Avingtrans : rsquo; businesses collaborate on nuclear contract

We are pleased to announce that Avingtrans' companies Stainless Metalcraft ('Metalcraft'), Hayward Tyler Fluid Handling ('HTFH') and Hayward Tyler ('HT') have secured a contract worth £4.4m with Doosan Babcock to supply remote maintenance pumps for use by a leading UK nuclear energy company as part of the Programme and Project Partners ('PPP') approach (the 'Contract'). The Contract will be executed over a period of two years.

The Contract will see the three Avingtrans companies work together as part of a Goods Supply Agreement to Doosan Babcock, one of PPP's world class partners delivering the Sellafield site's decommissioning programme.

The PPP model is changing the way major projects are delivered at Sellafield and creating a lasting legacy through long-term partnerships. The new approach is set up to support faster, more effective project delivery, stability in design and construction supply chains, greater workforce flexibility, and local economic benefit.

The Contract will see teams at Metalcraft (Cambridgeshire), HTFH (East Kilbride) and HT (Luton) working together to manufacture remote maintenance pumps, which will form a critical part of the SIXEP Continuity Plant ('SCP'). SIXEP is referred to as 'the kidneys of the site' which does vital work to clean Sellafield's liquid effluents before discharge to the sea and the SCP project will replace this facility.

The news marks a further strengthening of Avingtrans' position in the nuclear energy industry, following Metalcraft's enhanced contract with Sellafield to supply 3m3 stainless steel boxes for the storage of intermediate level waste at its Pile Fuel Cladding and Magnox Swarf Silos, and Hayward Tyler's licence agreement with Ruhrpumpen to supply safety-related products, maintenance and repair services to nuclear power plants worldwide.

Austen Adams, Divisional Managing Director of Avingtrans Process Solutions and Rotating Equipment division, said: 'We're delighted to have secured this contract and to be working in conjunction with our sister company in Avingtrans' Engineered Pumps and Motors division, Hayward Tyler, to deliver best value for our customer.

'All three businesses have a strong track record delivering performance-critical solutions to the nuclear industry and we're confident that by combining expertise and resources we will be able to offer a high-quality, high-value solution.'

Dennis Healy, Managing Director of Hayward Tyler's UK Operations, added: 'The Hayward Tyler name is synonymous with high quality pump and motor solutions for the nuclear industry and this contract recognises our reputation for delivering excellent quality and reliability in what is a highly-demanding field.

'By working with our colleagues at Metalcraft and HTFH, we will be bringing together some of the leading names in the nuclear engineering supply chain, maximising value and service for our customer.'

