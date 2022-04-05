Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Avingtrans plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVG   GB0009188797

AVINGTRANS PLC

(AVG)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Avingtrans : Hayward Tyler Ltd receive Silver Supply Chain Excellence Award from Rolls Royce Submarines

04/05/2022 | 04:28am EDT
Hayward Tyler Ltd receive Silver Supply Chain Excellence Award from Rolls Royce Submarines

Our subsidiary, Hayward Tyler, has been awarded Silver Supply Chain Excellence Award from Rolls Royce Submarines in recognition for 100% on time Delivery performance with zero defects in a rolling 12-month period. The award is built around a culture of continuous improvement supported by a collaborative relationship that further establishes Hayward Tyler as a super critical, leading supplier to the UK defence sector.

David Mitchell, Global Commodity Manager Pumps and Valves presented the award to Tim Stoten, Value Stream Manager and Denis Healy, Managing Director at the Luton Facility.

Disclaimer

Avingtrans plc published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 08:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
