Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASM   CA0539061030

AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD.

(ASM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:41 2022-08-03 pm EDT
0.7500 CAD   -2.60%
08/03Avino silver & gold mines ltd. second quarter 2022 financial results to be released on wednesday, august 10, 2022
AQ
07/19Avino reports strong q2 2022 production results, higher grades drive strong operational performance
AQ
07/18Avino Rises in US, Canada Trading as Q2 Silver Equivalent Production Up 42% Quarter On Quarter Due To Higher Grades
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2022 - Form 6-K

08/04/2022 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD. SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TO BE RELEASED ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2022

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM: TSX/NYSE American; FSE:GV6, "Avino" or "the Company") plans to announce its Second Quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

In addition, the Company will be holding a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. PDT (11:00 a.m. EDT).

Shareholders, analysts, investors, and media are invited to join the webcast and conference call by logging in here Avino Second Quarter 2022 Webcast and Conference Call or by dialing the following numbers five to ten minutes prior to the start time.

Toll Free Canada & USA:1-800-319-4610

Outside of Canada & USA:1-604-638-5340

No passcode is necessary to participate in the conference call or webcast; participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A portion.

The conference call and webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be available on the Company's web site later that day.

About Avino:

Avino is primarily a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. We are committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate. We encourage you to connect with us on Twitter at @Avino and on LinkedIn at Avino Silver & Gold Mines. To view the Avino Mine VRIFY tour, please click here.

On Behalf of the Board

"David Wolfin"

David Wolfin

President & CEO

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 10:06:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD.
08/03Avino silver & gold mines ltd. second quarter 2022 financial results to be released on ..
AQ
07/19Avino reports strong q2 2022 production results, higher grades drive strong operational..
AQ
07/18Avino Rises in US, Canada Trading as Q2 Silver Equivalent Production Up 42% Quarter On ..
MT
07/18Avino's Q2 Silver Equivalent Production Up 42% Quarter On Quarter Due To Higher Grades
MT
07/18AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : REPORTS STRONG Q2 2022 PRODUCTION RESULTS; HIGHER GRADES DRIVE..
PU
07/18AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES BRIEF : Reports "Strong" Q2 2022 Production Results; Says Higher..
MT
07/18Avino reports strong q2 2022 production results; higher grades drive strong operational..
AQ
07/18Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Reports Production Guidance for the Second Quarter and F..
CI
06/22Avino Silver & Gold Mines Names Peter Bojtos Chairman of the Board
MT
06/22AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES BRIEF : Named Peter Bojtos As Chairman of the Board Overnight
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 60,8 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
Net income 2022 13,3 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 88,0 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,75 CAD
Average target price 3,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 300%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Wolfin President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Nathan Harte Chief Financial Officer
Peter Bojtos Chairman
Peter Latta Vice President-Technical Services
Jose Carlos Rodríguez Moreno General Manager-Mine Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD.-32.43%68
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.96%135 223
RIO TINTO PLC-1.91%97 436
GLENCORE PLC18.96%70 601
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-7.89%40 868
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)52.10%39 078