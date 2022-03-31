Avio S p A : 2021 Financial Report – Indipendent auditors Report on Consolidated Financial Statements (published on March 31, 2022) (Italian PDF version)

Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. Via della Camilluccia, 589/A 00135 Roma

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 14 OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE No.39 OF JANUARY 27, 2010

AND ARTICLE 10 OF THE EU REGULATION 537/2014

To the Shareholders of

Avio S.p.A.

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Avio Group (the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2021, and the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2021, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and the requirements of national regulations issued pursuant to art. 9 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 38/05.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA Italia). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of Avio S.p.A. (the "Company") in accordance with the ethical requirements applicable under Italian law to the audit of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Evaluation of contract work in progress and related income effects

Description of the key audit matter

The consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 include assets related to the execution of contract work in progress of Euro 453.8 thousand and liabilities for advances of Euro 609.6 thousand.

These contract work in progress are attributable to development and production activities of space sector, whose revenues and related margins are recognized to income statement based on the progress of orders according to the percentage of completion method determined on the basis of the ratio between the costs incurred and the total estimated costs of the entire work.

The evaluation method of those contract work in progress and the revenue recognition are based on complex assumptions which by their nature imply recourse to the judgement of the Management with particular reference to the estimated costs to complete the entire work including the estimate of contractual risks.

In consideration of the significance of contract work in progress with respect to the overall business profile of the Group and the complexity of the assumptions used for forecasting the costs to complete the related contracts, also influenced by the engineering complexity of the mentioned contracts, we consider that this topic represents a key audit matter of the Group consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2021.

Disclosures related to this matter are reported in the explanatory notes of the financial statements and in particular in note 2.7 "Accounting policies", note 2.9 "Use of estimates" and note 3.11 "Contract work-in-progress".

Audit procedures performed

As part of our audit, among other things, we performed the following audit procedures:

understanding of the accounting approach adopted by Avio Group for the evaluation of the contract work in progress and the revenue recognition criteria and related margin;analysis of the procedure carried out and understanding of the relevant controls put in place by Management to verify the evaluation of the contract work in progress and verification of the operating effectiveness of them;analysis on the proper application of the IFRS 15 requirements, for new contracts;sample analysis of existing contracts with the customers and the related change contract clauses;review of the accuracy of the calculation of the completion percentage and related revenue recognition;

comparative analysis of the main changes in contract results with respect to the original and previous year estimations;analysis of the assumptions that required significant judgement from

Management and in particular with the method for determining estimates of costs to complete the entire work including foreseeable contractual risks as well as the subsequent events to the closing date;analysis of contract reporting and inquiry with project managers with particular reference to the contractual changes occurred during the year and the effects of these variation on the determination of costs to complete the entire work included any foreseeable losses;sample verification of contract costs with reference to the various cost components of a sample contract work in progress as of December 31, 2021;review of the adequacy of disclosures provided by Avio Group and of the compliance with the related accounting standards.

Responsibilities of the Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors for the Consolidated FinancialStatements

The Directors are responsible for the preparation of consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and the requirements of national regulations issued pursuant to art. 9 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 38/05 and the requirements of national regulations issued pursuant to art. 43 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 136/15, and, within the terms established by law, for such internal control as the Directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the Directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless they have identified the existence of the conditions for the liquidation of the Company or the termination of the business or have no realistic alternatives to such choices.

The Board of Statutory Auditors is responsible for overseeing, within the terms established by law, the Group's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated FinancialStatements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA Italia) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA Italia), we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Directors;

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern;

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation;

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance, identified at an appropriate level as required by ISA Italia, regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence applicable in Italy, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors' report.

Otherinformation communicated pursuant to art. 10 of the EU Regulation 537/2014

The Shareholders' Meeting of Avio S.p.A. has appointed us on June 15, 2017 as auditors of the Company for the years from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2025.

We declare that we have not provided prohibited non-audit services referred to in art. 5 (1) of EU Regulation 537/2014 and that we have remained independent of the Company in conducting the audit.

We confirm that the opinion on the financial statements expressed in this report is consistent with the additional report to the Board of Statutory Auditors, in its role of Audit Committee, referred to in art. 11 of the said Regulation.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

Opinion on the compliance with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815

The Directors of Avio S.p.A. are responsible for the application of the provisions of the European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 with regard to the regulatory technical standards on the specification of the single electronic reporting format (ESEF - European Single Electronic Format) (hereinafter referred to as the "Delegated Regulation") to the consolidated financial statements, to be included in the annual financial report.

We have carried out the procedures set forth in the Auditing Standard (SA Italia) n. 700B in order to express an opinion on the compliance of the consolidated financial statements with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared in XHTML format and have been marked up, in all material respects, in accordance with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation.

Opinion pursuant to art. 14 paragraph 2 (e) of Legislative Decree 39/10 and art. 123-bis, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree 58/98

The Directors of Avio S.p.A. are responsible for the preparation of the report on operations and the report on corporate governance and the ownership structure of Avio Group as at December 31, 2021, including their consistency with the related consolidated financial statements and their compliance with the law.

We have carried out the procedures set forth in the Auditing Standard (SA Italia) n. 720B in order to express an opinion on the consistency of the report on operations and some specific information contained in the report on corporate governance and the ownership structure set forth in art. 123-bis, n. 4 of Legislative Decree 58/98, with the consolidated financial statements of the Group as at December 31, 2021 and on their compliance with the law, as well as to make a statement about any material misstatement.

In our opinion, the above-mentioned report on operations and some specific information contained in the report on corporate governance and the ownership structure are consistent with the consolidated financial statements of Avio Group as at December 31, 2021 and are prepared in accordance with the law.