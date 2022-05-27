Avino Silver & Gold Mines : 2022 Notice of AGM, Information Circular, Proxy Statement, Statement of Exec Comp.

May 10, 2022

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

We entered 2021 with a renewed sense of optimism and ambition to strengthen and commit to our position and growth in the silver mining sector. The pandemic persisted for a second year along with global uncertainties, and some barriers to operating and conducting business. However, as a company, we learned together, strategized, and adopted new ideas with resilience in mind. During the year, Avino made important advancements in several key areas. The progress made on capital projects throughout the year will be instrumental in shaping future growth. Through building back our workforce, construction of the dry-stack tailings facility, and the acquisition of La Preciosa, we have laid further groundwork on the path towards achieving our goals of intermediate producer status.

The entire Avino team that spans Mexico, Canada and the US committed to our shared culture of discipline, flexibility and teamwork and continued to seek initiatives that truly made us stronger as a Company.

2021 was a busy and exciting year with many highlights to touch on. We updated our mineral resource estimate for the Avino property which showed an increase of 145% in silver equivalent ounces to 116.5 million ounces and included 52.1 million silver ounces, 116,000 copper tonnes, and 486,000 gold ounces The updated mineral resource together with the mineral resources from the recently acquired La Preciosa property provides Avino with a robust long-term outlook.

Speaking of La Preciosa, the announcement of this acquisition was one of the most exciting highlights of 2021 for me. It advances Avino's long term goal of expanding operations by adding a development stage mineral property to our growth profile and is aligned with our goal of achieving intermediate producer status in the next few years. The transaction closed in March 2022, and we couldn't be more thrilled with this major milestone for Avino and the addition of 113 million silver equivalent ounces of indicated mineral resources, as well as 24 million silver equivalent ozs of inferred mineral resources. The acquisition grows our large silver resource base to 290 million silver equivalent ounces.

Another highlight during the year, included an ambitious drill program which was increased from 12,000 to just over 30,000 metres, showing confidence in targets on the property. The objectives of the drill program are to locate new mineralized zones within the property and to confirm continuity of mineralization in the current Avino ET production area, on strike to the East & West & below Level 17, the lowest developed level of the mine. We also embarked on drilling of the Tailings Storage Facility #1 (the Oxide Reprocessing Project) to follow up from the 2017 PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment) recommendations to infill drill the entire area, which was not possible while the storage facility was active. The mine closure during much of 2020 and 2021 allowed the opportunity to carry out the drill program. This program consisted of 110 holes adding to the 57 holes that were drilled in 2015 and 2016. The samples are currently being prepared for metallurgical test work that will form part of the Pre-Feasibility Study. We are absolutely thrilled with the results to date, they have exceeded our expectations.

Another important project that is ongoing at the mine site is Digital Transformation. The idea is to transform communication and processes that should help to reduce costs by streamlining work processes and providing insights at site that will improve efficiencies. Data will be accessed faster which will help with productivity and monitoring for any safety issues. Operations management, the finance team and the executive team will be able to monitor site activity remotely and communicate instantly any risks or changes