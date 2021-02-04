Log in
AVINGTRANS PLC

(AVG)
Avingtrans : Hayward Tyler Signs Multiple Agreements with Ruhrpumpen, Expanding Nuclear Capabilities

02/04/2021 | 03:29pm EST
Hayward Tyler Signs Multiple Agreements with Ruhrpumpen, Expanding Nuclear Capabilities

Our subsidiary, Hayward Tyler, a global leader in performance-critical pumps and motors for the energy sector, are pleased to announce two separate agreements with Ruhrpumpen, a leading manufacturer of pump systems around the globe, to better serve the civil nuclear power industry.

Under a license agreement, Hayward Tyler will exclusively manufacture, sell, and supply safety-related products designed by Ruhrpumpen, including pumps, spare parts, and replacement parts for applications in nuclear power plants worldwide. The company will also provide maintenance and repair services for these safety-related products, with technical support available from Ruhrpumpen as needed.

For non-safety related products, Hayward Tyler has agreed to become the exclusive authorized reseller of Ruhrpumpen-manufactured products for non-safety applications in the civil nuclear power market. The resulting reseller agreement includes all new and replacement Ruhrpumpen products spare parts, and replacement parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

'These partnership agreements with Ruhrpumpen present a significant opportunity to broaden our offerings to the global nuclear market,' said Mike Turmelle, Managing Director of the Engineered Pumps and Motors Division of Avingtrans, the parent company of Hayward Tyler. 'Our customers will be even better served with the product portfolio that Ruhrpumpen offers for diverse nuclear applications.'

'We are proud to partner with such a respected company, and we are excited about this great opportunity. This alliance absolutely has the experience, capabilities, skill set, and resources to meet the needs of the global civil nuclear market,' said Marcelo Elizondo, President of Global Sales and Marketing for Ruhrpumpen Group.

About Hayward Tyler

Hayward Tyler, part of the Engineered Pumps and Motors Division of Avingtrans plc, manufactures and services performance-critical electric motors and pumps to meet the most demanding applications in the global energy and chemical processing industries, specializing in high pressure, high temperature, and difficult-to-handle fluids. The company has built a solid reputation for delivering quality, reliability, and world-class engineering with facilities in the UK, the US, China, and India.

About Ruhrpumpen

Ruhrpumpen is an innovative and streamlined global pump Technology Company that offers highly engineered (as well as conventional) pumping solutions for the oil & gas, power generation, industrial, chemical and water markets. Our broad range of centrifugal and reciprocating pumps exceeds the requirements of the most demanding quality specifications and industry standards such as API, ANSI, ASME, ISO and Hydraulic Institute.

Disclaimer

Avingtrans plc published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 20:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
