Avinger : Delisting/Transfer of Listing (Form 8-K)

09/24/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing
On September 22, 2021, Avinger, Inc. (the "Company") received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as the minimum bid price for the Company's listed securities was less than $1 for the previous 30 consecutive business days. The Company has a period of 180 calendar days, or until March 21, 2022, to regain compliance with the rule referred to in this paragraph. To regain compliance, during the 180 day period, the bid price of the Company's common stock must close at $1 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. The notice has no present impact on the listing of the Company's securities on Nasdaq.
If the Company does not regain compliance during such 180-day period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days, provided that the Company meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for Nasdaq except for Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and provides a written notice of its intention to cure this deficiency during the second compliance period. If it appears to Nasdaq that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, it will receive written notification that its securities are subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a hearings panel pursuant to the procedures set forth in the applicable Nasdaq Listing Rules.
The Company intends to actively monitor its bid price and will consider available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

Disclaimer

Avinger Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 20:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
