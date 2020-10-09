Log in
AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/09 11:29:50 am
13.72 EUR   -0.44%
02:15pAVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
10/06AVIO S P A : Virtual STAR Conference Ottobre 2020
PU
10/02AVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

10/09/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 5 - 9 OCTOBER 2020

________________________________________________________

Rome, 9 October 2020 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 5 to 9 October 2020, of no. 18,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.0683% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 13.7776 for a total amount of Euro 213,677.04.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019) and to complete the mandate (as for the Press Release dated July 28, 2020).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Quantity

Avg Price (euro)

Value (euro)

07/10/2020

7,000

13.78

96,437

08/10/2020

8,500

13.79

117,240

09/10/2020

2,500

13.73

34,320

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 613,300 own shares, equal to 2.3267% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

N. Shares

Price (euro)

07/10/2020

10:31:50

697

13.82

07/10/2020

10:31:50

100

13.82

07/10/2020

10:31:50

100

13.82

07/10/2020

10:31:50

100

13.82

07/10/2020

10:31:55

1003

13.82

07/10/2020

11:35:03

34

13.74

07/10/2020

11:35:03

100

13.74

07/10/2020

11:35:03

42

13.74

07/10/2020

11:35:05

99

13.74

07/10/2020

11:35:05

100

13.74

07/10/2020

11:35:29

625

13.74

07/10/2020

11:49:25

154

13.72

07/10/2020

11:49:25

100

13.72

07/10/2020

11:53:20

3

13.72

07/10/2020

11:53:20

243

13.72

07/10/2020

12:38:59

76

13.78

07/10/2020

12:51:00

74

13.78

07/10/2020

13:15:51

1350

13.80

07/10/2020

13:34:45

27

13.80

07/10/2020

13:35:08

1

13.80

07/10/2020

13:41:46

722

13.80

07/10/2020

16:40:45

250

13.72

07/10/2020

16:40:45

91

13.72

07/10/2020

16:43:03

261

13.72

07/10/2020

16:45:58

52

13.72

07/10/2020

16:49:10

63

13.72

07/10/2020

16:51:02

33

13.72

07/10/2020

17:14:18

224

13.72

07/10/2020

17:14:49

53

13.72

07/10/2020

17:14:55

19

13.72

07/10/2020

17:15:28

44

13.72

07/10/2020

17:15:35

22

13.72

07/10/2020

17:17:08

52

13.72

07/10/2020

17:17:08

86

13.72

08/10/2020

12:40:43

247

13.80

08/10/2020

12:40:43

8

13.80

08/10/2020

12:40:43

73

13.80

08/10/2020

12:40:43

230

13.80

08/10/2020

12:40:43

75

13.80

08/10/2020

12:40:47

781

13.80

08/10/2020

12:40:47

1086

13.80

08/10/2020

12:41:01

250

13.80

08/10/2020

12:41:01

310

13.80

08/10/2020

12:41:01

132

13.80

08/10/2020

12:41:01

85

13.80

08/10/2020

12:41:01

73

13.80

08/10/2020

12:41:01

232

13.80

08/10/2020

12:41:01

1418

13.80

08/10/2020

13:27:37

11

13.76

08/10/2020

13:27:37

4

13.76

08/10/2020

14:03:12

174

13.76

08/10/2020

14:32:15

403

13.78

08/10/2020

14:32:15

408

13.78

08/10/2020

15:22:13

418

13.78

08/10/2020

15:28:19

82

13.78

08/10/2020

17:02:03

70

13.80

08/10/2020

17:02:03

83

13.80

08/10/2020

17:09:09

76

13.80

08/10/2020

17:14:36

10

13.80

08/10/2020

17:14:37

55

13.80

08/10/2020

17:14:47

45

13.80

08/10/2020

17:15:11

629

13.80

08/10/2020

17:15:11

32

13.80

08/10/2020

17:18:53

31

13.76

08/10/2020

17:19:08

215

13.76

08/10/2020

17:19:47

31

13.76

08/10/2020

17:21:27

32

13.76

08/10/2020

17:24:52

113

13.78

08/10/2020

17:24:52

81

13.78

08/10/2020

17:24:52

84

13.78

08/10/2020

17:24:52

85

13.78

08/10/2020

17:25:15

10

13.78

08/10/2020

17:26:15

229

13.78

08/10/2020

17:26:15

89

13.78

09/10/2020

12:04:13

100

13.68

09/10/2020

12:55:09

70

13.68

09/10/2020

12:55:09

830

13.68

09/10/2020

13:00:11

250

13.66

09/10/2020

14:50:07

79

13.78

09/10/2020

15:32:06

220

13.78

09/10/2020

15:32:06

951

13.78

For more information:

Investor relations contacts

Investor.relations@avio.com

Avio

Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 18:14:03 UTC
