Avio S p A : CALL FY 2021 RESULTS

CALL ON FY 2021 RESULTS
Rome, 7th March 2022 - Avio informs that on the 14th of March 2022 at 5.30 PM CET a conference call is scheduled with financial analysts and investors to illustrate Avio FY 2021 results.
Analysts and investors interested in joining the call are kindly requested to contact investor.relations@avio.com for confirmation.
Conference call details are the following:
ITALY:
+39 02 8020911
UK:
+44 1 212818004
USA:
+1 718 7058796
Disclaimer
Avio S.p.A. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 18:29:04 UTC.