Avio S p A : Minutes to the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting

Register No.7002 File No. 3540 MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ITALIAN REPUBLIC May 2, 2022 The fourth day of May in the year two thousand and twenty-two. In Milan, Via Metastasio No. 5. I, the undersigned, MARCO FERRARI, notary in Milan, enrolled at the Milan Notary Board, proceed to draw up and sign the minutes of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company: "Avio S.p.A." with registered office in Rome, Via Leonida Bissolati No. 76, subscribed and paid-in share capital of Euro 90,964,212.90, enrolled at the Rome Companies Registration Office, with enrolment and tax number 09105940960, Economic and Administrative Index No. RM-1509588 whose shares are admitted to trading on the Euronext Star Milan market, organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., held on April 28, 2022, in Milan, Via Metastasio No. 5, at the offices of the "ZNR notai" firm, with the following AGENDA "1. Separate Financial Statements at December 31, 2021. Approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2021. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2021. Reports of the Board of Directors, Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Independent Audit Firm. Allocation of the net profit. Resolutions thereon. Remuneration Policy and Report pursuant to Article 123- ter , paragraph 3- bis and 6 of Legislative Decree No. 58/98: First Section: remuneration policy. Binding motion; Second Section: report on remuneration paid. Non-binding motion. Appointment pursuant to Article 2386, paragraph 1, of the Civil Code (confirmation or replacement of the Director co-opted by the Board of Directors on December 21, 2021). 2022-2024 "Performance Share Plan", pursuant to Article 114-bis of the CFA: assignment of powers, resolutions thereon."

These minutes are therefore prepared at the request of the Company, and on its behalf of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors ROBERTO ITALIA, within the period required for the timely execution of the filing and publication obligations pursuant to Article 2375 of the Civil Code.

The Shareholders' Meeting was held in my continual presence, including through telecommunications means, as follows. ***** "On the twenty-eighth day of April in the year two thousand and twenty- two, at 3:05PM, in Milan, Via Metastasio No. 5, at the office of ZNR Notaries, the Shareholders' Meeting was held of the company "Avio S.p.A." 1

The Chairperson of the Board of Directors ROBERTO ITALIA cordially welcomes all attendees, also on behalf of the members of the Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors and company personnel and assumes the chair of the Shareholders' Meeting, in accordance with Article 10.5 of the By-Laws. He reminds the Meeting that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore on the basis of the key principles for the protection of the health of shareholders, employees, representatives and consultants of the Company, in addition to Legislative Decree No. 18 of March 17, 2020, whose effect was latterly extended by Decree-Law No. 228 of December 30, 2021, converted with amendments by law No. 15 of February 25, 2022 (hereinafter the "Healthcare Decree"), the Shareholders' Meeting for permitted attendees takes place also through telecommunications means and the share capital may exclusively intervene through the Designated Agent, as per Article 135-undecies and Article 135-novies of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998 (hereinafter also the "CFA"). The Chairperson declares that he is in a room at the ZNR notaries' office, where today's Meeting is called. As per Article 10.5 of the By-Laws, he calls on Mr. MARCO FERRARI, notary in Milan, who is located - together with the Chairperson - at the place where the Meeting is called, Via Metastasio 5, Milan, at the offices of the "ZNR notai" firm, to draw up the minutes of the Meeting in the form of a public notarial deed. He then notes that, with the exception of Chief Executive Officer Giulio Ranzo, all other participants - whose entitlement to attend the Meeting has been ascertained - are in attendance via telecommunication means. He declares that: for the Board of Directors, in addition to the Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer Giulio Ranzo also attended physically; Directors Elena Pisonero, Donatella Sciuto, Raffaele Cappiello and Donatella Isaia attended by telecommunication means, while Directors Luigi Pasquali, Letizia Colucci, Monica Auteri, Giovanni Gorno Tempini and Marcella Logli (the latter's term expiring with today's Meeting) excused their absence;

for the Board of Statutory Auditors, Vito Di Battista (Chairperson) and Statutory Auditor Mario Matteo Busso attended by telecommunication means, while Statutory Auditor Michela Zeme excused her absence.

that, again due to health and hygiene restrictions in force, experts, financial analysts and qualified journalists are not allowed to attend the Meeting;

that, as per Article 5 of the Shareholders' Meeting Regulation, a system has been set up to record the business of the Shareholders' Meeting - as permitted by the Chairperson - exclusively to assist the preparation of the Meeting minutes;

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting was duly called in Milan, Via Metastasio n. 5, at the "ZNR notai" firm for April 28, 2022, at the time of 3PM, in single call, in accordance with law and the By-Laws, through a call notice published on March 28, 2022 on the company website and on the "eMarket Storage" storage mechanism, as communicated through a press release, in addition to an extract published in the "Italia Oggi" newspaper on March 29, 2022

The Chairperson acknowledges that at 3:07PM Director Giovanni Gorno Tempini joined the Meeting by telecommunication means.

The Chairperson states that shareholders did not present any requests to supplement the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting or any proposals on matters already on the Agenda, in accordance with Article 126- bis of the CFA, nor individual resolution proposals.

He recalls that Article 122 of the CFA establishes, among other matters, that: "1. Agreements, in any form, concerning the exercise of voting rights in companies with listed shares and their controlling companies, within five days of being made are: disclosed to Consob; published in excerpt in the daily press; filed with the commercial register of the place where the company has its registered office; disclosed to the companies with listed shares. 2. Omitted 3

Omitted Voting rights concerning listed shares for which the obligations established under paragraph 1 have not been fulfilled may not be exercised. [...]"

He states that, as far as the Company is aware, there are no shareholder agreements pursuant to Article 122 of the CFA.

He notes that, as indicated in the call notice, pursuant to Article 106 of the Healthcare Decree, attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting by those who have the right to vote is allowed exclusively through the Designated Agent.

- in accordance with the provisions of Article 10.4 of the By-Laws and Article 106 of the Healthcare Decree, the Company has designated Amministrazioni Fiduciarie Spafid S.p.A. (hereinafter also " Spafid ") as the party to which shareholders may grant proxy with voting instructions on all or some of the proposals on the Agenda, pursuant to Articles 135- undecies and 135- novies CFA (the " Designated Agent "); Spafid attends by telecommunication means in the person of Elena Perani;

- Spafid, as the Designated Agent, has declared to not having any interest in the proposals to be voted upon;

- However, to avoid any possible disputes concerning conflicts of interest as per Article 135- decies , paragraph 2, letter f) of the CFA, Spafid expressly declared that, where currently unknown circumstances arise or in the case of amendment or supplementation of the proposals presented to the Shareholders' Meeting, it shall not express a vote differing from that indicated in the instructions. The Designated Agentassumes the floor and announces that 16,600,214 ordinary shares of the total number of 26,359,346 shares constituting the share capital are represented by proxy granted to the Designated Agent, representing 62.977% of the share capital;

the legitimacy of those eligible to vote was ascertained, and proxies were acquired from the corporate records;

prior to each vote, it will announce the shares for which no voting instructions have been expressed by the principal.

The Chairperson resumes the floor and acknowledges that at 3:12PM, Director Marcella Logli joined the Meeting by telecommunication means. He notes that, in accordance with paragraph 3 of the aforementioned Article 135- undecies of the CFA, the shares for which proxy has been delegated, even partially, to the Designated Agent, are included for establishing the valid constitution of the Shareholders' Meeting, while for the shares in relation to which voting instructions have not been provided regarding the proposals on the Agenda, such shall not be included with the calculation of the majorities and of the share capital percentage required to approve the relative motions. 4