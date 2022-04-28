Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Avio S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/28 11:35:22 am EDT
11.16 EUR   +2.01%
AVIO S.P.A. : the Shareholders' Meeting approves the Financial Statements 2021
PU
AVIO S P A : 2022 avio shareholders' meeting
PU
AVIO S P A : Vega c selected to launch the european sentinel 1c satellite
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avio S.P.A.: the Shareholders' Meeting approves the Financial Statements 2021

04/28/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
• Approval of the 2021 Financial Statements

• Approval of the Euro 0.178 per share dividend distribution approved

• Approval of the Remuneration policy

• Confirmation of the appointment of Marcella Logli as Director of the Board

• Approval of the "Performance Share 2022-2024" Plan

Rome, 28 April 2022- The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Avio S.p.A. was held today, under the Chairmanship Dr. Roberto Italia. The Shareholders' Meeting adopted the following resolutions:

APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021 AND DISTRIBUTION OF THE DIVIDEND

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, allocating the net profit for the year achieved by Avio S.p.A. in 2021, equal to Euro 4,836 thousand, as follows:

• euro 4,500 thousand per dividend;

• euro 336 thousand to profits carried forward

The dividend will be paid from 11 May 2022, with dividend no. 6, on 9 May 2022, and with the date of entitlement to receive the dividend set for 10 May 2022, pursuant to Article 83-terdecies of the TUF (so-called record date).

The Shareholders' Meeting also has taken note of Avio's consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021 and of the consolidated non-financial statements pursuant to Article 4 of Legislative Decree no. 254 of 2016.

APPROVAL OF THE REMUNERATION POLICY

With reference to the Report on the remuneration policy and the remuneration paid, the Shareholders' Meeting resolved:

- to approve the first section of the Report, on the subject of remuneration policy, drawn up pursuant to art. 123-ter, paragraph 3 of the TUF and art. 84-quarter of the Issuers' Regulations;

- in a favorable sense with regard to the second section of the Report, on the subject of compensation paid, drawn up pursuant to art. 123-ter, paragraph 4 of the TUF and art. 84-quarter of the Issuers' Regulations.

CONFIRMATION OF MARCELLA LOGLI'S APPOINTMENT AS DIRECTOR OF BOARD

Marcella Logli has been confirmed as director of the Board of the Company and will remain in office until the expiry of the other directors currently in office and, therefore, until the date of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2022, attributing Her a gross all-inclusive basic compensation of € 35,000, in line with what has already been determined by the shareholders' meeting of 6 May 2020 for each director.

APPROVAL OF THE "PERFORMANCE SHARE 2022-2024" PLAN

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the Piano of "Performance Share 2022-2024", concerning the attribution of the right to receive a maximum of 105,460 ordinary shares of the Company free of charge, at the end of the maturation period and subject to the achievement of certain performance objectives. The information document relating to the Plan pursuant to Article 84-bis and Annex 3 of the Consob Issuers' Regulation is available on the Company's website.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 19:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 339 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2022 7,13 M 7,51 M 7,51 M
Net cash 2022 50,0 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,6x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 283 M 297 M 298 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 991
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart AVIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Avio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,94 €
Average target price 15,00 €
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Italia Chairman
Paolo Bellomi Head-Engineering
Salvatore Spinosa Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.-6.50%292
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.85%146 586
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION25.20%118 602
THE BOEING COMPANY-17.03%91 344
AIRBUS SE-9.11%84 779
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION14.32%68 474