    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report
Avio S p A : 2021 Non Financial Report

03/31/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL

STATEMENT

2021

Pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016

1

Index

Letter to Stakeholders ............................................................................................................................................................... 2

NOTE ON METHODOLOGY ........................................................................................................................................................ 5

Standards applied .................................................................................................................................................................. 5

Reporting process ................................................................................................................................................................. 6

1. AVIO GROUP ................................................................................................................................................................ 7

1.1. Avio's Structure and Its Companies .......................................................................................................................... 11

2. AVIO'S MATERIALITY MATRIX ................................................................................................................................ 13

2.1. The Sustainable Development Goals and Avio's priorities ...................................................................................... 17

2.2. Policy and Sustainability Objectives ......................................................................................................................... 18

2.3. Avio's commitment to sustainability ....................................................................................................................... 20

  • 3. THE GOVERNANCE OF AVIO GROUP .................................................................................................................... 25

    • 3.1. Approach to taxation and tax governance .............................................................................................................. 28

    • 3.2. Recall of CONSOB information ................................................................................................................................. 30

    • 3.3. EU Taxonomy ............................................................................................................................................................. 30

      4. INTERNAL CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM .................................................................................. 32

      5. AVIO'S RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS MANAGEMENT ............................................................................................... 37

    • 5.1. Pillars of Identity and Values .................................................................................................................................... 37

    • 5.2. Code of Ethics ............................................................................................................................................................ 37

    • 5.3. Polices for the management of Environmental, Social and Governance aspects .............................................. 39

    • 5.4. Business ethics and fight against corruption .......................................................................................................... 40

  • 6. AVIO PEOPLE ............................................................................................................................................................ 43

    6.1. Human capital management and talents retention ............................................................................................... 46

    6.2. Training and skills development ............................................................................................................................... 49

    6.3. Staff Remuneration ................................................................................................................................................... 52

    6.4. Health, safety and wellbeing of employees ............................................................................................................ 53

    6.5. Dialogue with Trade unions ...................................................................................................................................... 57

  • 7. INNOVATION ............................................................................................................................................................. 60

  • 8. QUALITY AND SAFETY IN AVIO ............................................................................................................................. 62

    8.1. The quality of the company's processes as a safeguard for the quality and safety of products and services 62

    8.2. Safety in industrial management ............................................................................................................................. 64

    8.4. Cybersecurity ............................................................................................................................................................. 66

  • 9. THE RESPONSIBLE RELATIONSHIP WITH SUPPLIERS ....................................................................................... 68

  • 10. AVIO GROUP'S ENVIRONMENTALIMPACT ............................................................................................................ 71

    10.1. Energy consumption and emission ......................................................................................................................... 72

    10.2. Management of water resources ........................................................................................................................... 77

    10.3. Waste management ................................................................................................................................................ 78

    10.4. Environmental remediation and management of areas subject to potential environmental issues ............... 80

  • 11. RELATIONSHIP WITH THE COMMUNITY .............................................................................................................. 82

    11.1. Inauguration of the Space Propulsion Test Facility (SPTF) ................................................................................... 87

  • 12. Table of connection between material topics and aspects of the GRI Standards ........................................ 90

  • 13. GRI Content Index .................................................................................................................................................... 91

  • 14. Auditor's Report ...................................................................................................................................................... 99

Letter to Stakeholders

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 21:54:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 315 M 349 M 349 M
Net income 2021 10,1 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net cash 2021 46,5 M 51,7 M 51,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 271 M 301 M 301 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 55,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,64 €
Average target price 14,30 €
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Italia Chairman
Paolo Bellomi Head-Engineering
Salvatore Spinosa Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.-7.18%309
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.16%149 538
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION25.47%121 444
THE BOEING COMPANY-3.74%115 072
AIRBUS SE-0.89%97 642
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION15.30%70 766