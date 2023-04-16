Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avient Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVNT   US05368V1061

AVIENT CORPORATION

(AVNT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-14 pm EDT
40.31 USD   -0.76%
04/16Where Sustainability Matters : Avient to Highlight its Latest Solutions to Support a Circular Economy at Chinaplas 2023
PU
04/05Avient To Hold First Quarter 2023 Conference Call
PR
03/22Avient : Percentile
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Where Sustainability Matters: Avient to Highlight its Latest Solutions to Support a Circular Economy at Chinaplas 2023

04/16/2023 | 10:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Where Sustainability Matters: Avient to Highlight its Latest Solutions to Support a Circular Economy at Chinaplas 2023 April 17, 2023

Where Sustainability Matters: Avient to Highlight its Latest Materials, Colorants, Additives, and Services to Support a Circular Economy at Chinaplas 2023

To download a high-resolution image, please click here: FOR MEDIA USE ONLY

SHENZHEN, China - April 17, 2023 - Today, Avient Corporation will present its portfolio of sustainable materials and advanced services during Chinaplas 2023. The company's innovative material, colorant and additive technologies can help designers, brand owners, and manufacturers improve the performance and aesthetics of their applications, while enabling sustainability benefits such as significant energy savings and increased use of recycled content.

"In line with the continuing drive towards greater sustainability and circularity in the industry, we will demonstrate our latest advances in materials science at Chinaplas, from specialty colorants and color prediction to bio-based thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) and engineered materials," says Say-Eng Lee, Vice President and General Manager, Color & Additives Asia for Avient. "Our broad portfolio of solutions on display addresses important needs in a wide range of market segments where sustainability and color matter to help build a better tomorrow."

Avient will highlight the following innovations for applications in packaging, transportation, healthcare, telecommunications, and consumer electronics:

  • ColorForward™ 2024: the 18th edition of Avient's annual color forecasting guide, featuring a palette of 20 colors and effects selected by color, marketing, and social trend experts to help plastic product designers, brand managers, and marketing professionals make more informed color choices.
  • PCR Color Prediction Service: a digital tool developed to illustrate the color possibilities or limitations of certain post-consumer recycled material (PCR) before sample development to help simplify the overall decision-making process for brand owners and technical colorists.
  • Hiformer™ Liquid Additives for Polyolefins: offer significant reduction of melt fracture and die build-up for polyolefin film applications to improve processing efficiency and save machine start-up time.
  • Rejoin™ PCR Colorants: enable polyolefin packaging with up to 100% PCR content.
  • Cesa™ Nox A4R Additives: a range of specialized antioxidants to protect post-consumer polyolefins against oxidation, which can lead to defects like black spots, gels, and discoloration during processing and recycling.
  • ColorMatrix™ Optica™ PET Blue Toners & Colors: developed for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins and preforms, designed to enhance recyclability and reduce yellowing that occurs during the recycling process.
  • reSound™ BIO Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs): formulated with 35 to 75 percent bio-renewable feedstock without compromising property retention, adhesion strength in overmolding applications, or colorability.
  • Gravi-Tech™ Density Modified PP-Based Formulations: new, high-impact metallization grades developed to replace die-cast or machined metals while delivering the look and weighted feel of metal in premium brand applications.
  • Versaflex™ CE 3130 Series TPEs: a range of non-blooming thermoplastic elastomers for demanding consumer electronics, automotive, and appliance applications requiring premium surface finish, enhanced feel, and improved aesthetics with UV, stain, abrasion, and scratch resistance.
  • Colorant Chromatics™ Transcend™ Premier Healthcare Colorants: bright, high-temperature solutions offered in pre-colored or concentrate form in a range of vivid opaque and transparent colors. They are fully bio-compatible per ISO 10993 standards to provide ultra-high-heat resistance and performance without compromising safety.
  • Colorant Chromatics™ UV Laser Marking Technology for Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene resins (FEP): can outperform traditional and infra-red marking, enabling a permanent, gentle, cost-effective ultraviolet (UV) marking with 60%- 80% percent contrast, such as required for cables in aerospace.

