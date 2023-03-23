Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GV6   CA0539061030

AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD.

(GV6)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:04:56 2023-03-23 pm EDT
0.7410 EUR   +6.16%
AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD. FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON TUESDAY, MARCH 28, 2023

03/23/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE: ASM) (FSE: GV6) ("Avino" or "the Company") plans to announce its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

In addition, the Company will be holding a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. PDT (11:00 a.m. EDT).

Shareholders, analysts, investors, and media are invited to join the webcast and conference call by logging in here Avino Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Webcast and Conference Call or by dialing the following numbers five to ten minutes prior to the start time.

Toll Free Canada & USA: 1-800-319-4610
Outside of Canada & USA: 1-604-638-5340

No passcode is necessary to participate in the conference call or webcast; participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A portion.

The conference call and webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be available on the Company's website later that day.

About Avino:

Avino is a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of the La Preciosa property. Avino currently controls mineral resources, as per NI 43-101, that total 368 million silver equivalent ounces, within our district-scale land package. We are committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate. We encourage you to connect with us on Twitter at @Avino_ASM and on LinkedIn at Avino Silver & Gold Mines. To view the Avino Mine VRIFY tour, please click here.

On Behalf of the Board

"David Wolfin"
____________________
David Wolfin
President & CEO
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avino-silver--gold-mines-ltd-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2022-financial-results-to-be-released-on-tuesday-march-28-2023-301780409.html

SOURCE Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2023
