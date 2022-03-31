Avio S p A : 2021 Financial Report with Independent auditors Report and Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors (published on March 31, 2022) (PDF version)

Avio S.p.A.
2021 ANNUAL REPORT
CONTENTS
HIGHLIGHTS 5
LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS 6
DIRECTORS' REPORT 8
The Avio Group 9
Profile 10
Corporate Boards & Committees 12
Recent History 13
Business divisions 15
Group structure and international presence 15
Strategy 16
Shareholders 17
FY 2021 18
Significant events in 2021 19
Market performance and operations 23
Group operating performance and
financial and equity position 25
Research and Development Activities 33
Human Resources 36
Communication and Social Responsibility 39
Group principal risks and uncertainties 43
Subsequent events 47
Results & equity and financial position of Avio S.p.A. 48
Transactions with holding companies, subsidiaries, joint-ventures,
associates and investees 51
Other information 51
Corporate Governance 51
Proposal for the allocation of the result of Avio S.p.A. 53
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 54
Consolidated Balance Sheet 55
Consolidated Income Statement 57
Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement 58
Statement of changes in Consolidated Equity 59
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 60
Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 61
▪ General information 61
▪ Significant accounting policies 61
▪ Disclosure by operating and regional segment 120
▪ Commitments and risks 121
▪ Financial instruments and risk management policies 128
▪ Related party transactions 134
▪ List of Group companies at December 31, 2021 138
▪ Disclosure as per Article 149 - duodecies of the
CONSOB Issuers' Regulation 139
▪ Information on public grants
As per Article 1, paragraphs 125‐129, of Law No. 124/2017 139
▪ Subsequent events 142
Independent Auditors' Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements 143
SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 150
Balance Sheet 151
Income Statement 153
Comprehensive Income Statement 154
Statement of changes in Equity 155
Cash Flow Statement 156
Explanatory Notes to the Statutory Financial Statements
157
Board of Statutory Auditors' Report on the Separate Financial Statements
▪
General information
157
▪
Significant accounting policies
157
▪
Composition, comments and changes
of the main accounts and other information
174
▪
Commitments and risks
210
▪
Financial instruments and risk management policies
216
▪
Related party transactions
220
▪
Regional disclosure
225
▪
Disclosure as per Article 149 - duodecies of the
CONSOB Issuers' Regulation
225
▪
Information on public grants
As per Article 1, paragraphs 125‐129, of Law No. 124/2017
226
228
229
230
231
238
Statement on the separate and consolidated financial statements pursuant to Article 81-ter of Consob Regulation
No. 11971 of May 14, 1999 as amended
Independent Auditors' Report on the Separate Financial Statements
HIGHLIGHTS
Net revenues(1)
Euro 311.6 million (-3.2% on 2020)
EBITDA
Reported: Euro 30.0 million (-14.7% on 2020) Adjusted (2): Euro 37.7 million (-12.9% on 2020)
EBIT
Reported: Euro 8.9 million (-44.2% on 2020) Adjusted(2): Euro 16.6 million (-31.1% on 2020)
Profit before taxes
Euro 8.6 million (-44.0% on 2020)
Net Profit
Euro 9.1 million (-38.6% on 2020)
Net Financial Position cash position of Euro +57.2 million (Euro -5.5 million on December 31, 2020)
Investments
Euro 33.7 million (Euro 34.5 million in 2020);
Backlog(1)
Euro 877.0 million (+19.2% on December 31, 2020)
Research and development costs of Euro 109.3 million, net of pass-through costs incurred in 2021, equal to 35.1% of revenues net of pass-through revenues for 2021 (Euro 119.8 million net of pass-through costs incurred in 2020, equal to 37.2% of revenues net of pass-through revenues for 2020)
Employees 991 at December 31, 2021 (950 at December 31, 2020)
Highlights
5
