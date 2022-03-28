Log in
Avio S p A : CALL OF THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON 28 APRIL 2022

03/28/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALL OF THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

ON 28 APRIL 2022

Rome, 28 March 2022 - The Board of Directors of Avio S.p.A., which met today, resolved to convene the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 3:00 PM, in a single call, at the office of ZNR Notai, via Metastasio n. 5, Milan.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be called upon to decide in ordinary session: (i) on the approval of the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021 and presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021 prepared and published in the xHTML format required by the ESEF regulations as per European Commission Delegated Regulation no. 2019/815 of December 17, 2018, marking certain information in the Consolidated Financial Statements with the Inline XBRL specifications; (ii) on the approval of the Report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid pursuant to Article 123-ter paragraphs 3-bis and 6 of Legislative Decree no. 58/98; (iii) on the appointment pursuant to Article 2386, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code (confirmation or replacement of the Director co-opted by the Board of Directors on 21 December 2021); (iv) on a "Performance Share Plan 2022-2024", pursuant to Article 114 -bis of the Italian TUF.

For more information:

Investor Relations Contacts Alessandro.agosti@avio.comMatteo.picconeri@avio.com

Media relations Contacts Francesco.delorenzo@avio.com

Avio in short

Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

1

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 18:50:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 315 M 345 M 345 M
Net income 2021 10,1 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net cash 2021 46,5 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 2,63%
Capitalization 265 M 290 M 290 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart AVIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Avio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,38 €
Average target price 15,14 €
Spread / Average Target 45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Italia Chairman
Paolo Bellomi Head-Engineering
Salvatore Spinosa Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.-11.28%291
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.02%151 911
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION27.64%123 544
THE BOEING COMPANY-6.14%111 553
AIRBUS SE-4.29%92 832
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.37%71 523