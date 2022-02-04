Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

Rome, 4 February 2022 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period of the 4 of February 2022, of no. 8,500 ordinary shares (equal to 0.0322% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 10.5683 for a total amount of Euro 89,830.18.
These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2021 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated February 3, 2022).
The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:
Date
Quantity
Avg Price (euro)
Value (euro)
04/02/2022
8,500
10.57
89,830.18
Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 679,733 own shares, equal to 2.5787% of the share capital.
Purchases in detail:
Date
Time
Nr. of shares
Price (euro)
04/02/2022
09:07:25
500
10.60
04/02/2022
09:16:29
200
10.58
04/02/2022
09:20:33
300
10.58
04/02/2022
09:38:16
600
10.58
04/02/2022
09:38:16
400
10.58
04/02/2022
10:26:07
33
10.58
04/02/2022
10:26:07
250
10.58
04/02/2022
10:26:07
717
10.58
04/02/2022
11:48:40
1000
10.52
04/02/2022
11:53:06
115
10.54
04/02/2022
11:53:06
256
10.54
1
04/02/2022
11:53:06
230
10.54
04/02/2022
11:57:23
399
10.54
04/02/2022
12:40:47
588
10.56
04/02/2022
13:36:35
12
10.60
04/02/2022
13:36:35
250
10.60
04/02/2022
13:36:35
150
10.60
04/02/2022
14:31:12
96
10.58
04/02/2022
14:31:12
904
10.58
04/02/2022
15:01:35
50
10.54
04/02/2022
15:47:54
100
10.54
04/02/2022
17:15:35
15
10.56
04/02/2022
17:17:43
219
10.58
04/02/2022
17:17:43
9
10.58
04/02/2022
17:17:43
122
10.58
04/02/2022
17:17:43
320
10.58
04/02/2022
17:17:43
250
10.58
04/02/2022
17:17:43
415
10.58
For more information:
Investor relations contacts
Investor.relations@avio.com
Avio
Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.