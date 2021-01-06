Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avinger, Inc.    AVGR

AVINGER, INC.

(AVGR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/06 04:00:00 pm
0.5751 USD   -13.74%
04:16pAVINGER : to Participate in HC Wainwright Conference
PU
2020AVINGER INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
2020AVINGER : Announces Annual Meeting Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avinger : to Participate in HC Wainwright Conference

01/06/2021 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first-ever image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced that its executive team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference taking place virtually January 11-14, 2021. Management will provide a pre-recorded presentation, which will be available to registered investors on demand via the conference website beginning January 11. Avinger will also provide a link to the presentation on its Investor Relations site, at www.avinger.com.

Additionally, Avinger management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts during the dates of the conference. For more information about the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative. For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Avinger, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future performance, current capital availability, expected capital requirements, growth plans, timing of product launches and clinical studies, our continued listing on Nasdaq, future shareholder meetings, and the effects of the reverse stock split. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, are described in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2020, and subsequent Form 10-Qs. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Avinger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Mark Weinswig
Chief Financial Officer
Avinger, Inc.
(650) 241-7916
ir@avinger.com

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
(214) 597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Avinger, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623331/Avinger-to-Participate-in-HC-Wainwright-Conference

Disclaimer

Avinger Inc. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 21:15:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVINGER, INC.
04:16pAVINGER : to Participate in HC Wainwright Conference
PU
2020AVINGER INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
2020AVINGER : Announces Annual Meeting Results
PU
2020AVINGER : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2020AVINGER INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events ..
AQ
2020AVINGER : Adjourns Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
2020AVINGER : Expands Tigereye(TM) Limited Launch
PU
2020AVINGER : Receives Nasdaq Extension, Recommends Stockholders Vote FOR All Proxy ..
PU
2020AVINGER INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule..
AQ
2020AVINGER INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,50 M - -
Net income 2020 -20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56,6 M 56,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,66x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart AVINGER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avinger, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVINGER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,00 $
Last Close Price 0,67 $
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Soinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James G. Cullen Non-Executive Chairman
Mark B. Weinswig CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Himanshu N. Patel Chief Technology Officer
Jaafer Golzar Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVINGER, INC.31.79%57
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC1.30%189 337
DANAHER CORPORATION2.98%162 513
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-1.60%94 638
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.59%82 088
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG2.57%56 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