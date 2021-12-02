Avingtrans : Acquisition of Transkem

Hayward Tyler Fluid Handling (HTFH), part of Avingtrans PLC's Process Solutions and Rotating Equipment (PSRE) division, has acquired the assets of Hillington-based Transkem. The deal will see Transkem's operations move to HTFH's site in East Kilbride, with Transkem's managing director Stuart Gibson heading up the new combined operation under the HTFH brand.

Austen Adams, Managing Director of Avingtrans' PSRE division, said: "We're delighted to have completed the acquisition, which brings together two respected names in the processing industries.

"Transkem is well known for designing and manufacturing specialist mixers for the pharmaceutical, petrochemical, food and beverage industries. This fits neatly with HTFH's expertise producing pumps and valves, as well as our in-house mixer testing capabilities. By consolidating the two businesses, we can expand our offer for new and existing customers around the world, becoming a more rounded fluid handling provider and creating a strong foundation for future growth."

Founded in 1934, Transkem started life manufacturing ceramic pumps and mixers before concentrating on mixers from the late 1970s onwards. A founder member of the Fluid Mixing Process Group at Cranfield University, it played a key role in the development of the fluid mixing design guide, which remains the basis of mechanical mixer designs to this day.

Stuart Gibson, Managing Director of Transkem, added: "Transkem has built an excellent reputation over nearly 90 years in the industry, but taking the business onto the next level requires investment and market reach.

"In HTFH, backed by Avingtrans, I believe we have identified new owners who not only have the industry knowledge, experience and resources to take the business to the next level but who are also respectful of its heritage and the role it has played in both its key sectors and also the wider UK manufacturing landscape."

