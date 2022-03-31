Avio S p A : 2021 Non Financial Report

0
CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL
STATEMENT
2021
Pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016
1
Index
Letter to Stakeholders ............................................................................................................................................................... 2
NOTE ON METHODOLOGY ........................................................................................................................................................ 5
Standards applied .................................................................................................................................................................. 5
Reporting process ................................................................................................................................................................. 6
1. AVIO GROUP ................................................................................................................................................................ 7
1.1. Avio's Structure and Its Companies .......................................................................................................................... 11
2. AVIO'S MATERIALITY MATRIX ................................................................................................................................ 13
2.1. The Sustainable Development Goals and Avio's priorities ...................................................................................... 17
2.2. Policy and Sustainability Objectives ......................................................................................................................... 18
2.3. Avio's commitment to sustainability ....................................................................................................................... 20
-
3. THE GOVERNANCE OF AVIO GROUP .................................................................................................................... 25
-
3.1. Approach to taxation and tax governance .............................................................................................................. 28
-
3.2. Recall of CONSOB information ................................................................................................................................. 30
-
3.3. EU Taxonomy ............................................................................................................................................................. 30
4. INTERNAL CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM .................................................................................. 32
5. AVIO'S RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS MANAGEMENT ............................................................................................... 37
-
5.1. Pillars of Identity and Values .................................................................................................................................... 37
-
5.2. Code of Ethics ............................................................................................................................................................ 37
-
5.3. Polices for the management of Environmental, Social and Governance aspects .............................................. 39
-
5.4. Business ethics and fight against corruption .......................................................................................................... 40
-
6. AVIO PEOPLE ............................................................................................................................................................ 43
6.1. Human capital management and talents retention ............................................................................................... 46
6.2. Training and skills development ............................................................................................................................... 49
6.3. Staff Remuneration ................................................................................................................................................... 52
6.4. Health, safety and wellbeing of employees ............................................................................................................ 53
6.5. Dialogue with Trade unions ...................................................................................................................................... 57
-
7. INNOVATION ............................................................................................................................................................. 60
-
8. QUALITY AND SAFETY IN AVIO ............................................................................................................................. 62
8.1. The quality of the company's processes as a safeguard for the quality and safety of products and services 62
8.2. Safety in industrial management ............................................................................................................................. 64
8.4. Cybersecurity ............................................................................................................................................................. 66
-
9. THE RESPONSIBLE RELATIONSHIP WITH SUPPLIERS ....................................................................................... 68
-
10. AVIO GROUP'S ENVIRONMENTALIMPACT ............................................................................................................ 71
10.1. Energy consumption and emission ......................................................................................................................... 72
10.2. Management of water resources ........................................................................................................................... 77
10.3. Waste management ................................................................................................................................................ 78
10.4. Environmental remediation and management of areas subject to potential environmental issues ............... 80
-
11. RELATIONSHIP WITH THE COMMUNITY .............................................................................................................. 82
11.1. Inauguration of the Space Propulsion Test Facility (SPTF) ................................................................................... 87
-
12. Table of connection between material topics and aspects of the GRI Standards ........................................ 90
-
13. GRI Content Index .................................................................................................................................................... 91
-
14. Auditor's Report ...................................................................................................................................................... 99
Letter to Stakeholders
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Avio S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 21:54:51 UTC.