    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 02/18 11:35:57 am
10.62 EUR   -0.56%
12:52pAVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
02/11AVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
02/11AVIO S P A : Ten years of Vega
PU
Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

02/18/2022 | 12:52pm EST
SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 14-18th FEBRUARY 2022

________________________________________________________

Rome, 18 February 2022 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from the 14 to the 18 of February 2022, of no. 67,399 ordinary shares (equal to 0.2557% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 10.5733 for a total amount of Euro 712,631.66.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2021 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated February 3, 2022).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Quantity

Avg Price (euro)

Value (euro)

14/02/2022

21.399

10,45

223.620,94

15/02/2022

10.000

10,57

105.680,00

16/02/2022

10.000

10,58

105.770,84

17/02/2022

20.000

10,67

213.459,88

18/02/2022

6.000

10,68

64.100,00

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 796,233 own shares, equal to 3.0207% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

Nr. of shares

Price (euro)

14/02/2022

09:06:11

500

10,40

14/02/2022

09:18:36

643

10,40

14/02/2022

09:18:36

857

10,40

14/02/2022

10:00:56

22

10,36

14/02/2022

10:00:56

1978

10,36

14/02/2022

10:37:10

50

10,40

14/02/2022

10:53:34

166

10,46

14/02/2022

10:53:35

45

10,46

14/02/2022

10:53:35

136

10,46

1

14/02/2022

10:53:35

653

10,46

14/02/2022

10:53:35

279

10,46

14/02/2022

10:53:35

420

10,46

14/02/2022

10:53:35

301

10,46

14/02/2022

10:53:35

420

10,46

14/02/2022

10:53:39

332

10,46

14/02/2022

10:53:42

198

10,46

14/02/2022

10:54:05

52

10,42

14/02/2022

10:54:05

48

10,42

14/02/2022

11:01:23

147

10,50

14/02/2022

11:01:23

48

10,50

14/02/2022

11:01:23

300

10,50

14/02/2022

11:01:23

100

10,50

14/02/2022

11:01:23

305

10,50

14/02/2022

12:03:10

750

10,50

14/02/2022

12:03:10

9

10,50

14/02/2022

12:03:10

1241

10,50

14/02/2022

12:20:10

280

10,48

14/02/2022

12:35:35

331

10,50

14/02/2022

12:35:35

11

10,50

14/02/2022

12:35:35

45

10,50

14/02/2022

12:35:35

290

10,50

14/02/2022

12:35:35

43

10,50

14/02/2022

12:53:03

1000

10,50

14/02/2022

13:52:20

478

10,56

14/02/2022

13:52:20

22

10,56

14/02/2022

13:52:36

500

10,54

14/02/2022

15:06:07

204

10,46

14/02/2022

15:06:07

250

10,46

14/02/2022

15:06:31

266

10,46

14/02/2022

15:06:31

280

10,46

14/02/2022

15:07:08

297

10,46

14/02/2022

15:07:08

250

10,46

14/02/2022

15:07:08

425

10,46

14/02/2022

15:07:08

28

10,46

14/02/2022

15:07:24

272

10,46

14/02/2022

15:07:24

27

10,46

14/02/2022

15:07:24

100

10,46

2

14/02/2022

16:22:07

250

10,42

14/02/2022

16:22:14

500

10,42

14/02/2022

16:22:14

250

10,42

14/02/2022

16:22:14

145

10,42

14/02/2022

16:22:14

855

10,42

14/02/2022

16:22:31

700

10,42

14/02/2022

16:22:38

300

10,42

14/02/2022

17:01:12

800

10,42

14/02/2022

17:01:13

100

10,42

14/02/2022

17:01:13

100

10,42

14/02/2022

17:01:13

100

10,42

14/02/2022

17:05:02

100

10,42

14/02/2022

17:05:02

100

10,42

14/02/2022

17:05:02

100

10,42

14/02/2022

17:05:02

100

10,42

14/02/2022

17:05:02

