  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Avio S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
03/22 11:35:52 am
10.52 EUR   -0.94%
AVIO S P A : Call fy 2021 results
PU
AVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
Leonardo Up 14% As Italy Confirms $427 Million Deal For Air Force
MT
Avio S p A : CALL FY 2021 RESULTS

03/07/2022 | 01:30pm EST
CALL ON FY 2021 RESULTS

______________________________________________________________

Rome, 7th March 2022 - Avio informs that on the 14th of March 2022 at 5.30 PM CET a conference call is scheduled with financial analysts and investors to illustrate Avio FY 2021 results.

Analysts and investors interested in joining the call are kindly requested to contact investor.relations@avio.com for confirmation.

Conference call details are the following:

ITALY:

+39 02 8020911

UK:

+44 1 212818004

USA:

+1 718 7058796

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 18:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
