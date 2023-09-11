This document has been prepared by Avio S.p.A. ("Avio" or the "Company"). This document might contain certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's management's current views with respect to future events and financial and operational performance of the Company and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are based on Avio's current expectations and projections about future events. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results or performance may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements due to any number of different factors, many of which are beyond the ability of Avio to control or estimate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which are made only as of the date of this presentation. Avio does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Any reference to past performance or trends or activities of Avio shall not be taken as a representation or indication that such performance, trends or activities will continue in the future. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Avio's securities, nor shall the document form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, or constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of Avio.
Agenda
Highlights (Giulio Ranzo, CEO)
Focus on HY 2023 (Giulio Ranzo, CEO)
HY 2023 Financials (Alessandro Agosti, CFO)
Outlook and opportunities (Giulio Ranzo, CEO)
Appendix
Record-high order backlog and cash, improved revenues and profits
Vega launch scheduled for October 4th, subsequent Vega launch planned by spring 2024
Vega C: Independent Evaluation Board (IEB) on Z40 firing test and Vega C return to flight plan under finalization
Vega E: Preliminary Design Review achieved, DM2 engine model successfully tested on ground
Record-high order backlog (1.4Bln€) thanks to new technology development projects and tactical propulsion orders
Improved profitability driven by technology development projects and relief of energy costs
Record-high cash position (over 100M)
FY 2023 Guidance confirmed
Avio S.p.A. published this content on 11 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2023 07:38:02 UTC.
Avio SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion activities. The Company focuses on the construction and development of space launchers, and solid and liquid propulsion systems for space travel. It offers primarily space launchers under the Vega and Ariane names. The Company also provides propulsion components, such as boosters and sustainers, guidance components, including TVC products, as well as aerodynamics components comprising fins. In addition, the Company is involved in the activities of research and development through research collaborations with universities and research centers, as well as through technical and operational collaborations with space agencies, such as the European Space Agency (ESA). The Company has operational sites in Italy, France and French Guiana.