Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.    ASM   CA0539061030

AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD.

(ASM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avino Silver & Gold Mines : A Successful Resolution to the Strike at the Avino Mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 07:10am EDT
October 8, 2020
Related Document

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM: TSX/NYSE American; FSE: GV6, 'Avino' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that, through continued good faith negotiations, the Company and the Mexican Mining Union have reached an agreement and the strike at the mine has ended.

'We have reached a conclusion to the strike at the Avino Mine. Negotiations were ongoing during the last 12 weeks and a successful resolution to a challenging situation has been achieved,' said David Wolfin, President and CEO. 'I would like to thank our Mexican management team who worked tirelessly to oversee the negotiations and bring this to a close. We have a long history of good employee and community relations and I would like to thank the many dedicated workers and members of the community for their support.'

The strike has ended, and due to an extended period of inactivity at the mine, and before the company can restart operations, we will carry out a comprehensive evaluation of all underground, milling and surface equipment to ensure all are in excellent working condition.

Avino continues to move forward with the proposed dry-stack, tailings storage facility ('TSF#2'), as mentioned in the Company's news release dated February 10, 2020. TSF#2 is on privately owned Avino land, is permitted, and is currently in the final stage prior to commencing construction.

The Company is looking forward to positive discussions between the community of Panuco de Coronado and the State Government which should help to provide the social approval to move forward with the Construction of TSF#2. Their combined support is important to the vitality of the community and will aid in restarting production activities. The restart of production activities is expected to provide significant direct economic benefits and stimulus for the local communities.

We wish to thank all our stakeholders, shareholders, local communities and employees for their support and patience during the last few months, and we can now all focus on the future.

On Behalf of the Board

'David Wolfin'

________________________________
David Wolfin
President & CEO
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

Safe Harbor Statement - This news release contains 'forward-looking information' and 'forward-looking statements' (together, the 'forward looking statements') within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the updated mineral resource estimate for the Company's Avino Property located near Durango in west-central Mexico (the 'Property') with an effective date of February 21, 2018, and amended on December 19, 2018, including but are not limited to, the Company's ability to meet its production guidance at levels achieved prior to March 31, 2020. prepared for the Company, and reference to Measured, Indicated, Inferred Resources referred to in this press release. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the dates of technical reports, as applicable. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. While we have based these forward-looking statements on our expectations about future events as at the date that such statements were prepared, the statements are not a guarantee that such future events will occur and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which could cause events or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the Company's Property does not have the amount of the mineral resources indicated in the updated report or that such mineral resources may be economically extracted.

Such factors and assumptions include, among others, the effects of general economic conditions, the price of gold, silver and copper, changing foreign exchange rates and actions by government authorities, uncertainties associated with legal proceedings and negotiations and misjudgments in the course of preparing forward-looking information. In addition, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Known risk factors include risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in metal prices; title matters; uncertainties and risks related to carrying on business in foreign countries; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain of our officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; currency fluctuations; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; tax consequences to U.S. investors; and other risks and uncertainties. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 11:09:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD.
07:10aAVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : A Successful Resolution to the Strike at the Avino M..
PU
06:46aAVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : A Successful Resolution to the Strike at the Avino M..
AQ
08/27AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Voting Results of AGM
AQ
08/14GRAY ROCK RESOURCES : Avino Grants Mexican Property Option Agreement to Gray Roc..
AQ
08/13AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Grants Mexican Property Option Agreement to Gray Roc..
AQ
08/11AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Q2 2020 Financial Results
PU
08/11AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : ­Avino Reports Q2 2020 Financial Results
AQ
08/05AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD. : Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results to Be Rel..
AQ
08/04AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD. : Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results to be Rel..
AQ
07/20AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Announces Q2 2020 Production Results
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 40,2 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net income 2020 3,64 M 2,75 M 2,75 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 109 M 82,1 M 82,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,97 CAD
Last Close Price 1,25 CAD
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Wolfin President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Gary Ralph Robertson Chairman
Jose Carlos Rodríguez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Nathan Harte Chief Financial Officer
Jasman Yee Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD.66.67%82
BHP GROUP-7.81%120 848
RIO TINTO PLC5.75%102 068
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.56%30 293
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.39%20 748
FRESNILLO PLC101.11%12 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group