Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Avio S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Avio S p A : Arianespace signs a contract with Amazon for 18 Ariane 6 launches

04/05/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avio will be involved on the production of the P120C+ boosters, an upgraded version of the P120C

Colleferro (Rome), 05 April 2022 - Arianespace has signed a contract with Amazon for 18 launches of the Ariane 6 launcher to put the Kuiper constellation of satellites for broadband internet into orbit. This is the largest agreement so far signed by the consortium that markets European launches. Amazon's project aims to connect the disconnected by providing high-speed, low-latency broadband to unserved and underserved communities around the world at affordable prices. Homes, schools, hospitals, businesses, governments and institutions that do not have access to connectivity will soon have it through the Kuiper project.
The launcher that will be used is the Ariane 64, the heavy version of the new Ariane 6, equipped with four P120C motors, developed by Avio, which will be the solid rocket boosters. In particular, for 16 of the 18 Kuiper launches, the rocket will be equipped with an enhanced version of the P120C, called the P120C+. This new development, funded by ESA, will see Avio committed to increasing the performance of the motors, which will allow for a significant increase in payload capacity for Ariane 6. Production activities in the coming years will have to ensure rapid deployment of the Kuiper constellation.


At the same time, the P120C+ will also be used for Vega C, which uses the same motor as first stage, thus increasing payload capacity and the rocket's versatility, expanding launch solutions for commercial and institutional customers.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 18:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVIO S.P.A.
02:38pAVIO S P A : Arianespace signs a contract with Amazon for 18 Ariane 6 launches
PU
04/01AVIO S P A : Remuneration Report 2021
PU
03/31AVIO S P A : Publication of 2021 financial report and documentation for shareholders' meet..
PU
03/31AVIO S P A : Non financial statement 2021
PU
03/31AVIO S P A : 2021 Financial Report – Indipendent auditors Report on Separate Financi..
PU
03/31AVIO S P A : 2021 Financial Report – Indipendent auditors Report on Consolidated Fin..
PU
03/31AVIO S P A : 2021 Financial Report with Independent auditors Report and Report of the Boar..
PU
03/31AVIO S P A : 2021 Non Financial Report
PU
03/31AVIO S P A : Declaration of acceptance Board Member
PU
03/31AVIO S P A : Declaration of independence Board Member
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 315 M 344 M 344 M
Net income 2021 10,1 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net cash 2021 46,5 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 270 M 295 M 295 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart AVIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Avio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,60 €
Average target price 14,30 €
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Italia Chairman
Paolo Bellomi Head-Engineering
Salvatore Spinosa Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.-9.40%297
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.40%147 269
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION24.93%120 916
THE BOEING COMPANY-5.25%112 870
AIRBUS SE-2.01%95 084
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.50%70 423