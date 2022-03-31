Log in
    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
Avio S p A : Declaration of acceptance Board Member

03/31/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
DECLARATION OF ACCEPTANCE OF THE APPOINTMENT A MEMBER OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WITH

CERTIFICATION OF THE MEETING OF THE REQUIREMENTS OF LAW AND

OF INDEPENDENCE

The undersigned MARCELLA LOGLI, born in MILAN, on 14/10/1964,

LGLMCL64R54F205C, resident in MILAN, PIAZZA ANGELO CAMILLO DE MEIS, 2.

given that

A) is aware that the Board of Directors of Avio SpA ("Company") must proceed with the appointment of a director pursuant to art. 2386 of the Civil Code;

B)is aware of the provisions of the laws and regulations in force, the Company's bylaws and the Corporate Governance Code promoted by the Corporate Governance Committee ("Corporate Governance"), in the document called "Orientation opinion on the size and composition of the Board of Directors of Avio SpA for the three-year period 2020-2022" and in the document called "Diversity Policy" as published on the Company's website;

all that being said,

the undersigned, under his own and exclusive responsibility, pursuant to the law and the Articles of Association, as well as for the purposes of art. 76 of the Presidential Decree of 28 December 2000, n. 445 for the hypothesis of falsification of documents and false declarations,

declares

  • the inexistence of causes of ineligibility, forfeiture and incompatibility to hold the office of Director of the Company (also pursuant to articles 2382 and 2387 of the civil code);

  • to be in possession of all the requisites envisaged and indicated by the legislation, also regulatory, in force, and the bylaws including the requirements of professionalism, integrity pursuant to art. 147-quinquies, paragraph 1, of the TUF (as also identified by the Ministerial Decree of March 30, 2000, n. 162)

  • to be in possession of all the independence requisites, as required by the current legislative provisions (articles 147ter, paragraph IV, and 148, paragraph III, TUF) and regulations (article 144 quinquies of the Issuers' Regulation approved with resolution 11971/99 ), as well as required and envisaged by the Company's Articles of Association, by the Corporate Governance Code and, more generally, by any further provisions as applicable;

  • not to be in one of the situations referred to in art. 2390 cod. civ. (activities in competition with the Company) and not to exercise and / or hold similar positions in the management, supervisory and control bodies in companies or groups of companies competing with the Company;

  • to respect the limit on the accumulation of offices as required by law, of the Articles of Association, in the document called "Diversity Policy" and, more generally, in accordance with current legislation;

  • to file the curriculum vitae, accompanied by the list of administration and control offices held in other companies and relevant pursuant to the legislative and regulatory provisions in force, the Articles of Association and Corporate Governance, as well as a copy of an identity document, authorizing their publication as of now;

  • to undertake to promptly communicate to the Company and, on its behalf, to the Board of Directors any variation of the information provided with the declaration and relating to one's personal and professional characteristics;

  • to undertake to produce, upon the Company's request, the appropriate documentation to confirm the truthfulness of the data declared;

  • to be informed, pursuant to and by effect of the General Regulations on

  • Protection of personal data - Regulation (EU) 2016/679 and the current pro tempore legislation, that the personal data collected will be processed by the Company, also with IT tools, exclusively in the context of the procedure for which this declaration is made, authorizing the itself to proceed with the legal publications for this purpose;

    finally declares

  • to irrevocably accept any appointment to the member of the board of directors.

In faith,

Signature:

Date:

March 29, 2022

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 21:54:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
