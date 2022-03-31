Avio S p A : Non financial statement 2021

REMUNERATION POLICY AND REPORT

in accordance with Article 123-ter of the CFA and 84-quater of the Consob

Issuers' Regulation

Issuer: Avio S.p.A. Website:www.avio.com

Approved by the Board of Directors on March 28, 2022

CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION ............................................................................................................................................ 5

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ................................................................................................................................. 6

SECTION I ................................................................................................................................................... 12

1. GOVERNANCE - PROCEDURES FOR THE ADOPTION AND IMPLEMENTATION OF THE REMUNERATION POLICY ............................................................................................................................................... 12

2. INDEPENDENT EXPERTS INVOLVED IN PREPARING THE REMUNERATION POLICY ................................ 16

3. REMUNERATION POLICY .................................................................................................................... 16

4. POLICY UPON BENEFITS ON CONCLUSION OF OFFICE ......................................................................... 27

SECTION II .................................................................................................................................................. 28

PART 1 ....................................................................................................................................................... 28

PART 2 - TABLES ........................................................................................................................................ 35

Letter of the Chairperson of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee

Dear Shareholders,

In my capacity as Chairperson of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, and also on behalf of the

Committee and the Board, I am proud to present you Avio the "Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid" of Avio S.p.A. (hereinafter "Avio" or the "Company").

On May 6, 2020, the Shareholders' Meeting appointed Avio's new Board of Directors, which will be in office until the date of the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2022 Annual Accounts. The Appointments and Remuneration Committee is now composed, in addition to myself, of Monica Auteri and Donatella Isaia.

One of this Report's aims is help increase the awareness of Stakeholders (shareholders, employees and customers) of how the Company's remuneration policies correlate with business strategies, in an increasingly complex context and in the face of new challenges that Avio faces, through its committed management.

Remuneration is an effective tool to align the interests of top management to those of the shareholders, contributing to the pursuit of corporate strategy and long-term interests, as well as to the sustainability of the Company. The ability to attract, retain and motivate management is a key factor for any company which, like Avio, operates in a highly-specialised sector requiring constant and rapid alignment to the requirements imposed by the market and technological development.

In this perspective, the Committee prepared and submitted for the approval of the Board of Directors a remuneration policy for 2022 (illustrated in the first section of this Report), in line with the corporate context of Avio and with the objectives set out by the Company. The remuneration policy for 2022 defined by Avio aims at pursuing the sustainable success of the business. The intent is to design a corporate strategy that is not only focused on economic, financial and equity results, but that is also able to make the most of human, social, relational and environmental capital, inspiring its corporate policies to sustainability, neutrality, inclusiveness and encouragement of equal opportunities.

As discussed in more detail below, the new policy differs from the previous year's policy in some ways. The most significant change stems from the Company's desire to maintain the purpose of the remuneration system of motivating management through challenging but achievable targets and ensuring that they remain with the Company. At its meeting of March 28, 2022, Avio's Board of Directors therefore resolved to cancel the 2020-22 and 2021-23 cycles of the existing 2020-24 long-term monetary incentive plan, as the changes in the changed circumstances following the exceptional events of the last years and months compromised its effectiveness, making it extremely difficult to achieve the expected economic-financial targets. At the same time, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee developed a proposal for a new extraordinary performance share plan to replace the two cancelled cycles, which would provide for the allocation of shares in connection with the achievement of performance targets measured over the 2022-24 period and significantly reduced award opportunities compared to the two cancelled cycles. On March 28, 2022, the plan was approved by the Board of Directors, which resolved to submit it for approval to the Shareholders' Meeting called for April 28, 2022.

The additional changes made to the Policies are the result of an analysis of national and international best practices and the vote cast by shareholders at the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2021, in addition to ongoing dialogue with investors and stakeholders. Specifically, a change was introduced in the mechanism for calculating the incentives of Senior Executives, in line with the changes already made in 2021 to the annual variable system for managers and office workers, while keeping the maximum caps on awards unchanged.

