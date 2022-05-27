Avio S p A : FILING OF THE MINUTES OF THE 28 APRIL 2022 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Rome, 27th May 2022 - Avio S.p.A. informs that the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2022 are available to the public, as of today, at the Company's registered office in Rome, Via Leonida Bissolati No. 76, on the Company's website (www.avio.com, Section dedicated to the Shareholders' Meeting 2022) as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).