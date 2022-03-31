Avio S p A : 2021 Financial Report with Independent auditors Report and Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors (published on March 31, 2022) (PDF version)

Avio S.p.A.

Net revenues(1)

Euro 311.6 million (-3.2% on 2020)

EBITDA

Reported: Euro 30.0 million (-14.7% on 2020) Adjusted (2): Euro 37.7 million (-12.9% on 2020)

EBIT

Reported: Euro 8.9 million (-44.2% on 2020) Adjusted(2): Euro 16.6 million (-31.1% on 2020)

Profit before taxes

Euro 8.6 million (-44.0% on 2020)

Net Profit

Euro 9.1 million (-38.6% on 2020)

Net Financial Position cash position of Euro +57.2 million (Euro -5.5 million on December 31, 2020)

Investments

Euro 33.7 million (Euro 34.5 million in 2020);

Backlog(1)

Euro 877.0 million (+19.2% on December 31, 2020)

Research and development costs of Euro 109.3 million, net of pass-through costs incurred in 2021, equal to 35.1% of revenues net of pass-through revenues for 2021 (Euro 119.8 million net of pass-through costs incurred in 2020, equal to 37.2% of revenues net of pass-through revenues for 2020)

Employees 991 at December 31, 2021 (950 at December 31, 2020)

1 Net of "pass-through" revenues.

2 Net of non-recurring costs.

Highlights

