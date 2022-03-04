Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 28th FEBRUARY -4th MARCH

2022

________________________________________________________

Rome, 4 March 2022 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from the 28 of February until the 4 of March 2022, of no. 82,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.3111% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 10.9968 for a total amount of Euro 901,741.56.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2021 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated February 3, 2022).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date Quantity Avg Price (euro) Value (euro) 28/02/2022 16.000 11,06 177.011,30 01/03/2022 18.000 11,23 202.124,52 02/03/2022 18.000 11,00 197.961,88 03/03/2022 11.000 11,00 121.048,00 04/03/2022 19.000 10,72 203.595,86

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 952,233 own shares, equal to 3.6125% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date Time Nr. of shares Price (euro) 28/02/2022 09:05:01 287 10,74 28/02/2022 09:05:01 200 10,74 28/02/2022 09:05:01 287 10,74 28/02/2022 09:06:28 226 10,74 28/02/2022 09:10:49 100 10,88 28/02/2022 09:10:49 110 10,88 28/02/2022 09:10:49 287 10,88 28/02/2022 09:11:12 1322 10,94

