  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Avingtrans plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVG   GB0009188797

AVINGTRANS PLC

(AVG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/02 03:22:10 am
410 GBX   +1.23%
03:41aAVINGTRANS : Acquisition of Transkem
PU
11/22AVINGTRANS : Visit from HS2 Minister, Andrew Stephenson
PU
10/28AVINGTRANS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Avingtrans : Acquisition of Transkem

12/02/2021 | 03:41am EST
Hayward Tyler Acquires Transkem

Hayward Tyler Fluid Handling (HTFH), part of Avingtrans PLC's Process Solutions and Rotating Equipment (PSRE) division, has acquired the assets of Hillington-based Transkem. The deal will see Transkem's operations move to HTFH's site in East Kilbride, with Transkem's managing director Stuart Gibson heading up the new combined operation under the HTFH brand.

Austen Adams, Managing Director of Avingtrans' PSRE division, said: "We're delighted to have completed the acquisition, which brings together two respected names in the processing industries.

"Transkem is well known for designing and manufacturing specialist mixers for the pharmaceutical, petrochemical, food and beverage industries. This fits neatly with HTFH's expertise producing pumps and valves, as well as our in-house mixer testing capabilities. By consolidating the two businesses, we can expand our offer for new and existing customers around the world, becoming a more rounded fluid handling provider and creating a strong foundation for future growth."

Founded in 1934, Transkem started life manufacturing ceramic pumps and mixers before concentrating on mixers from the late 1970s onwards. A founder member of the Fluid Mixing Process Group at Cranfield University, it played a key role in the development of the fluid mixing design guide, which remains the basis of mechanical mixer designs to this day.

Stuart Gibson, Managing Director of Transkem, added: "Transkem has built an excellent reputation over nearly 90 years in the industry, but taking the business onto the next level requires investment and market reach.

"In HTFH, backed by Avingtrans, I believe we have identified new owners who not only have the industry knowledge, experience and resources to take the business to the next level but who are also respectful of its heritage and the role it has played in both its key sectors and also the wider UK manufacturing landscape."

Disclaimer

Avingtrans plc published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 08:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 101 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2022 6,40 M 8,51 M 8,51 M
Net cash 2022 22,0 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 130 M 173 M 173 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart AVINGTRANS PLC
Duration : Period :
Avingtrans plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVINGTRANS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 405,00 GBX
Average target price 495,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen McQuillan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Michael King CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Roger Steven McDowell Non-Executive Chairman
Leslie James Thomas Independent Non-Executive Director
John Clarke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVINGTRANS PLC43.11%173
MISUMI GROUP INC.40.62%11 992
HITACHI METALS, LTD.34.10%7 926
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)12.82%6 148
SFS GROUP AG11.24%4 750
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC25.00%4 680