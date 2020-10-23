Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 19 - 23 OCTOBER 2020

Rome, 23 October 2020 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 19 to 23 October 2020, of no. 7,683 ordinary shares (equal to 0.0291% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 13.0369 for a total amount of Euro 100,162.60.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019) and to complete the mandate (as for the Press Release dated July 28, 2020).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date Quantity Avg Price (euro) Value (euro) 19/10/2020 6.141 13.07 80,251 20/10/2020 1.542 12.91 19,912

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 671,233 own shares, equal to 2.5465% of the share capital.

With the purchases made this week, Avio announces the completion of the share buyback program.

Purchases in detail:

Date Time Nr. of shares Price (euro) 19/10/2020 09:34:41 250 13.24 19/10/2020 10:20:48 28 13.12 19/10/2020 10:20:48 19 13.12 19/10/2020 10:20:48 1 13.12 19/10/2020 10:20:48 5 13.12 19/10/2020 10:27:28 127 13.14 19/10/2020 11:12:17 411 13.14

