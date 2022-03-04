Log in
Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

03/04/2022 | 12:56pm EST
SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 28th FEBRUARY -4th MARCH

2022

________________________________________________________

Rome, 4 March 2022 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from the 28 of February until the 4 of March 2022, of no. 82,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.3111% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 10.9968 for a total amount of Euro 901,741.56.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2021 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated February 3, 2022).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Quantity

Avg Price (euro)

Value (euro)

28/02/2022

16.000

11,06

177.011,30

01/03/2022

18.000

11,23

202.124,52

02/03/2022

18.000

11,00

197.961,88

03/03/2022

11.000

11,00

121.048,00

04/03/2022

19.000

10,72

203.595,86

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 952,233 own shares, equal to 3.6125% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

Nr. of shares

Price (euro)

28/02/2022

09:05:01

287

10,74

28/02/2022

09:05:01

200

10,74

28/02/2022

09:05:01

287

10,74

28/02/2022

09:06:28

226

10,74

28/02/2022

09:10:49

100

10,88

28/02/2022

09:10:49

110

10,88

28/02/2022

09:10:49

287

10,88

28/02/2022

09:11:12

1322

10,94

1

28/02/2022

09:11:19

181

10,94

28/02/2022

09:11:43

323

10,98

28/02/2022

09:11:43

147

10,98

28/02/2022

09:11:43

300

10,98

28/02/2022

09:11:43

160

10,98

28/02/2022

09:11:43

1070

10,98

28/02/2022

09:25:43

290

11,12

28/02/2022

09:25:43

250

11,12

28/02/2022

09:25:43

432

11,12

28/02/2022

09:26:54

100

11,16

28/02/2022

09:26:54

300

11,16

28/02/2022

09:26:54

287

11,16

28/02/2022

09:26:54

100

11,16

28/02/2022

09:27:07

150

11,16

28/02/2022

09:27:07

91

11,16

28/02/2022

09:31:07

200

11,18

28/02/2022

09:31:14

380

11,18

28/02/2022

09:31:15

420

11,18

28/02/2022

15:21:24

1000

11,04

28/02/2022

15:45:48

130

11,12

28/02/2022

15:45:48

287

11,12

28/02/2022

15:45:48

71

11,12

28/02/2022

15:45:48

512

11,12

28/02/2022

16:13:15

315

11,08

28/02/2022

16:13:15

685

11,08

28/02/2022

16:44:58

262

11,14

28/02/2022

16:44:58

300

11,14

28/02/2022

16:44:59

147

11,14

28/02/2022

16:46:46

108

11,14

28/02/2022

16:46:47

95

11,14

28/02/2022

16:46:48

88

11,14

28/02/2022

16:54:06

2000

11,16

28/02/2022

16:54:17

840

11,16

28/02/2022

16:54:17

160

11,16

28/02/2022

17:10:38

271

11,14

28/02/2022

17:10:38

729

11,14

01/03/2022

09:02:56

30

11,34

01/03/2022

09:06:18

200

11,44

2

01/03/2022

09:06:18

287

11,44

01/03/2022

09:08:28

200

11,44

01/03/2022

09:10:21

1322

11,44

01/03/2022

09:10:21

961

11,44

01/03/2022

09:46:02

303

11,38

01/03/2022

09:48:16

800

11,38

01/03/2022

09:49:26

897

11,38

01/03/2022

11:07:16

1000

11,12

01/03/2022

11:25:24

359

11,14

01/03/2022

11:37:56

500

11,16

01/03/2022

11:37:56

141

11,16

01/03/2022

11:48:54

390

11,14

01/03/2022

11:52:49

500

11,14

01/03/2022

12:14:06

110

11,20

01/03/2022

13:13:14

200

11,20

01/03/2022

13:13:14

800

11,20

01/03/2022

13:27:12

1000

11,20

01/03/2022

