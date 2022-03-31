Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Avio S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Avio S p A : 2021 Financial Report with Independent auditors Report and Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors (published on March 31, 2022) (PDF version)

03/31/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avio S.p.A.

Registered office in Rome, via Leonida Bissolati No. 76 Administrative offices in Colleferro (Rome), via Ariana Km 5.2

Share Capital Euro 90,964,213 fully paid-in

Rome (RM) Companies Registration Office No.: 09105940960

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

This document is an English language translation of the official Italian version and is not provided in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and hence it is not compliant with the provisions of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815. The legally required ESEF-format is filed in Italian language with the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com) as well as on Company's website

CONTENTS

HIGHLIGHTS 5

LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS 6

DIRECTORS' REPORT 8

The Avio Group 9

Profile 10

Corporate Boards & Committees 12

Recent History 13

Business divisions 15

Group structure and international presence 15

Strategy 16

Shareholders 17

FY 2021 18

Significant events in 2021 19

Market performance and operations 23

Group operating performance and

financial and equity position 25

Research and Development Activities 33

Human Resources 36

Communication and Social Responsibility 39

Group principal risks and uncertainties 43

Subsequent events 47

Results & equity and financial position of Avio S.p.A. 48

Transactions with holding companies, subsidiaries, joint-ventures,

associates and investees 51

Other information 51

Corporate Governance 51

Proposal for the allocation of the result of Avio S.p.A. 53

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 54

Consolidated Balance Sheet 55

Consolidated Income Statement 57

Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement 58

Statement of changes in Consolidated Equity 59

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 60

Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 61

General information 61

Significant accounting policies 61

  • Composition, comments and changes of

    the main accounts and other information 79

Disclosure by operating and regional segment 120

Commitments and risks 121

Financial instruments and risk management policies 128

Related party transactions 134

List of Group companies at December 31, 2021 138

  • Disclosure as per Article 149 - duodecies of the

    CONSOB Issuers' Regulation 139

  • Information on public grants

    As per Article 1, paragraphs 125‐129, of Law No. 124/2017 139

Subsequent events 142

Independent Auditors' Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements 143

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 150

Balance Sheet 151

Income Statement 153

Comprehensive Income Statement 154

Statement of changes in Equity 155

Cash Flow Statement 156

Explanatory Notes to the Statutory Financial Statements

157

Board of Statutory Auditors' Report on the Separate Financial Statements

General information

157

Significant accounting policies

157

Composition, comments and changes

of the main accounts and other information

174

Commitments and risks

210

Financial instruments and risk management policies

216

Related party transactions

220

Regional disclosure

225

Disclosure as per Article 149 - duodecies of the

CONSOB Issuers' Regulation

225

Information on public grants

As per Article 1, paragraphs 125‐129, of Law No. 124/2017

226

228

229

230

231

238

  • Subsequent events

  • Proposal for the allocation of the result of Avio S.p.A.

Statement on the separate and consolidated financial statements pursuant to Article 81-ter of Consob Regulation

No. 11971 of May 14, 1999 as amended

Independent Auditors' Report on the Separate Financial Statements

HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues(1)

Euro 311.6 million (-3.2% on 2020)

EBITDA

Reported: Euro 30.0 million (-14.7% on 2020) Adjusted (2): Euro 37.7 million (-12.9% on 2020)

EBIT

Reported: Euro 8.9 million (-44.2% on 2020) Adjusted(2): Euro 16.6 million (-31.1% on 2020)

Profit before taxes

Euro 8.6 million (-44.0% on 2020)

Net Profit

Euro 9.1 million (-38.6% on 2020)

Net Financial Position cash position of Euro +57.2 million (Euro -5.5 million on December 31, 2020)

Investments

Euro 33.7 million (Euro 34.5 million in 2020);

Backlog(1)

Euro 877.0 million (+19.2% on December 31, 2020)

Research and development costs of Euro 109.3 million, net of pass-through costs incurred in 2021, equal to 35.1% of revenues net of pass-through revenues for 2021 (Euro 119.8 million net of pass-through costs incurred in 2020, equal to 37.2% of revenues net of pass-through revenues for 2020)

Employees 991 at December 31, 2021 (950 at December 31, 2020)

  • 1 Net of "pass-through" revenues.

  • 2 Net of non-recurring costs.

Highlights

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 21:54:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVIO S.P.A.
05:57pAVIO S P A : Non financial statement 2021
PU
05:57pAVIO S P A : 2021 Financial Report – Indipendent auditors Report on Separate Financi..
PU
05:57pAVIO S P A : 2021 Financial Report – Indipendent auditors Report on Consolidated Fin..
PU
05:57pAVIO S P A : 2021 Financial Report with Independent auditors Report and Report of the Boar..
PU
05:57pAVIO S P A : 2021 Non Financial Report
PU
05:57pAVIO S P A : Declaration of acceptance Board Member
PU
05:57pAVIO S P A : Declaration of independence Board Member
PU
03/30AVIO S P A : Information on share capital
PU
03/29AVIO S P A : Proxy ex art 135 novies
PU
03/29AVIO S P A : Illustrative Report on the Agenda
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 315 M 349 M 349 M
Net income 2021 10,1 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net cash 2021 46,5 M 51,7 M 51,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 271 M 301 M 301 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart AVIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Avio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,64 €
Average target price 14,30 €
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Italia Chairman
Paolo Bellomi Head-Engineering
Salvatore Spinosa Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.-7.18%309
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.16%149 538
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION25.47%121 444
THE BOEING COMPANY-3.74%115 072
AIRBUS SE-0.89%97 642
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION15.30%70 766