Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 14 - 18 SEPTEMBER 2020
Rome, 18 September 2020 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 14 to 18 September 2020, of no. 36,500 ordinary shares (equal to 0.1385% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 14.4654 for a total amount of Euro 527,986.90.
These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019) and to complete the mandate (as for the Press Release dated July 28, 2020).
The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:
|
Date
|
Quantity
|
Avg Price (euro)
|
Value (euro)
|
14/09/2020
|
6,000
|
15.2472
|
91,483.08
|
15/09/2020
|
9,000
|
14.6733
|
132,059.44
|
16/09/2020
|
5,000
|
14.3764
|
71,882.00
|
17/09/2020
|
9,000
|
14.1165
|
127,048.82
|
18/09/2020
|
7,500
|
14.0685
|
105,513.56
Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 488,894 own shares, equal to 1.8547% of the share capital.
Purchases in detail:
|
Date
|
Time
|
Quantity
|
Price (euro)
|
14/09/2020
|
09:50:40
|
110
|
15.28
|
14/09/2020
|
09:50:40
|
4
|
15.28
|
14/09/2020
|
09:50:40
|
16
|
15.28
|
14/09/2020
|
09:50:40
|
273
|
15.28
|
14/09/2020
|
10:00:42
|
79
|
15.28
|
14/09/2020
|
10:10:09
|
268
|
15.34
|
14/09/2020
|
11:18:34
|
120
|
15.28
|
14/09/2020
|
11:18:34
|
208
|
15.28
|
14/09/2020
|
11:18:34
|
164
|
15.28
1
|
14/09/2020
|
11:22:08
|
8
|
15.28
|
14/09/2020
|
15:48:56
|
1250
|
15.24
|
14/09/2020
|
15:48:56
|
2000
|
15.24
|
14/09/2020
|
16:23:24
|
24
|
15.24
|
14/09/2020
|
16:23:24
|
2
|
15.24
|
14/09/2020
|
16:23:24
|
8
|
15.24
|
14/09/2020
|
16:24:21
|
400
|
15.24
|
14/09/2020
|
16:24:21
|
66
|
15.24
|
14/09/2020
|
16:45:51
|
14
|
15.20
|
14/09/2020
|
16:45:55
|
170
|
15.20
|
14/09/2020
|
16:45:55
|
250
|
15.20
|
14/09/2020
|
16:45:55
|
66
|
15.20
|
14/09/2020
|
16:50:50
|
238
|
15.20
|
14/09/2020
|
16:51:46
|
12
|
15.20
|
14/09/2020
|
17:26:51
|
150
|
15.26
|
14/09/2020
|
17:27:19
|
100
|
15.28
|
15/09/2020
|
10:43:42
|
200
|
14.70
|
15/09/2020
|
10:43:42
|
200
|
14.70
|
15/09/2020
|
10:43:42
|
200
|
14.70
|
15/09/2020
|
10:43:42
|
100
|
14.70
|
15/09/2020
|
10:43:43
|
566
|
14.70
|
15/09/2020
|
10:43:43
|
200
|
14.70
|
15/09/2020
|
10:44:03
|
11
|
14.70
|
15/09/2020
|
10:45:17
|
200
|
14.70
|
15/09/2020
|
10:45:17
|
200
|
14.70
|
15/09/2020
|
10:46:32
|
100
|
14.70
|
15/09/2020
|
10:46:32
|
200
|
14.70
|
15/09/2020
|
10:46:32
|
250
|
14.70
|
15/09/2020
|
10:47:36
|
100
|
14.70
|
15/09/2020
|
10:47:36
|
76
|
14.70
|
15/09/2020
|
10:48:41
|
51
|
14.70
|
15/09/2020
|
10:49:54
|
100
|
14.72
|
15/09/2020
|
10:50:59
|
100
|
14.72
|
15/09/2020
|
10:52:05
|
100
|
14.72
|
15/09/2020
|
10:52:05
|
193
|
14.72
|
15/09/2020
|
10:53:11
|
100
|
14.72
|
15/09/2020
|
10:53:11
|
184
|
14.72
|
15/09/2020
|
10:53:11
|
66
|
14.72
2
|
15/09/2020
|
10:53:11
|
250
|
14.72
|
15/09/2020
|
10:53:11
|
449
|
14.72
|
15/09/2020
|
10:54:18
|
78
|
14.72
|
15/09/2020
|
10:54:49
|
29
|
14.74
|
15/09/2020
|
10:54:49
|
100
|
14.74
|
15/09/2020
|
10:54:49
|
100
|
14.74
|
15/09/2020
|
10:54:49
|
100
|
14.74
|
15/09/2020
|
10:57:04
|
169
|
14.74
|
15/09/2020
|
10:57:04
|
200
|
14.74
|
15/09/2020
|
10:57:25
|
