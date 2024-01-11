(Alliance News) - Avio Spa announced Thursday that it has hired Rosario Esposito as chief operating officer starting in January.

In his position, the company explains, he will be responsible for industrial operations, supply chain management, IT and Continuous Improvement.

Rosario Esposito will be supported by Savio Mazzarella, the new Director of Supply Chain Management. Savio also joined Avio in January.

"Over the next few years," the company explained in a note in motivating the new hires, "Avio will be faced with an unprecedented opportunity to increase production volumes with a wide range of programs, including an increase in Vega C flight rate, a rapid increase in production of Ariane 6 propulsion systems, and an increase in production volume of defense propulsion systems. Along this path, Avio will need to leverage state-of-the-art Lean Manufacturing capabilities, digitization and industrial best practices to ensure reliable order book execution."

Avio's stock on Thursday closed 1.7 percent in the red at EUR8.73 per share.

