Avila Energy Corporation provides Disclosure Update in relation to Power Generation,

Carbon Capture and Sequestration Loan Agreement and MTT Solutions B.V.

Calgary, Alberta, May 28, 2024 - Avila Energy Corporation ("Avila", the "Company" or "Avila Energy"), (CSE: VIK, OTCM: PTRVF and FRA:6HG0), announces that it has entered into a loan agreement for an amount of $5,994,314 relating to its power generation, carbon capture and sequestration facility (the "Power Generation Facility") located in West Central Alberta.

The power generation loan (the "Loan") is an unsecured loan of a principal amount of $5,994,314 advanced by QVB Energy Ltd. ("QVB"), a non-arm's length party, bearing interest of 6% per annum (0.05% per month). The payment terms are interest only for two years prior to receiving a request to commence construction and commissioning of the Power Generation Facility. Avila is the 100% owner and operator of the Power Generation Facility situated in West Central Alberta.

The Power Generation's preliminary designs were advanced to where long lead items were acquired by the Company as part of the progression and completion of the 1st stage of approximately 10MW of continuous duty power generation on or before the end of the 2nd quarter of 2025.

The application to the federal government of Canada and Alberta Utilities Commission of facility will be completed by Avila. The Company is currently monitoring and awaiting the publication of firm policies by the federal government of Canada. It has been the Company's experience that if an application is submitted prior to the publication of firm policies that the Company's application, and the proposed facility, is at the risk of not qualifying for the benefits that are anticipated to be included in the federal government's policies.

The source and uses of the expenditures were initially disclosed more generally in the offering document 45- 106F19 dated December 6, 2022, and as amended on December 22, 2022, and form part of the Carbon Capture and Sequestration program in West Central Alberta. Pursuant to subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act, these expenditures qualify as Canadian Renewable and Conservation Expenses (CRCE) as disclosed in the Form 45- 106F19. QVB is the supplier of engineering equipment and construction services for the Power Generation Facility.

The Loan included the preliminary design, equipment, and various components of the Powe Generation Facility, including the supply of two Caterpillar Solar Turbine power generators are to be upgraded and load tested to perform in the manner intended when they are installed to become a natural gas fired Power Generation, Carbon Capture and Sequestration facility.

This transaction constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as the Company and QVB share the same significant shareholder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Leonard Van Betuw. Pursuant to MI 61-101, the Company will file a material change report providing disclosure in relation to the "related party transaction" on SEDAR+ under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company did not file the material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the Loan as the details of said agreement were not settled until shortly prior to the conclusion of the agreement, and the Company wished to sign the loan