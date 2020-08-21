Log in
AVIO S P A : Informativa acquisto azioni proprie
PU
AVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
AVIO S P A : Informativa acquisto azioni proprie
PU
Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

08/21/2020 | 03:02pm EDT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 17 - 21 AUGUST 2020

________________________________________________________

Rome, 21 August 2020 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 17 to 21 August 2020, of no. 23,200 ordinary shares (equal to 0.088% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 14.5516 for a total amount of Euro 337,597.68.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019) and to complete the mandate (as for the Press Release dated July 28, 2020).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Quantity

Avg Price (euro)

Value (euro)

17/08/2020

5.000

14,9223

74.611,30

18/08/2020

6.250

14,7896

92.435,00

19/08/2020

2.450

14,6361

35.858,40

20/08/2020

3.000

14,3273

42.981,82

21/08/2020

6.500

14,1094

91.711,16

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 390,675 own shares, equal to 1.4821% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Data

Orario

Nr. Azioni

Prezzo (euro)

17/08/2020

14:50:46

1420

14,92

17/08/2020

14:50:48

341

14,92

17/08/2020

14:50:48

1239

14,92

17/08/2020

14:51:56

318

14,92

17/08/2020

14:51:56

682

14,92

17/08/2020

15:52:08

145

14,88

17/08/2020

17:19:16

250

14,94

17/08/2020

17:19:16

154

14,94

17/08/2020

17:19:16

6

14,94

17/08/2020

17:19:16

200

14,94

17/08/2020

17:19:16

100

14,94

17/08/2020

17:19:29

145

14,94

18/08/2020

10:53:01

37

14,86

18/08/2020

11:11:33

713

14,86

18/08/2020

11:28:47

42

14,82

18/08/2020

11:36:16

458

14,82

18/08/2020

15:48:00

783

14,80

18/08/2020

15:48:00

66

14,80

18/08/2020

15:58:21

916

14,80

18/08/2020

15:58:21

1985

14,80

18/08/2020

16:40:15

141

14,72

18/08/2020

16:41:04

859

14,72

18/08/2020

16:51:51

208

14,64

18/08/2020

16:51:51

42

14,64

19/08/2020

09:47:04

100

14,72

19/08/2020

09:47:04

354

14,72

19/08/2020

09:47:04

146

14,72

19/08/2020

11:14:50

263

14,70

19/08/2020

13:08:04

79

14,70

19/08/2020

13:17:58

38

14,70

19/08/2020

14:58:54

620

14,62

19/08/2020

15:09:35

214

14,56

19/08/2020

16:10:53

60

14,56

19/08/2020

16:10:53

126

14,56

19/08/2020

16:49:54

85

14,56

19/08/2020

16:49:54

6

14,56

19/08/2020

16:49:54

209

14,56

19/08/2020

16:51:47

113

14,56

19/08/2020

16:51:47

37

14,56

20/08/2020

11:42:19

50

14,36

20/08/2020

11:42:19

317

14,36

20/08/2020

11:42:19

242

14,36

20/08/2020

11:42:26

130

14,38

20/08/2020

11:42:29

153

14,38

20/08/2020

11:42:29

250

14,38

20/08/2020

11:42:29

15

14,38

20/08/2020

11:42:29

100

14,38

20/08/2020

11:42:29

70

14,38

20/08/2020

11:42:29

173

14,38

20/08/2020

11:43:27

200

14,38

20/08/2020

16:30:43

149

14,26

20/08/2020

16:30:43

175

14,26

20/08/2020

16:30:43

130

14,26

20/08/2020

16:30:52

51

14,26

20/08/2020

16:30:52

295

14,26

20/08/2020

16:56:08

83

14,28

20/08/2020

16:56:08

417

14,28

21/08/2020

09:33:32

150

14,18

21/08/2020

09:33:32

100

14,18

21/08/2020

11:17:28

205

14,20

21/08/2020

11:17:28

245

14,20

21/08/2020

15:23:11

164

13,96

21/08/2020

15:23:11

166

13,96

21/08/2020

15:23:11

12

13,96

21/08/2020

15:23:11

100

13,96

21/08/2020

15:23:19

249

14,02

21/08/2020

15:23:19

259

14,02

21/08/2020

15:23:19

74

14,02

21/08/2020

15:24:33

35

14,06

21/08/2020

15:24:33

26

14,06

21/08/2020

15:24:33

205

14,06

21/08/2020

15:24:33

250

14,06

21/08/2020

15:24:33

1663

14,06

21/08/2020

15:24:33

597

14,06

21/08/2020

16:47:16

100

14,14

21/08/2020

16:49:13

175

14,18

21/08/2020

16:49:13

73

14,18

21/08/2020

16:49:13

161

14,18

21/08/2020

16:49:43

176

14,22

21/08/2020

16:49:43

64

14,22

21/08/2020

16:49:43

250

14,22

21/08/2020

16:49:43

131

14,22

21/08/2020

16:49:43

250

14,22

21/08/2020

16:49:43

100

14,22

21/08/2020

16:49:43

268

14,22

21/08/2020

16:49:43

252

14,22

For more information:

Investor relations contacts

Investor.relations@avio.com

Avio

Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 19:01:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 368 M 433 M 433 M
Net income 2020 20,6 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
Net cash 2020 42,6 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 373 M 439 M 439 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 935
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart AVIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Avio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,23 €
Last Close Price 14,30 €
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Italia Chairman
Salvatore Spinosa Head-Operations
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Bellomi Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.3.17%447
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.17%108 429
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-48.04%95 719
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-30.95%91 995
AIRBUS SE-46.99%64 207
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.76%56 128