The Appointments and Remuneration Committee considers that the remuneration policy described in this Report takes into consideration the recommendations of Company stakeholders in order to incentivise the achievement of strategic targets by the Company and to align the interests of the members of corporate boardsand top management to the overriding target of creating sustainable value for shareholders in the long-term. To this end, it should be recalled that top management is directly involved in business risk by means of holdings in the share capital of Avio S.p.A. These are held through the investment vehicle In Orbit S.p.A. which, to date, represents 4.1% of share capital at December 31, 2021, and is the third largest shareholder of the Company. Moreover, this equity investment has increased over time from 3.7% at the time of listing to the current 4.1%, demonstrating the alignment of interests between management and shareholders in relation to business risk.

INTRODUCTION

This Report was prepared by Avio in accordance with Article 123-ter of the CFA, Article 84-quater of the Issuers' Regulation and Annex 3, Schedule 7-bis - recently updated - in addition to, on the basis of self-regulation, Article 5 of the Corporate Governance Code, with which Avio complies.

Pursuant to Article 123-ter of the CFA, the Report comprises two sections.

Section I outlines the Remuneration Policy adopted by the Company for Financial Year 2022, with regards to the following parties:

(i) Members of the Board of Directors, distinguishing between Executive and non-Executive Directors;

(ii) Members of the Board of Statutory Auditors;

(iii) Group Senior Executives.

Section I of the Report also outlines the procedures utilised for the preparation and adoption of the

Remuneration Policy, in addition to the bodies and parties responsible for the Policy's correct implementation.

The Remuneration Policy was approved by the Board of Directors on March 28, 2022, with the favourable opinion of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. As resolved, the Remuneration Policy will be updated on an annual basis.

The drafting of the Remuneration Policy as regards the comparisons of the remuneration of the Chief Executive Officer/General Manager, the members of the Board of Directors and Company Committees, was supported by Willis Towers Watson, a leading human resources development and organisation consultancy firm, with reference made to the remuneration policies of 35 Italian and European companies which are overall comparable to Avio and, particularly, to the following more significant peers belonging to the STAR segment, Italian Stock Exchange of Borsa Italiana: Bologna Airport, Brembo, Fiera di Milano, Cairo Communication, Interpump Group, IMA, Mondadori, Elica, ERG, Cementir, Datalogic, Gefran, BIESSE, Exprivia, Unieuro, OpenJobMetis and Prima Industrie.

As regards the assessments in relation to the remuneration of Senior Executives, the Company was supported by the Korn Ferry consultancy firm and utilised the Top Executive Italia market as a reference. This includes people in Top Management positions in Italian companies operating in comparable sectors to Avio.

Section II of the Report for the year 2021 outlines each of the items comprising the remuneration of the individuals listed at points (i), (ii) and (iii), as well as an analysis (in a specific table) of the remuneration paid to these parties, in any regard and in any form by the Company or by its subsidiaries in 2021, in addition to remuneration not yet paid at the Report approval date, although relating to 2021. In addition, a comparison for the years 2019-2021 between the change in compensation for members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, employee compensation and the Company's performance is shown.

A relative table, as per Article 84-quater, paragraph 4 of the Issuers' Regulation, presents holdings in the Company or its subsidiaries by these parties and by parties related to them.

This Report is sent to Borsa Italiana and is made available to the public at the registered office of Avio (in Rome, via Leonida Bissolati 76, Rome) and on the Company's websitewww.avio.com "Corporate Governance" section, at least twenty-one days before the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2021 Annual Accounts.

On March 28, 2022, Avio's Board of Directors resolved to submit: (i) Section I of the Report on the 2022 Remuneration Policy to a binding vote of the Shareholders' Meeting; and (ii) Section II on compensation paid in 2021 to an advisory vote.