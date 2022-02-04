Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE 4th FEBRUARY 2022

Rome, 4 February 2022 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period of the 4 of February 2022, of no. 8,500 ordinary shares (equal to 0.0322% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 10.5683 for a total amount of Euro 89,830.18.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2021 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated February 3, 2022).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date Quantity Avg Price (euro) Value (euro) 04/02/2022 8,500 10.57 89,830.18

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 679,733 own shares, equal to 2.5787% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date Time Nr. of shares Price (euro) 04/02/2022 09:07:25 500 10.60 04/02/2022 09:16:29 200 10.58 04/02/2022 09:20:33 300 10.58 04/02/2022 09:38:16 600 10.58 04/02/2022 09:38:16 400 10.58 04/02/2022 10:26:07 33 10.58 04/02/2022 10:26:07 250 10.58 04/02/2022 10:26:07 717 10.58 04/02/2022 11:48:40 1000 10.52 04/02/2022 11:53:06 115 10.54 04/02/2022 11:53:06 256 10.54

