AVIO S.P.A.    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
Avio S p A : Intermonte Frankfurt Virtual Conference February 2021

02/09/2021 | 03:01am EST
Investor Presentation

Frankfurt Virtual Conference, 9th February 2021

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Avio S.p.A. ("Avio" or the "Company"). This document might contain certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's management's current views with respect to future events and financial and operational performance of the Company and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are based on Avio's current expectations and projections about future events. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results or performance may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements due to any number of different factors, many of which are beyond the ability of Avio to control or estimate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which are made only as of the date of this presentation. Avio does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Any reference to past performance or trends or activities of Avio shall not be taken as a representation or indication that such performance, trends or activities will continue in the future. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Avio's securities, nor shall the document form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, or constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of Avio.

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

2

Agenda

  • Avio Business
  • Financials
  • Appendix

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

3

Avio : a pure player in Space Launchers

  • 360 M€ revenues
    (10% CAGR 2014-19)
  • 1.000 employees
  • 350 M€ Mkt Cap
  • 70% free float
  • 4% Mgmt share

NEW 2021-22

Ariane 6

  • European heavy launcher (10.5 tons in GTO)
  • Avio: partner and supplier for strap-on

boosters

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

Vega C

  • European light launcher (1.5 tons in LEO)
  • Avio: developer, manufacturer, launcher system integrator

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 08:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 319 M 386 M 386 M
Net income 2020 15,2 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net cash 2020 45,8 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 321 M 386 M 388 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 950
Free-Float 56,6%