Chinaplas 2023, the world's leading technology-oriented plastics and rubber trade fair, is taking place April 17-20 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Visitors can find Avient at the TechTalk Show Area, Hall 16, Stand R32, and the Design x Innovation Gallery, Gate 2 Lobby 1/F, Hall 17. Avient will also host two technical speeches during the show:

  • A TechTalk Presentation on April 17 from 15:00 to 15:20 hours at Stand R31 in Hall 16 on sustainable bio-based materials, including zero-carbon emission TPEs, low-warpage and low-water absorption nylons, 'OK-compost' certified biopolymer solutions and successful case studies
  • A Design Forum on April 19 from 10:35 to 11:00 hours at Hall 18, Room CC201A, 2/F, on ColorForward™ Color Forecasting and GraviTech™ Density-Modified Formulations

Find more information and updates on Avient at Chinaplas 2023 here: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/fceFXpzPk1TCMrkPjwtxSA

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world.
Examples include:

  • Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiber™, enables unmatched levels of performance and protection for end-use applications, including ballistic personal protection, marine and sustainable infrastructure and outdoor sports
  • Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint
  • Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com/.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news.


# # #

Media contact
Nicole DeChant
Avient Corporation
nicole.dechant@avient.com

Investor News
Apr 05, 2023

Avient To Hold First Quarter 2023 Conference Call... More

Feb 15, 2023

Avient Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results... More

Feb 13, 2023

Avient Announces Quarterly Dividend... More

Investor Center
SEARCH INVESTOR NEWS
April, 2023 March, 2023 February, 2023 January, 2023 December, 2022 November, 2022 October, 2022 September, 2022 June, 2022 May, 2022 April, 2022 March, 2022 February, 2022 January, 2022 December, 2021 November, 2021 October, 2021 September, 2021 August, 2021 July, 2021 June, 2021 May, 2021 April, 2021 March, 2021 February, 2021 January, 2021 December, 2020 November, 2020 October, 2020 September, 2020 August, 2020 July, 2020 June, 2020 May, 2020 April, 2020 February, 2020 January, 2020 October, 2019 September, 2019 August, 2019 July, 2019 June, 2019 May, 2019 April, 2019 March, 2019 February, 2019 January, 2019 December, 2018 November, 2018 October, 2018 September, 2018 August, 2018 June, 2018 May, 2018 April, 2018 March, 2018 February, 2018 January, 2018 December, 2017 October, 2017 September, 2017 July, 2017 May, 2017 April, 2017 March, 2017 February, 2017 January, 2017 December, 2016 November, 2016 October, 2016 September, 2016 July, 2016 June, 2016 May, 2016 April, 2016 March, 2016 February, 2016 January, 2016 December, 2015 November, 2015 October, 2015 September, 2015 August, 2015 July, 2015 June, 2015 May, 2015 April, 2015 March, 2015 February, 2015 January, 2015 December, 2014 November, 2014 October, 2014 September, 2014 August, 2014 July, 2014 June, 2014 May, 2014 April, 2014 March, 2014 February, 2014 January, 2014
Search by Month
Search

Attachments

Disclaimer

Avient Corporation published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 02:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AVIENT CORPORATION
04/16Where Sustainability Matters : Avient to Highlight its Latest Solutions to Support a Circu..
PU
04/05Avient To Hold First Quarter 2023 Conference Call
PR
03/22Avient : Percentile
PU
03/22Avient : IR Presentation – March 2023
PU
03/13AVIENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Avient to $40 From $34, Maintains Equal-Weight R..
MT
02/22AVIENT CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
02/22Tranche Update on Avient Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 18, 2008..
CI
02/16Deutsche Bank Adjusts Avient Price Target to $48 From $35, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/16Oppenheimer Upgrades Avient to Outperform From Perform, Sets $50 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVIENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 453 M - -
Net income 2023 153 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,6x
Yield 2023 2,54%
Capitalization 3 671 M 3 671 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 9 700
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart AVIENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avient Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 40,31 $
Average target price 47,63 $
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Patterson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie A. Beggs Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Vinod Purayath Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Schilf Chief Information Officer & Vice President
M. John Midea Senior VP-Global Operations & Process Improvement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIENT CORPORATION19.40%3 671
ECOLAB INC.12.92%46 791
SIKA AG9.02%41 536
GIVAUDAN SA9.00%31 836
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-5.93%23 929
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG22.20%19 992
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer