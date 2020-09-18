Log in
Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

09/18/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 14 - 18 SEPTEMBER 2020

________________________________________________________

Rome, 18 September 2020 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 14 to 18 September 2020, of no. 36,500 ordinary shares (equal to 0.1385% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 14.4654 for a total amount of Euro 527,986.90.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019) and to complete the mandate (as for the Press Release dated July 28, 2020).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Quantity

Avg Price (euro)

Value (euro)

14/09/2020

6,000

15.2472

91,483.08

15/09/2020

9,000

14.6733

132,059.44

16/09/2020

5,000

14.3764

71,882.00

17/09/2020

9,000

14.1165

127,048.82

18/09/2020

7,500

14.0685

105,513.56

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 488,894 own shares, equal to 1.8547% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

Quantity

Price (euro)

14/09/2020

09:50:40

110

15.28

14/09/2020

09:50:40

4

15.28

14/09/2020

09:50:40

16

15.28

14/09/2020

09:50:40

273

15.28

14/09/2020

10:00:42

79

15.28

14/09/2020

10:10:09

268

15.34

14/09/2020

11:18:34

120

15.28

14/09/2020

11:18:34

208

15.28

14/09/2020

11:18:34

164

15.28

1

14/09/2020

11:22:08

8

15.28

14/09/2020

15:48:56

1250

15.24

14/09/2020

15:48:56

2000

15.24

14/09/2020

16:23:24

24

15.24

14/09/2020

16:23:24

2

15.24

14/09/2020

16:23:24

8

15.24

14/09/2020

16:24:21

400

15.24

14/09/2020

16:24:21

66

15.24

14/09/2020

16:45:51

14

15.20

14/09/2020

16:45:55

170

15.20

14/09/2020

16:45:55

250

15.20

14/09/2020

16:45:55

66

15.20

14/09/2020

16:50:50

238

15.20

14/09/2020

16:51:46

12

15.20

14/09/2020

17:26:51

150

15.26

14/09/2020

17:27:19

100

15.28

15/09/2020

10:43:42

200

14.70

15/09/2020

10:43:42

200

14.70

15/09/2020

10:43:42

200

14.70

15/09/2020

10:43:42

100

14.70

15/09/2020

10:43:43

566

14.70

15/09/2020

10:43:43

200

14.70

15/09/2020

10:44:03

11

14.70

15/09/2020

10:45:17

200

14.70

15/09/2020

10:45:17

200

14.70

15/09/2020

10:46:32

100

14.70

15/09/2020

10:46:32

200

14.70

15/09/2020

10:46:32

250

14.70

15/09/2020

10:47:36

100

14.70

15/09/2020

10:47:36

76

14.70

15/09/2020

10:48:41

51

14.70

15/09/2020

10:49:54

100

14.72

15/09/2020

10:50:59

100

14.72

15/09/2020

10:52:05

100

14.72

15/09/2020

10:52:05

193

14.72

15/09/2020

10:53:11

100

14.72

15/09/2020

10:53:11

184

14.72

15/09/2020

10:53:11

66

14.72

2

15/09/2020

10:53:11

250

14.72

15/09/2020

10:53:11

449

14.72

15/09/2020

10:54:18

78

14.72

15/09/2020

10:54:49

29

14.74

15/09/2020

10:54:49

100

14.74

15/09/2020

10:54:49

100

14.74

15/09/2020

10:54:49

100

14.74

15/09/2020

10:57:04

169

14.74

15/09/2020

10:57:04

200

14.74

15/09/2020

10:57:25

100

14.74

15/09/2020

10:58:33

100

14.74

15/09/2020

10:59:41

100

14.74

15/09/2020

11:00:50

100

14.74

15/09/2020

11:00:50

8

14.74

15/09/2020

11:01:59

100

14.74

15/09/2020

11:02:43

520

14.74

15/09/2020

11:51:06

1

14.52

15/09/2020

11:52:36

100

14.52

15/09/2020

11:54:07

100

14.52

15/09/2020

11:55:40

100

14.52

15/09/2020

11:55:40

349

14.52

15/09/2020

16:23:50

74

14.60

15/09/2020

16:23:50

277

14.60

15/09/2020

16:23:50

100

14.60

15/09/2020

16:23:50

47

14.60

15/09/2020

16:24:11

200

14.60

15/09/2020

16:24:16

500

14.60

15/09/2020

16:24:16

24

14.60

15/09/2020

16:24:16

53

14.60

15/09/2020

16:24:16

24

14.60

15/09/2020

16:25:21

100

14.60

15/09/2020

16:25:21

24

14.60

15/09/2020

16:26:10

100

14.60

15/09/2020

16:26:58

100

14.60

15/09/2020

16:27:47

100

14.60

15/09/2020

16:28:35

100

14.60

15/09/2020

16:29:23

27

14.60

15/09/2020

17:27:35

42

14.62

3

15/09/2020

17:27:35

60

14.62

15/09/2020

17:27:35

30

14.62

15/09/2020

17:27:35

101

14.62

15/09/2020

17:27:35

12

14.62

15/09/2020

17:27:35

167

14.62

15/09/2020

17:27:35

88

14.62

16/09/2020

09:22:17

56

14.48

16/09/2020

09:22:17

142

14.48

16/09/2020

09:22:17

52

14.48

16/09/2020

09:55:10

300

14.40

16/09/2020

12:03:32

48

14.38

16/09/2020

12:03:33

83

14.38

16/09/2020

12:03:42

85

14.38

16/09/2020

12:03:42

784

14.38

16/09/2020

14:06:28

5

14.36

16/09/2020

14:06:30

536

14.36

16/09/2020

14:06:30

200

14.36

16/09/2020

14:06:30

19

14.36

16/09/2020

14:07:38

99

14.36

16/09/2020

14:07:38

200

14.36

16/09/2020

14:07:38

19

14.36

16/09/2020

14:09:23

19

14.36

16/09/2020

15:49:39

316

14.40

16/09/2020

15:51:20

184

14.40

16/09/2020

15:56:56

270

14.36

16/09/2020

16:35:05

67

14.36

16/09/2020

17:20:03

16

14.36

16/09/2020

17:20:03

260

14.36

16/09/2020

17:20:03

200

14.36

16/09/2020

17:20:03

250

14.36

16/09/2020

17:20:04

85

14.36

16/09/2020

17:20:49

78

14.36

16/09/2020

17:28:45

18

14.36

16/09/2020

17:29:01

220

14.36

16/09/2020

17:29:01

31

14.36

16/09/2020

17:29:16

8

14.36

16/09/2020

17:29:30

134

14.36

16/09/2020

17:29:38

216

14.36

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 16:49:02 UTC