15:32:48

999

11,16

01/03/2022

15:32:48

322

11,16

01/03/2022

15:41:36

36

11,18

01/03/2022

15:41:36

963

11,18

01/03/2022

15:41:36

400

11,18

01/03/2022

15:41:36

280

11,18

01/03/2022

15:41:49

300

11,18

01/03/2022

15:42:06

25

11,18

01/03/2022

15:43:23

102

11,18

01/03/2022

15:45:29

233

11,18

01/03/2022

15:45:29

62

11,18

01/03/2022

15:45:29

278

11,18

01/03/2022

16:03:27

300

11,16

01/03/2022

16:03:27

181

11,16

01/03/2022

16:03:36

46

11,16

01/03/2022

16:03:36

473

11,16

01/03/2022

16:40:34

65

11,14

01/03/2022

16:40:34

287

11,14

01/03/2022

16:40:34

647

11,14

01/03/2022

16:40:34

287

11,14

01/03/2022

16:40:34

400

11,14

3

01/03/2022

16:40:34

222

11,14

01/03/2022

16:40:34

92

11,14

01/03/2022

17:05:48

182

11,08

01/03/2022

17:05:48

50

11,08

01/03/2022

17:10:07

12

11,08

01/03/2022

17:13:01

30

11,08

01/03/2022

17:21:02

214

11,10

01/03/2022

17:21:02

241

11,10

01/03/2022

17:21:02

41

11,10

01/03/2022

17:21:02

205

11,10

01/03/2022

17:21:02

25

11,10

02/03/2022

09:35:22

2745

11,10

02/03/2022

09:41:02

77

11,10

02/03/2022

09:41:02

178

11,10

02/03/2022

09:52:24

1000

11,02

02/03/2022

10:05:48

112

11,00

02/03/2022

10:05:48

120

11,00

02/03/2022

10:05:48

300

11,00

02/03/2022

10:05:48

51

11,00

02/03/2022

10:15:59

250

11,04

02/03/2022

10:15:59

167

11,04

02/03/2022

12:19:57

230

10,98

02/03/2022

12:19:57

465

10,98

02/03/2022

12:19:57

287

10,98

02/03/2022

12:19:57

18

10,98

02/03/2022

12:33:27

82

10,96

02/03/2022

12:36:05

22

10,96

02/03/2022

12:43:53

896

10,96

02/03/2022

13:41:08

300

10,94

02/03/2022

13:41:08

379

10,94

02/03/2022

13:48:27

34

10,94

02/03/2022

13:48:27

287

10,94

02/03/2022

13:53:07

1000

10,94

02/03/2022

14:58:36

160

10,96

02/03/2022

14:58:36

180

10,96

02/03/2022

14:58:36

660

10,96

02/03/2022

15:12:32

368

10,96

02/03/2022

15:12:32

287

10,96

4

02/03/2022

15:12:32

345

10,96

02/03/2022

16:07:19

1000

10,90

02/03/2022

16:49:00

117

10,90

02/03/2022

16:49:00

100

10,90

02/03/2022

16:49:00

286

10,90

02/03/2022

16:49:00

300

10,90

02/03/2022

16:49:00

59

10,90

02/03/2022

16:50:44

71

10,92

02/03/2022

16:50:44

522

10,92

02/03/2022

16:50:44

106

10,92

02/03/2022

16:50:44

300

10,92

02/03/2022

16:50:44

106

10,92

02/03/2022

16:50:44

420

10,92

02/03/2022

16:50:44

24

10,92

02/03/2022

16:50:44

46

10,92

02/03/2022

16:50:44

278

10,92

02/03/2022

17:09:42

999

11,06

02/03/2022

17:09:42

14

11,06

02/03/2022

17:09:42

985

11,06

02/03/2022

17:09:58

221

11,08

02/03/2022

17:10:02

778

11,08

02/03/2022

17:10:02

268

11,08

03/03/2022

09:34:02

576

11,10

03/03/2022

09:34:02

247

11,10

03/03/2022

09:34:02

177

11,10

03/03/2022

10:19:42

100

11,10

03/03/2022

10:22:01

228

11,10

03/03/2022

10:22:01

112

11,10

03/03/2022

10:22:01

560

11,10

03/03/2022

10:46:02

300

11,02

03/03/2022

10:46:45

300

11,02

03/03/2022

11:32:38

400

11,04

03/03/2022

11:53:43

995

11,02

03/03/2022

11:53:43

5

11,02

03/03/2022

11:58:11

900

11,04

03/03/2022

11:58:11

100

11,04

03/03/2022

13:47:21

287

11,02

03/03/2022

13:47:23

300

11,02

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 17:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
