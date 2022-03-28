Avio S p A : CALL OF THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON 28 APRIL 2022

CALL OF THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

ON 28 APRIL 2022

Rome, 28 March 2022 - The Board of Directors of Avio S.p.A., which met today, resolved to convene the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 3:00 PM, in a single call, at the office of ZNR Notai, via Metastasio n. 5, Milan.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be called upon to decide in ordinary session: (i) on the approval of the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021 and presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021 prepared and published in the xHTML format required by the ESEF regulations as per European Commission Delegated Regulation no. 2019/815 of December 17, 2018, marking certain information in the Consolidated Financial Statements with the Inline XBRL specifications; (ii) on the approval of the Report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid pursuant to Article 123-ter paragraphs 3-bis and 6 of Legislative Decree no. 58/98; (iii) on the appointment pursuant to Article 2386, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code (confirmation or replacement of the Director co-opted by the Board of Directors on 21 December 2021); (iv) on a "Performance Share Plan 2022-2024", pursuant to Article 114 -bis of the Italian TUF.

Avio in short

Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

