacturing challenges, like reducing VOC exposure and improving labor and installation times," said Mike Mosley, general manager, Advanced Composites at Avient. "We look forward to exhibiting in Tampa and showcasing our unique and innovative products to the IBEX community."
In addition to Hammerhead Marine Composite Panels, Avient will highlight Polystrand™ continuous fiber reinforced unidirectional tapes and multi-axial laminates at its IBEX booth 1248 in the Composites Pavilion, October 3-5 in Tampa, Florida.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world.
Examples include:
Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiber™, enables unmatched levels of performance and protection for end-use applications, including ballistic personal protection, marine and sustainable infrastructure, and outdoor sports
Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy
Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint
Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility
Avient is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.
Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Color, Additives and Inks, and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment is a formulator of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment is a formulator of specialty and sustainable polymer formulations, services and solutions for designers, assemblers and processors of thermoplastic materials across a range of markets and end-use applications. The Company has approximately 104 manufacturing sites in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa (EMEA). Its end markets include consumer, packaging, defense, healthcare, industrial, transportation, building and construction, telecommunications and energy.