Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

Rome, 18 February 2022 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from the 14 to the 18 of February 2022, of no. 67,399 ordinary shares (equal to 0.2557% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 10.5733 for a total amount of Euro 712,631.66.
These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2021 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated February 3, 2022).
The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:
Date
Quantity
Avg Price (euro)
Value (euro)
14/02/2022
21.399
10,45
223.620,94
15/02/2022
10.000
10,57
105.680,00
16/02/2022
10.000
10,58
105.770,84
17/02/2022
20.000
10,67
213.459,88
18/02/2022
6.000
10,68
64.100,00
Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 796,233 own shares, equal to 3.0207% of the share capital.
