Avino Silver & Gold Mines : Acquisition of La Preciosa Closed

ACQUISITION OF LA PRECIOSA - CLOSED ON MARCH 21, 2022 RE-POSITIONS AVINO AMONGST SILVER PRODUCERS
ASM: TSX/NYSE American
• Avino's growth strategy advances to augment Avino to an intermediate silver producer with a large silver resource base - 290 million silver equivalent ounces
• Assessment begins on how to optimally integrate this large, high-quality silver project into the mine plan and leverage existing processing facilities and infrastructure
• A large portion of the La Preciosa resource may be mined via an underground operation to potentially improve organic production growth profile - combining this strategic asset with our current operations
AVINO CLOSES ACQUISITION OF LA PRECIOSA FROM COEUR
Transaction Summary
▪ On October 27, 2021, Avino announced that it entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the La Preciosa Property ("La Preciosa") from Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) ("Coeur")
▪ La Preciosa is a development stage mineral property, hosting one of the largest undeveloped primary silver resources in Mexico, and is located adjacent to Avino's existing operations at the Avino Property in Durango, Mexico
Property History
▪ On April 16, 2013, Coeur acquired Orko Silver Corporation ("Orko") in a cash, stock, and warrant transaction valued at C$382.2M and became a 100% owner of the advanced-stage La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in Durango, Mexico
▪ Previously in December 2012, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) announced its bid to acquire Orko
▪ In July 2014, Coeur announced results of a feasibility study for La Preciosa that outlined a 10,000 tpd open-pit operation to produce an annual average of 10.3Moz Ag and 12.0koz Au over an 11-year mine life
In US$ million, unless stated otherwise
Shares Issued as Consideration Closing Share Price (26-Oct-21)
14.0 $0.92
Value of Share Consideration $12.9
Value of Warrant Consideration (7.0M Warrants) $1.8
Cash Consideration Payable at Closing $15.0
Total Upfront Consideration $29.7
Cash Consideration Payable within 1 Year of Closing $5.0
Deferred Cash Consideration Contingent on Production (1) $8.8
Contingent New Mineral Reserve Discovery Payment Limit (2) $50.0
Total Consideration (Incl. Contingent Consideration) $93.4
▪ Coeur will retain ownership of a 1.25% net smelter return royalty on the Gloria and Abundancia areas of La Preciosa, and a 2.00% gross value royalty on all areas of La Preciosa other than the Gloria and Abundancia areas
▪ So long as Coeur holds 10% or more of the outstanding shares of Avino, Coeur has the option to nominate one director for election to the Avino board or designate a board observer
Elevates Avino's Potential as a Silver Producer and Developer
✓ Presents Unique Operational Synergies due to La Preciosa's Strategic Location
✓ Highly Accretive to Avino Across Key Metrics
✓ Positive Results from Initial Metallurgical Testwork
✓ Reduces Development Timeline and Risk
✓ Reduces Environmental Footprint
✓ Substantially Increases Avino's Ag and AgEq Resources
✓ Enhances Avino's Land Position in Durango
✓ Presents Exploration Upside Potential at La Preciosa