100
|
14.74
|
15/09/2020
|
10:58:33
|
100
|
14.74
|
15/09/2020
|
10:59:41
|
100
|
14.74
|
15/09/2020
|
11:00:50
|
100
|
14.74
|
15/09/2020
|
11:00:50
|
8
|
14.74
|
15/09/2020
|
11:01:59
|
100
|
14.74
|
15/09/2020
|
11:02:43
|
520
|
14.74
|
15/09/2020
|
11:51:06
|
1
|
14.52
|
15/09/2020
|
11:52:36
|
100
|
14.52
|
15/09/2020
|
11:54:07
|
100
|
14.52
|
15/09/2020
|
11:55:40
|
100
|
14.52
|
15/09/2020
|
11:55:40
|
349
|
14.52
|
15/09/2020
|
16:23:50
|
74
|
14.60
|
15/09/2020
|
16:23:50
|
277
|
14.60
|
15/09/2020
|
16:23:50
|
100
|
14.60
|
15/09/2020
|
16:23:50
|
47
|
14.60
|
15/09/2020
|
16:24:11
|
200
|
14.60
|
15/09/2020
|
16:24:16
|
500
|
14.60
|
15/09/2020
|
16:24:16
|
24
|
14.60
|
15/09/2020
|
16:24:16
|
53
|
14.60
|
15/09/2020
|
16:24:16
|
24
|
14.60
|
15/09/2020
|
16:25:21
|
100
|
14.60
|
15/09/2020
|
16:25:21
|
24
|
14.60
|
15/09/2020
|
16:26:10
|
100
|
14.60
|
15/09/2020
|
16:26:58
|
100
|
14.60
|
15/09/2020
|
16:27:47
|
100
|
14.60
|
15/09/2020
|
16:28:35
|
100
|
14.60
|
15/09/2020
|
16:29:23
|
27
|
14.60
|
15/09/2020
|
17:27:35
|
42
|
14.62
3
|
15/09/2020
|
17:27:35
|
60
|
14.62
|
15/09/2020
|
17:27:35
|
30
|
14.62
|
15/09/2020
|
17:27:35
|
101
|
14.62
|
15/09/2020
|
17:27:35
|
12
|
14.62
|
15/09/2020
|
17:27:35
|
167
|
14.62
|
15/09/2020
|
17:27:35
|
88
|
14.62
|
16/09/2020
|
09:22:17
|
56
|
14.48
|
16/09/2020
|
09:22:17
|
142
|
14.48
|
16/09/2020
|
09:22:17
|
52
|
14.48
|
16/09/2020
|
09:55:10
|
300
|
14.40
|
16/09/2020
|
12:03:32
|
48
|
14.38
|
16/09/2020
|
12:03:33
|
83
|
14.38
|
16/09/2020
|
12:03:42
|
85
|
14.38
|
16/09/2020
|
12:03:42
|
784
|
14.38
|
16/09/2020
|
14:06:28
|
5
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
14:06:30
|
536
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
14:06:30
|
200
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
14:06:30
|
19
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
14:07:38
|
99
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
14:07:38
|
200
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
14:07:38
|
19
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
14:09:23
|
19
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
15:49:39
|
316
|
14.40
|
16/09/2020
|
15:51:20
|
184
|
14.40
|
16/09/2020
|
15:56:56
|
270
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
16:35:05
|
67
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
17:20:03
|
16
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
17:20:03
|
260
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
17:20:03
|
200
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
17:20:03
|
250
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
17:20:04
|
85
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
17:20:49
|
78
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
17:28:45
|
18
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
17:29:01
|
220
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
17:29:01
|
31
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
17:29:16
|
8
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
17:29:30
|
134
|
14.36
|
16/09/2020
|
17:29:38
|
216
|
14.36
4