100

10,42

14/02/2022

17:05:02

100

10,42

14/02/2022

17:05:03

100

10,42

14/02/2022

17:05:03

100

10,42

14/02/2022

17:05:03

100

10,42

14/02/2022

17:14:19

100

10,44

14/02/2022

17:14:55

22

10,50

14/02/2022

17:14:55

878

10,50

15/02/2022

09:51:56

101

10,56

15/02/2022

09:51:56

237

10,56

15/02/2022

09:51:56

198

10,56

15/02/2022

09:51:56

141

10,56

15/02/2022

09:51:56

159

10,56

15/02/2022

09:51:56

300

10,56

15/02/2022

09:51:56

173

10,56

15/02/2022

09:51:56

300

10,56

15/02/2022

09:51:56

68

10,56

15/02/2022

09:51:56

24

10,56

15/02/2022

09:51:56

600

10,56

15/02/2022

09:51:56

38

10,56

15/02/2022

09:51:56

261

10,56

15/02/2022

09:51:56

300

10,56

15/02/2022

09:51:56

100

10,56

3

15/02/2022

09:54:52

1000

10,56

15/02/2022

10:56:51

47

10,60

15/02/2022

10:56:51

147

10,60

15/02/2022

10:56:51

806

10,60

15/02/2022

11:20:53

103

10,60

15/02/2022

11:23:17

848

10,60

15/02/2022

11:23:17

49

10,60

15/02/2022

14:18:56

66

10,56

15/02/2022

14:18:56

42

10,56

15/02/2022

14:18:56

190

10,56

15/02/2022

14:18:56

290

10,56

15/02/2022

14:18:56

311

10,56

15/02/2022

14:18:56

24

10,56

15/02/2022

14:18:56

185

10,56

15/02/2022

14:18:56

209

10,56

15/02/2022

14:18:56

791

10,56

15/02/2022

14:20:02

392

10,56

15/02/2022

15:19:56

500

10,52

15/02/2022

16:49:15

600

10,58

15/02/2022

17:08:42

400

10,58

16/02/2022

10:24:35

290

10,54

16/02/2022

10:24:35

110

10,54

16/02/2022

10:24:35

300

10,54

16/02/2022

11:05:46

347

10,56

16/02/2022

11:05:46

174

10,56

16/02/2022

11:05:46

300

10,56

16/02/2022

11:05:46

147

10,56

16/02/2022

11:05:46

1332

10,56

16/02/2022

14:00:52

147

10,56

16/02/2022

14:00:52

220

10,56

16/02/2022

14:00:52

131

10,56

16/02/2022

14:00:52

12

10,56

16/02/2022

14:00:52

147

10,56

16/02/2022

14:00:52

971

10,56

16/02/2022

14:00:52

372

10,56

16/02/2022

16:43:01

229

10,56

16/02/2022

16:43:01

180

10,56

16/02/2022

16:43:01

261

10,56

4

16/02/2022

16:43:01

290

10,56

16/02/2022

16:43:01

419

10,56

16/02/2022

17:00:47

420

10,60

16/02/2022

17:00:47

10

10,60

16/02/2022

17:00:47

300

10,60

16/02/2022

17:03:45

891

10,60

16/02/2022

17:25:50

268

10,62

16/02/2022

17:25:50

107

10,62

16/02/2022

17:25:50

319

10,62

16/02/2022

17:26:45

1306

10,62

17/02/2022

11:36:00

573

10,60

17/02/2022

11:36:00

427

10,60

17/02/2022

11:36:00

252

10,60

17/02/2022

11:36:00

30

10,60

17/02/2022

11:36:00

706

10,60

17/02/2022

11:36:00

12

10,60

17/02/2022

11:36:00

260

10,60

17/02/2022

11:36:00

420

10,60

17/02/2022

11:36:00

434

10,60

17/02/2022

11:36:00

146

10,60

17/02/2022

11:36:00

572

10,60

17/02/2022

11:36:02

168

10,60

17/02/2022

13:21:01

34

10,70

17/02/2022

13:21:04

333

10,70

17/02/2022

13:22:04

1000

10,70

17/02/2022

13:22:05

334

10,70

17/02/2022

13:25:42

1000

10,70

17/02/2022

13:25:42

21

10,70

17/02/2022

13:25:53

1000

10,70

17/02/2022

13:25:57

300

10,70

17/02/2022

13:26:13

700

10,70

17/02/2022

13:26:13

924

10,70

17/02/2022

13:26:13

381

10,70

17/02/2022

13:26:20

619

10,70

17/02/2022

13:42:14

1000

10,70

17/02/2022

13:49:57

250

10,70

17/02/2022

13:52:29

104

10,70

17/02/2022

15:49:02

1000

10,68

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 17:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
