  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Avio S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report
ARIANE 5: A NEW SUCCESSFUL FLIGHT

07/31/2021 | 03:52am EDT
ARIANE 5: A NEW SUCCESSFUL FLIGHT Two geostationary telecommunication satellites, Star One D2 and EUTELSAT QUANTUM, have been placed into orbit

Colleferro (Rome), 31st July 2021 - Ariane 5 successfully placed two geostationary telecommunication satellites, Star One D2 and EUTELSAT QUANTUM, correctly in orbit. Star One D2 is a high-capacity multi-mission satellite equipped with Ku, Ka, C and X-band transponders that will expand the broadband coverage to new regions of Central and South America, by providing Internet access to underserved populations. EUTELSAT QUANTUM will be the first universal satellite in the world capable of modulating the coverage area and the power of the telecommunication beams, almost in real time.

Avio participates in the Ariane 5 launcher by supplying the solid propulsion engines and the liquid oxygen turbo pump.

Giulio Ranzo, CEO of Avio, stated: 'A new successful launch that reaffirms the reliability of the product as we are approaching the next flight of Vega with the VV19 mission scheduled for the second half of August'.

The Vega will be launched from the space base of Kourou, in Guyana French, to orbit the Pléiades Neo 4, the Earth observation satellite manufactured by Airbus Defense and Space.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 31 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 07:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 339 M 403 M 403 M
Net income 2021 14,0 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net cash 2021 56,4 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 305 M 361 M 362 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 950
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart AVIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Avio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,86 €
Average target price 17,42 €
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Italia Chairman
Paolo Bellomi Head-Engineering
Salvatore Spinosa Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.4.59%361
THE BOEING COMPANY5.80%135 770
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.59%131 404
AIRBUS SE28.87%108 358
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION4.70%103 179
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION20.00%58 857