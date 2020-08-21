Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

Rome, 21 August 2020 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 17 to 21 August 2020, of no. 23,200 ordinary shares (equal to 0.088% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 14.5516 for a total amount of Euro 337,597.68.
These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019) and to complete the mandate (as for the Press Release dated July 28, 2020).
The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:
Date
Quantity
Avg Price (euro)
Value (euro)
17/08/2020
5.000
14,9223
74.611,30
18/08/2020
6.250
14,7896
92.435,00
19/08/2020
2.450
14,6361
35.858,40
20/08/2020
3.000
14,3273
42.981,82
21/08/2020
6.500
14,1094
91.711,16
Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 390,675 own shares, equal to 1.4821% of the share capital.
Purchases in detail:
Data
Orario
Nr. Azioni
Prezzo (euro)
17/08/2020
14:50:46
1420
14,92
17/08/2020
14:50:48
341
14,92
17/08/2020
14:50:48
1239
14,92
17/08/2020
14:51:56
318
14,92
17/08/2020
14:51:56
682
14,92
17/08/2020
15:52:08
145
14,88
17/08/2020
17:19:16
250
14,94
17/08/2020
17:19:16
154
14,94
17/08/2020
17:19:16
6
14,94
17/08/2020
17:19:16
200
14,94
17/08/2020
17:19:16
100
14,94
17/08/2020
17:19:29
145
14,94
18/08/2020
10:53:01
37
14,86
18/08/2020
11:11:33
713
14,86
18/08/2020
11:28:47
42
14,82
18/08/2020
11:36:16
458
14,82
18/08/2020
15:48:00
783
14,80
18/08/2020
15:48:00
66
14,80
18/08/2020
15:58:21
916
14,80
18/08/2020
15:58:21
1985
14,80
18/08/2020
16:40:15
141
14,72
18/08/2020
16:41:04
859
14,72
18/08/2020
16:51:51
208
14,64
18/08/2020
16:51:51
42
14,64
19/08/2020
09:47:04
100
14,72
19/08/2020
09:47:04
354
14,72
19/08/2020
09:47:04
146
14,72
19/08/2020
11:14:50
263
14,70
19/08/2020
13:08:04
79
14,70
19/08/2020
13:17:58
38
14,70
19/08/2020
14:58:54
620
14,62
19/08/2020
15:09:35
214
14,56
19/08/2020
16:10:53
60
14,56
19/08/2020
16:10:53
126
14,56
19/08/2020
16:49:54
85
14,56
19/08/2020
16:49:54
6
14,56
19/08/2020
16:49:54
209
14,56
19/08/2020
16:51:47
113
14,56
19/08/2020
16:51:47
37
14,56
20/08/2020
11:42:19
50
14,36
20/08/2020
11:42:19
317
14,36
20/08/2020
11:42:19
242
14,36
20/08/2020
11:42:26
130
14,38
20/08/2020
11:42:29
153
14,38
20/08/2020
11:42:29
250
14,38
20/08/2020
11:42:29
15
14,38
20/08/2020
11:42:29
100
14,38
20/08/2020
11:42:29
70
14,38
20/08/2020
11:42:29
173
14,38
20/08/2020
11:43:27
200
14,38
20/08/2020
16:30:43
149
14,26
20/08/2020
16:30:43
175
14,26
20/08/2020
16:30:43
130
14,26
20/08/2020
16:30:52
51
14,26
20/08/2020
16:30:52
295
14,26
20/08/2020
16:56:08
83
14,28
20/08/2020
16:56:08
417
14,28
21/08/2020
09:33:32
150
14,18
21/08/2020
09:33:32
100
14,18
21/08/2020
11:17:28
205
14,20
21/08/2020
11:17:28
245
14,20
21/08/2020
15:23:11
164
13,96
21/08/2020
15:23:11
166
13,96
21/08/2020
15:23:11
12
13,96
21/08/2020
15:23:11
100
13,96
21/08/2020
15:23:19
249
14,02
21/08/2020
15:23:19
259
14,02
21/08/2020
15:23:19
74
14,02
21/08/2020
15:24:33
35
14,06
21/08/2020
15:24:33
26
14,06
21/08/2020
15:24:33
205
14,06
21/08/2020
15:24:33
250
14,06
21/08/2020
15:24:33
1663
14,06
21/08/2020
15:24:33
597
14,06
21/08/2020
16:47:16
100
14,14
21/08/2020
16:49:13
175
14,18
21/08/2020
16:49:13
73
14,18
21/08/2020
16:49:13
161
14,18
21/08/2020
16:49:43
176
14,22
21/08/2020
16:49:43
64
14,22
21/08/2020
16:49:43
250
14,22
21/08/2020
16:49:43
131
14,22
21/08/2020
16:49:43
250
14,22
21/08/2020
16:49:43
100
14,22
21/08/2020
16:49:43
268
14,22
21/08/2020
16:49:43
252
14,22
For more information:
Investor relations contacts
Investor.relations@avio.com
Avio
Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.