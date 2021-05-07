Log in
  Avingtrans plc
    AVG   GB0009188797

AVINGTRANS PLC

(AVG)
Avingtrans : Hayward Tyler Signs Agreement with Ruhrpumpen to Service Vertical & Industrial Pump Products

05/07/2021 | 09:18am EDT
Hayward Tyler Signs Agreement with Ruhrpumpen to Service Vertical & Industrial Pump Products

Our subsidiary, Hayward Tyler, a global leader in performance-critical pumps and motors for the energy sector, is pleased to announce an agreement with Ruhrpumpen, a leading manufacturer of pump systems around the globe, to better serve customers in the conventional power and industrial markets.

Under a license agreement, Ruhrpumpen will exclusively manufacture, sell, and supply parts and services for Westinghouse and Babcock & Wilcox pumps, using Hayward Tyler's Intellectual Property. The resulting agreement includes all new and replacement Westinghouse vertical pump products, parts and equipment and Babcock & Wilcox industrial pumps.

'This agreement is a significant opportunity to take advantage of our complementary capabilities and help us deliver greater value to our existing and future customers,' said Benjamin Hardy, President of Hayward Tyler Inc. 'We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Rurhpumpen Group.'

'We are proud to once again partner with Hayward Tyler to service the conventional power and industrial markets,' said Marcelo Elizondo, President of Global Sales and Marketing for Rurhpumpen Group. 'This alliance has the capabilities and resources to meet the needs of the markets.'

Disclaimer

Avingtrans plc published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 13:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
