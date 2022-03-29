Avio S p A : Illustrative Report on the Agenda

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

APRIL 28, 2022 - 3PM IN SINGLE CALL

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE MATTERS ON THE AGENDA

(in accordance with Article 125-ter, Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 and

Article 84-ter of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999)

Dear Shareholders,

this report (the "Report") was prepared by the Board of Directors of Avio S.p.A. ("Avio" or the "Company") in accordance with Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "CFA") and Article 84-ter of the Regulation adopted with Consob Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "Issuers' Regulation"), to outline the matters on the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting called for April 28, 2022 in single call.

In particular, you are called to consider the following Agenda:

1. Separate Financial Statements at December 31, 2021. 1.1 Approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2021. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2021. Reports of the Board of Directors, Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Independent Audit Firm. 1.2 Allocation of the net profit. Resolutions thereon.

2. Remuneration Policy and Report pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3-bis and 6 of Legislative Decree No. 58/98: 2.1. First Section: remuneration policy. Binding motion; 2.2. Second Section: report on remuneration paid. Non-binding motion.

3. Appointment pursuant to Article 2386, paragraph 1, of the Civil Code (confirmation or replacement of the Director co-opted by the Board of Directors on December 21, 2021).

4. 2022-2024 "Performance Share Plan", pursuant to Article 114-bis of the CFA: assignment of powers, resolutions thereon.

Proposals on the matters on the Agenda:

1.

Separate Financial Statements at December 31, 2021.

1.1 Approval of the Separate Financial Statements at December 31, 2021. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2021. Reports of the Board of Directors, Board of Statutory Auditors and of the independent audit firm.

1.2 Allocation of the net profit. Resolutions thereon.

Dear Shareholders,

The Shareholders' Meeting will be called to approve the separate financial statements at December 31, 2021 of the Company, accompanied by the Directors' Report.

All the documentation concerning this matter will be made available to the public, within the terms required by applicable provisions and regulations, at the registered office of the Company, on the website www.avio.com, "Investors - Financial documents" section, on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE", together with the Board ofStatutory Auditors' Report and the Independent Auditors' Report on the Statutory Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. The shareholders have the right to obtain a copy.

Considering the Directors' Report, we invite you to approve the statutory financial statements at December 31, 2021, prepared as per IFRS, together with the accompanying reports, which present a net profit of Euro 4,836 thousand.

In this regard, meeting on March 14, 2022, the Board of Directors of Avio S.p.A. deemed it appropriate to approve a motion proposal to the Shareholders' Meeting related to the allocation of the 2021 net profit of Euro 4,836 thousand, proposing that Euro 4,500 thousand be distributed as dividends and Euro 336 thousand allocated to retained earnings.

Considering that stated above, we present the following proposal:

"The ordinary session of the Shareholders' Meeting of Avio S.p.A.:

having examined the Financial Statements of Avio S.p.A. at and for the year ended December 31, 2021, accompanied by the Directors' Report, Board of Statutory Auditors' Report, Independent Auditors' Report and additional documentation required by law,

RESOLVES

− to approve the 2021 Separate Financial Statements of Avio S.p.A.;

− to allocate the net profit of Avio S.p.A. for 2021 of Euro 4,836 thousand as follows: • Euro 4,500 thousand as dividend; • Euro 336 thousand to retained earnings.



2.

Remuneration Policy and Report pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3-bis and 6 of Legislative Decree No. 58/98.

2.1 First Section: remuneration policy Binding motion.

2.2 Second Section: report on remuneration paid. Non-binding motion.

Dear Shareholders,

the Shareholders' Meeting will be called to approve, as per Article 123-ter, paragraphs 3-bis and 6, of the CFA, the Remuneration Policy and Report of the company, prepared pursuant to the aforementioned article of the CFA and Article 84-quater of the Issuers' Regulation, which illustrates (i) in the First Section, the remuneration policy regarding the members of the Board of Directors, the General Managers and the Senior Executives, in addition to the procedures utilised for the adoption and implementation of this policy and (ii) in the Second Section, for members of Boards of Directors and Boards of Statutory Auditors, General Managers and, in collective form, Senior Executives, an adequate, clear and comprehensible representation of the items making up their remuneration, including the treatments provided for in the event of termination of office or termination of employment, highlighting their compliance with the Remuneration Policy and the way in which the remuneration contributes to the long-term results of the Company, and the compensation paid during the reporting year in any capacity and in any form by the Company andby its associates and subsidiaries, together with an illustration of the compensation to be paid in one or more subsequent years for service rendered during the reporting year.

