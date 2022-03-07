Avio S p A : CALL FY 2021 RESULTS

CALL ON FY 2021 RESULTS

Rome, 7th March 2022 - Avio informs that on the 14th of March 2022 at 5.30 PM CET a conference call is scheduled with financial analysts and investors to illustrate Avio FY 2021 results.

Analysts and investors interested in joining the call are kindly requested to contact investor.relations@avio.com for confirmation.

Conference call details are the following: