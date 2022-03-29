Log in
04:18pAVIO S P A : Proxy ex art 135 novies
PU
04:18pAVIO S P A : Proxy ex art 135 undecies
PU
04:18pAVIO S P A : Shareholders' meeting call notice
PU
Avio S p A : Performance Share Plan Prospectus

03/29/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
PROSPECTUS

"2022-2024 PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN"

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 114-BIS OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58 OF FEBRUARY 24, 1998, ARTICLE 84-BIS AND ANNEX 3A, SCHEDULE 7, OF CONSOB

REGULATION NO. 11971 OF MAY 14 1999 AND SUBSEQUENT AMENDMENTS

Milan, March 28, 2022

Definitions

In addition to the terms defined elsewhere in this prospectus, for the purposes of this document, the terms listed below shall have the following meanings:

"Grant"

indicates the grant of the Rights to each Beneficiary according to the terms and conditions set out in the Regulation.

"Shareholders' Meeting"

the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company.

"Allocation"

the determination, after verification of the achievement of the Performance Targets, of the number of Shares that each Beneficiary will receive free of charge, as decided by the Board of Directors, after consulting the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, at the end of the Performance Period.

"Shares"

the ordinary shares of the Company, listed on the STAR segment of the Euronext Milan market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., with no par value.

"Bad Leaver"

all conclusion of employment situations other than those defining a Good Leaver.

"Beneficiaries"

the beneficiaries of the Plan, pursuant to paragraph 1 of the Prospectus, as identified by the Board of Directors, after consultation with the Appointments and Remuneration Committee.

"Change of Control"

(a) the acquisition, directly or indirectly, by one or more third parties of the control of the Company pursuant to Article 93 of the CFA; (b) the acquisition, directly or indirectly, by one or more third parties, of a number of shares or of a shareholding in a Subsidiary, subject to a Beneficiary Relationship, provided that they are different from the Company, of a total of more than 50% of the relevant share capital, unless the Company continues to hold control pursuant to Article 2359 of the Civil Code; (c) the definitive transfer to one or more third parties of theCompany or of the business unit subject to the Beneficiary Relationship.

It is understood that the Changes of Control identified in subparagraphs b) and c) above shall apply only with respect to the Beneficiaries who have an existing Relationship with the Subsidiary, the Company or business unit subject to the Change of Control.

"Clawback"

the clause according to which the Company shall be entitled to request the Beneficiaries to return all or part of the Shares that may have been allocated or an equivalent amount of money under the Plan if such have been received on the basis of data that subsequently prove to be clearly erroneous and the differences between the data used and the adjusted data were such as to have caused, if known in time, the non-Allocation of the Shares.

"Code"

the Corporate Governance Code for listed companies approved in January 2020 by the Corporate Governance Committee.

"Appointments Committee"

andRemuneration

the internal committee to the Board of Directors set up in accordance with Articles 4 & 5 of the Corporate Governance Code.

"Delivery"

the delivery of Shares to each of the Plan Beneficiaries following the Allocation resolved by the Board of Directors at the end of the Performance Period. Delivery of the Shares will occur following the approval of the financial statements for fiscal year 2024.

"Board of Directors"

the Board of Directors of the Company.

"Rights Grant Date"

the date on which the Board of Directors, in consultation with the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, indicates, for the Plan Cycle, the number of Rights granted to each Beneficiary.

"Share Allocation Date"

indicates the date on which the Board of Directors, at the end of the Performance Period and once the degree of achievement of the Performance Targets has been verified, resolveson the number of Shares to be allocated to each Beneficiary and arranges for the notice of the Share Allocation to be sent to the Beneficiaries.

"Rights"

the rights assigned to the Beneficiaries to receive free Shares at the end of the Performance Period based on the achievement of the Performance Targets.

"Prospectus"

this prospectus related to the Plan, drawn up pursuant to Article 114-bis of the CFA and Article 84-bis of the Issuers' Regulation.

"Good Leaver"

"Group" or "Avio Group"

the following termination scenarios:

  • removal from the office of Director prior to the conclusion of the term of office without cause;

  • resignation from the office of Director if the Beneficiary, without just cause, undergoes a revocation or non-confirmation of the proxies such that his or her relationship with the Company or the subsidiary is substantially altered;

  • conclusion of the Company's Board of Directors not followed by renewal;

  • with particular reference to Senior Executives and Managers, dismissal without just cause;

  • death or disability of the Beneficiary (due to illness or injury ascertained by a medical-legal expert report by a professional appointed by the Company) that entails the abstention from carrying out his or her duties for a period, continuous or non-continuous, of more than eight (8) months;

  • voluntary resignation, only on the condition that the Beneficiary fulfils the statutory retirement requirements and in the 30 subsequent days presents a request to access the relative benefits;

collectively, Avio S.p.A. and its subsidiaries pursuant to Article 2359 of the Civil Code and Article 93 of the CFA and IFRS 10 - Consolidated Financial Statements.

"Grant Letter"

the communication letter informing the Beneficiaries of their participation in the Plan and containing the number of Rights granted and thePerformance Targets on which the Allocation of the Shares is conditional.

"Base Number"

for each Beneficiary, the number of Shares obtainable upon achievement of 100% of the Performance Targets under the terms and conditions set forth in the Regulation.

"Performance Targets"

indicates the objectives of the Plan governing the Allocation of Shares to each Beneficiary at the end of the Performance Period, once the degree of achievement of the Performance Targets has been verified, after consulting the Appointments and Remuneration Committee.

"Performance period"

the three-year period 2022-2023-2024 of the Plan, against which the achievement of the Performance Targets is verified.

"Plan"

the 2022-2024 Plan based on financial instruments reserved to the Beneficiaries and governed by the Regulation (as may be amended) and related annexes.

"Relationship"

the relationship of employment and/or collaboration and/or management between the individual Beneficiary and the Company or one of the Subsidiary companies.

"Regulation"

the Regulation governing the terms, conditions and procedures of the Plan, which will be approved by the Board of Directors of the Company following the approval of the Plan by the Shareholders' Meeting.

"Issuers' Regulation"

Consob Regulation No. 11971, approved by Resolution of May 14, 1999 and subsequent amendments and supplements.

"Company"

Avio S.p.A., with registered office at via Leonida Bissolati No. 76, Rome, enrolled at the Rome Companies Registration and Tax No. 09105940960.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 20:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
