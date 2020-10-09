Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 5 - 9 OCTOBER 2020

________________________________________________________

Rome, 9 October 2020 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 5 to 9 October 2020, of no. 18,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.0683% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 13.7776 for a total amount of Euro 213,677.04.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019) and to complete the mandate (as for the Press Release dated July 28, 2020).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date Quantity Avg Price (euro) Value (euro) 07/10/2020 7,000 13.78 96,437 08/10/2020 8,500 13.79 117,240 09/10/2020 2,500 13.73 34,320

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 613,300 own shares, equal to 2.3267% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date Time N. Shares Price (euro) 07/10/2020 10:31:50 697 13.82 07/10/2020 10:31:50 100 13.82 07/10/2020 10:31:50 100 13.82 07/10/2020 10:31:50 100 13.82 07/10/2020 10:31:55 1003 13.82 07/10/2020 11:35:03 34 13.74 07/10/2020 11:35:03 100 13.74 07/10/2020 11:35:03 42 13.74

1