For further information, reference should be made to the text made available to the public at the registered office of the company, on the Company website atwww.avio.com, "Corporate Governance" section, on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE", at least 21 days before the date fixed for the Shareholders' Meeting.

The shareholders are reminded that:

− pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3-ter, of the CFA, will be called to vote on Section I of the Remuneration Policy and Report (in favour or against). The motion is binding;

−

pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 6 of the CFA, will be called to vote on Section II of the "Remuneration Policy and Report" (in favour or against). The motion is not binding. The results of the vote will be made available to the public in accordance with Article 125-quater, paragraph 2 of the CFA.

Considering that stated above, we present the following proposal:

"The ordinary session of the Shareholders' Meeting of Avio S.p.A.:

having examined the Remuneration Policy and Report pursuant to Article 123-ter of the CFA, made available to the public on March 31, 2022,

RESOLVES

− to approve Section I, drawn up as per Article 123-ter of the CFA, paragraph 3, containing the remuneration policies of Avio S.p.A.;

−

to resolve in favour, pursuant to Article 123-ter of the CFA, paragraph 6 (consultative, non-binding vote), of Section II, drawn up as per Article 123-ter of the CFA, paragraph 4."

3.

Appointment pursuant to Article 2386, paragraph 1, of the Civil Code (confirmation or replacement of the Director co-opted by the Board of Directors on December 21, 2021).

Dear Shareholders,

the Shareholders' Meeting will be called upon to approve the proposal for the confirmation of Marcella Logli as Director, pursuant to Article 2386, paragraph 1 of the Civil Code, in addition to Article 11.15 of the By-Laws.

As previously communicated, on August 23, 2021 Director Stefano Pareglio, appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 6, 2020 and taken from the slate submitted by the outgoing Board of Directors, resigned. As there were no other candidates remaining on the aforementioned slate, on December 21, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company, having obtained the opinion of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and with the approval of the Board of Statutory Auditors, resolved to appoint by co-option, pursuant to Article 2386, paragraph 1, of the Civil Codeand Article 11.15 of the By-Laws, Ms. Marcella Logli as a Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company to replace the resigning Director.

The Director Marcella Logli ceased to be a Director with the Shareholders' Meeting to which this report refers. The Board of Directors therefore proposes that you confirm her as a Director of the Company until the expiry of the term of office of the other Directors currently in office and, therefore, until the date of the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending on December 31 2022. Since this is simply a supplementation of the Board of Directors, the Shareholders' Meeting shall pass the related motion with the majorities required by law, without slate voting.

We note that the appointment by the Shareholders' Meeting of Ms. Marcella Logli, would satisfy the minimum requirements relating to the number of Independent Directors imposed by law and also provided for by the Corporate Governance Code, to which the Company adheres; it would also satisfy the provisions on gender balance set out by the legislation currently in force.

The professional profile of the Director Marcella Logli ensures an adequate balance of skills within the Board and efficient functioning of the administrative body.

In compliance with the provisions of current legislation and in adherence to the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code, the Board of Directors invites you to examine the curriculum vitae of Ms. Marcella Logli and the declaration in which she accepts her candidacy and attests, under her own responsibility, to the absence of causes of ineligibility or incompatibility, and the possession of the requirements of integrity and independence as per the combined provisions of Articles 147- quinquies, paragraph 1, and 148, paragraph 4, of the CFA. The above documents - which are attached to this Report - are made available to the public within the terms of the law on the Company's website https://investors.avio.com/ShareholdersMeeting/2021/.

Each shareholder may submit, with reference to matter 3 of the Agenda, proposals for the replacement of the Director co-opted by the Board of Directors on December 21, 2021 - accompanied by the necessary documentation - within the deadline and according to the terms set out in the call notice made available to the public within the terms of the law on the Company's website https://investors.avio.com/ShareholdersMeeting/2022/

Considering that stated above, we present the following proposal:

"The ordinary session of the Shareholders' Meeting of Avio S.p.A.:

- having acknowledged the termination of office, on today's date, of the Director Marcella Logli, appointed by co-option pursuant to Article 2386, paragraph 1, of the Civil Code and Article 11.15 of the By-Laws, at the meeting of the Board of Directors on December 21, 2021 to replace the Director Stefano Pareglio;

- having reviewed the Board of Directors' Illustrative Report;

- having noted the proposed motion and application submitted;

RESOLVES