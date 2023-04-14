Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Avio S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:09:27 2023-04-14 am EDT
9.220 EUR   +0.22%
09:46aAvio S P A : Ariane 5 successfully launched the JUICE probe for the study of Jjupiter and its moons
PU
03/31Avio S P A : 2022 Financial Report and Non Financial Statement with Independent auditors Report and Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors (published on March 31, 2023)
PU
03/24Pnrr : ASI gives Avio the assignment for the construction of the Multi-Purpose Green Engine
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avio S p A : Ariane 5 successfully launched the JUICE probe for the study of Jjupiter and its moons

04/14/2023 | 09:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Colleferro, 14 April 2023- The Ariane 5 rocket has successfully launched the JUICE probe of the European Space Agency from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana.

JUICE's mission is to study the planet Jupiter along with its three large ocean-bearing moons - Ganymede, Callisto and Europa - with a suite of remote sensing, geophysical and in situ instruments. The spacecraft will reach Jupiter in 2031.

Avio contributed to the success of Ariane 5 flight VA 260 through the two solid rocket boosters P230, which provide 90% of the rocket thrust at liftoff as well as the Vulcain 2 oxygen turbopumps. The turbopump is the first one entirely produced with its new supply chain and integrated in its Colleferro premise. Avio is part of the Ariane 5 program since the beginning and the P230 motors performed well in all the flights. The company is also providing the P120C solid rocket boosters for the new Ariane 6 launcher.

Giulio Ranzo, CEO of Aviocommented: "We are proud to have contributed to this important European scientific mission and to the whole Ariane 5 program. With Vega C and Ariane 6 Europe will continue to have an independent access to deep space in the near future".

Attachments

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 13:45:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AVIO S.P.A.
09:46aAvio S P A : Ariane 5 successfully launched the JUICE probe for the study of Jjupiter and ..
PU
03/31Avio S P A : 2022 Financial Report and Non Financial Statement with Independent auditors R..
PU
03/24Pnrr : ASI gives Avio the assignment for the construction of the Multi-Purpose Green Engin..
PU
03/22Avio S P A : STAR Conference marzo 2022
PU
03/14Transcript : Avio S.p.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2023
CI
03/13Avio ends 2022 in profit; NFP positive and improving
AN
03/13Avio signed two contracts worth EUR285 million
AN
03/13Avio Signs Contracts Worth EUR285 Million for Space Propulsion Technologies, Prototypes
MT
03/13Italian aerospace firm Avio signs EU-funded contracts worth 285 million euros
RE
03/13Pnrr : 285 euro million for innovative propulsion technologies and new generation launcher..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 348 M 385 M 385 M
Net income 2023 2,09 M 2,31 M 2,31 M
Net cash 2023 67,7 M 74,9 M 74,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 101x
Yield 2023 1,42%
Capitalization 232 M 256 M 256 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart AVIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Avio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,20 €
Average target price 11,24 €
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Italia Chairman
Alessandro de Nicola Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paolo Bellomi Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.-3.87%256
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.59%148 260
BOEING11.47%127 978
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.33%125 259
AIRBUS SE13.42%109 603
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.35%72 095
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer