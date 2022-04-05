Avingtrans : Hayward Tyler Ltd receive Silver Supply Chain Excellence Award from Rolls Royce Submarines

Our subsidiary, Hayward Tyler, has been awarded Silver Supply Chain Excellence Award from Rolls Royce Submarines in recognition for 100% on time Delivery performance with zero defects in a rolling 12-month period. The award is built around a culture of continuous improvement supported by a collaborative relationship that further establishes Hayward Tyler as a super critical, leading supplier to the UK defence sector.

David Mitchell, Global Commodity Manager Pumps and Valves presented the award to Tim Stoten, Value Stream Manager and Denis Healy, Managing Director at the Luton Facility.

