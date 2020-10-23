Log in
AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/23 11:29:41 am
12.5 EUR   -0.79%
12:20pAVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
10/16AVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
10/12AVIO S P A : Allegato 3f settembre 2020 / annex 3f september 2020
PU
Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

10/23/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 19 - 23 OCTOBER 2020

________________________________________________________

Rome, 23 October 2020 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 19 to 23 October 2020, of no. 7,683 ordinary shares (equal to 0.0291% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 13.0369 for a total amount of Euro 100,162.60.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019) and to complete the mandate (as for the Press Release dated July 28, 2020).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Quantity

Avg Price (euro)

Value (euro)

19/10/2020

6.141

13.07

80,251

20/10/2020

1.542

12.91

19,912

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 671,233 own shares, equal to 2.5465% of the share capital.

With the purchases made this week, Avio announces the completion of the share buyback program.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

Nr. of shares

Price (euro)

19/10/2020

09:34:41

250

13.24

19/10/2020

10:20:48

28

13.12

19/10/2020

10:20:48

19

13.12

19/10/2020

10:20:48

1

13.12

19/10/2020

10:20:48

5

13.12

19/10/2020

10:27:28

127

13.14

19/10/2020

11:12:17

411

13.14

1

19/10/2020

11:12:21

34

13.14

19/10/2020

11:27:35

61

13.20

19/10/2020

11:27:35

739

13.20

19/10/2020

12:33:43

69

13.12

19/10/2020

12:38:52

120

13.12

19/10/2020

13:13:53

511

13.12

19/10/2020

15:15:01

5

12.96

19/10/2020

15:15:01

2

12.96

19/10/2020

15:15:10

500

12.96

19/10/2020

15:16:43

500

12.96

19/10/2020

15:41:07

240

12.96

19/10/2020

15:41:07

153

12.96

19/10/2020

15:42:10

600

12.96

19/10/2020

16:58:04

330

12.96

19/10/2020

16:58:04

70

12.96

19/10/2020

17:17:38

664

13.10

19/10/2020

17:17:38

536

13.10

19/10/2020

17:27:48

30

13.02

19/10/2020

17:27:53

66

13.02

19/10/2020

17:28:00

70

13.02

20/10/2020

09:26:22

78

12.96

20/10/2020

09:26:22

14

12.96

20/10/2020

09:26:22

158

12.96

20/10/2020

10:30:15

42

13.02

20/10/2020

16:17:47

310

12.90

20/10/2020

16:17:47

100

12.90

20/10/2020

16:17:47

200

12.90

20/10/2020

16:17:47

200

12.90

20/10/2020

16:17:47

200

12.90

20/10/2020

16:17:47

200

12.90

20/10/2020

16:17:47

40

12.90

For more information:

Investor relations contacts

Investor.relations@avio.com

Avio

Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,000 highly-qualified personnel, of which

2

approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 16:19:07 UTC

