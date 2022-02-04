Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Avio S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 02/04 11:35:59 am
10.56 EUR   --.--%
01:06pAVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
02/03AVIO S P A : Start of the share buyback program
PU
01/20Avio discloses launch service contracts for Vega C launcher, shares rise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

02/04/2022 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE 4th FEBRUARY 2022

________________________________________________________

Rome, 4 February 2022 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period of the 4 of February 2022, of no. 8,500 ordinary shares (equal to 0.0322% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 10.5683 for a total amount of Euro 89,830.18.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2021 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated February 3, 2022).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Quantity

Avg Price (euro)

Value (euro)

04/02/2022

8,500

10.57

89,830.18

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 679,733 own shares, equal to 2.5787% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

Nr. of shares

Price (euro)

04/02/2022

09:07:25

500

10.60

04/02/2022

09:16:29

200

10.58

04/02/2022

09:20:33

300

10.58

04/02/2022

09:38:16

600

10.58

04/02/2022

09:38:16

400

10.58

04/02/2022

10:26:07

33

10.58

04/02/2022

10:26:07

250

10.58

04/02/2022

10:26:07

717

10.58

04/02/2022

11:48:40

1000

10.52

04/02/2022

11:53:06

115

10.54

04/02/2022

11:53:06

256

10.54

1

04/02/2022

11:53:06

230

10.54

04/02/2022

11:57:23

399

10.54

04/02/2022

12:40:47

588

10.56

04/02/2022

13:36:35

12

10.60

04/02/2022

13:36:35

250

10.60

04/02/2022

13:36:35

150

10.60

04/02/2022

14:31:12

96

10.58

04/02/2022

14:31:12

904

10.58

04/02/2022

15:01:35

50

10.54

04/02/2022

15:47:54

100

10.54

04/02/2022

17:15:35

15

10.56

04/02/2022

17:17:43

219

10.58

04/02/2022

17:17:43

9

10.58

04/02/2022

17:17:43

122

10.58

04/02/2022

17:17:43

320

10.58

04/02/2022

17:17:43

250

10.58

04/02/2022

17:17:43

415

10.58

For more information:

Investor relations contacts

Investor.relations@avio.com

Avio

Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

2

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 18:05:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVIO S.P.A.
01:06pAVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
02/03AVIO S P A : Start of the share buyback program
PU
01/20Avio discloses launch service contracts for Vega C launcher, shares rise
RE
01/20AVIO S P A : New launch service contracts for vega c and new development activities
PU
01/12AVIO S P A : SMID Cap Conference 2022 Bank of America
PU
2021AVIO S P A : Appointment of a board member and verification of requirements
PU
2021AVIO S P A : Amendment of the documentation filed for the 2021 shareholders' meeting
PU
2021AVIO S P A : Intermonte Madrid Virtual Conference
PU
2021AVIO S P A : Vega successfully launches Ceres satellites
PU
20219m 2021 highlights
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 315 M 360 M 360 M
Net income 2021 10,1 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net cash 2021 46,5 M 53,2 M 53,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 271 M 310 M 310 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 944
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart AVIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Avio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,56 €
Average target price 15,24 €
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Italia Chairman
Paolo Bellomi Head-Engineering
Salvatore Spinosa Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.-9.74%310
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.84%139 139
THE BOEING COMPANY3.08%120 325
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.65%106 126
AIRBUS SE-0.64%100 311
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION1.77%58 799