Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

Rome, 4 March 2022 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from the 28 of February until the 4 of March 2022, of no. 82,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.3111% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 10.9968 for a total amount of Euro 901,741.56.
These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2021 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated February 3, 2022).
The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:
Date
Quantity
Avg Price (euro)
Value (euro)
28/02/2022
16.000
11,06
177.011,30
01/03/2022
18.000
11,23
202.124,52
02/03/2022
18.000
11,00
197.961,88
03/03/2022
11.000
11,00
121.048,00
04/03/2022
19.000
10,72
203.595,86
Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 952,233 own shares, equal to 3.6125% of the share capital.
Purchases in detail:
Date
Time
Nr. of shares
Price (euro)
28/02/2022
09:05:01
287
10,74
28/02/2022
09:05:01
200
10,74
28/02/2022
09:05:01
287
10,74
28/02/2022
09:06:28
226
10,74
28/02/2022
09:10:49
100
10,88
28/02/2022
09:10:49
110
10,88
28/02/2022
09:10:49
287
10,88
28/02/2022
09:11:12
1322
10,94
1
28/02/2022
09:11:19
181
10,94
28/02/2022
09:11:43
323
10,98
28/02/2022
09:11:43
147
10,98
28/02/2022
09:11:43
300
10,98
28/02/2022
09:11:43
160
10,98
28/02/2022
09:11:43
1070
10,98
28/02/2022
09:25:43
290
11,12
28/02/2022
09:25:43
250
11,12
28/02/2022
09:25:43
432
11,12
28/02/2022
09:26:54
100
11,16
28/02/2022
09:26:54
300
11,16
28/02/2022
09:26:54
287
11,16
28/02/2022
09:26:54
100
11,16
28/02/2022
09:27:07
150
11,16
28/02/2022
09:27:07
91
11,16
28/02/2022
09:31:07
200
11,18
28/02/2022
09:31:14
380
11,18
28/02/2022
09:31:15
420
11,18
28/02/2022
15:21:24
1000
11,04
28/02/2022
15:45:48
130
11,12
28/02/2022
15:45:48
287
11,12
28/02/2022
15:45:48
71
11,12
28/02/2022
15:45:48
512
11,12
28/02/2022
16:13:15
315
11,08
28/02/2022
16:13:15
685
11,08
28/02/2022
16:44:58
262
11,14
28/02/2022
16:44:58
300
11,14
28/02/2022
16:44:59
147
11,14
28/02/2022
16:46:46
108
11,14
28/02/2022
16:46:47
95
11,14
28/02/2022
16:46:48
88
11,14
28/02/2022
16:54:06
2000
11,16
28/02/2022
16:54:17
840
11,16
28/02/2022
16:54:17
160
11,16
28/02/2022
17:10:38
271
11,14
28/02/2022
17:10:38
729
11,14
01/03/2022
09:02:56
30
11,34
01/03/2022
09:06:18
200
11,44
2
01/03/2022
09:06:18
287
11,44
01/03/2022
09:08:28
200
11,44
01/03/2022
09:10:21
1322
11,44
01/03/2022
09:10:21
961
11,44
01/03/2022
09:46:02
303
11,38
01/03/2022
09:48:16
800
11,38
01/03/2022
09:49:26
897
11,38
01/03/2022
11:07:16
1000
11,12
01/03/2022
11:25:24
359
11,14
01/03/2022
11:37:56
500
11,16
01/03/2022
11:37:56
141
11,16
01/03/2022
11:48:54
390
11,14
01/03/2022
11:52:49
500
11,14
01/03/2022
12:14:06
110
11,20
01/03/2022
13:13:14
200
11,20
01/03/2022
13:13:14
800
11,20
01/03/2022
13:27:12
1000
11,20
01/03/2022
15:32:48
999
11,16
01/03/2022
15:32:48
322
11,16
01/03/2022
15:41:36
36
11,18
01/03/2022
15:41:36
963
11,18
01/03/2022
15:41:36
400
11,18
01/03/2022
15:41:36
280
11,18
01/03/2022
15:41:49
300
11,18
01/03/2022
15:42:06
25
11,18
01/03/2022
15:43:23
102
11,18
01/03/2022
15:45:29
233
11,18
01/03/2022
15:45:29
62
11,18
01/03/2022
15:45:29
278
11,18
01/03/2022
16:03:27
300
11,16
01/03/2022
16:03:27
181
11,16
01/03/2022
16:03:36
46
11,16
01/03/2022
16:03:36
473
11,16
01/03/2022
16:40:34
65
11,14
01/03/2022
16:40:34
287
11,14
01/03/2022
16:40:34
647
11,14
01/03/2022
16:40:34
287
11,14
01/03/2022
16:40:34
400
11,14
3
01/03/2022
16:40:34
222
11,14
01/03/2022
16:40:34
92
11,14
01/03/2022
17:05:48
182
11,08
01/03/2022
17:05:48
50
11,08
01/03/2022
17:10:07
12
11,08
01/03/2022
17:13:01
30
11,08
01/03/2022
17:21:02
214
11,10
01/03/2022
17:21:02
241
11,10
01/03/2022
17:21:02
41
11,10
01/03/2022
17:21:02
205
11,10
01/03/2022
17:21:02
25
11,10
02/03/2022
09:35:22
2745
11,10
02/03/2022
09:41:02
77
11,10
02/03/2022
09:41:02
178
11,10
02/03/2022
09:52:24
1000
11,02
02/03/2022
10:05:48
112
11,00
02/03/2022
10:05:48
120
11,00
02/03/2022
10:05:48
300
11,00
02/03/2022
10:05:48
51
11,00
02/03/2022
10:15:59
250
11,04
02/03/2022
10:15:59
167
11,04
02/03/2022
12:19:57
230
10,98
02/03/2022
12:19:57
465
10,98
02/03/2022
12:19:57
287
10,98
02/03/2022
12:19:57
18
10,98
02/03/2022
12:33:27
82
10,96
02/03/2022
12:36:05
22
10,96
02/03/2022
12:43:53
896
10,96
02/03/2022
13:41:08
300
10,94
02/03/2022
13:41:08
379
10,94
02/03/2022
13:48:27
34
10,94
02/03/2022
13:48:27
287
10,94
02/03/2022
13:53:07
1000
10,94
02/03/2022
14:58:36
160
10,96
02/03/2022
14:58:36
180
10,96
02/03/2022
14:58:36
660
10,96
02/03/2022
15:12:32
368
10,96
02/03/2022
15:12:32
287
10,96
4
02/03/2022
15:12:32
345
10,96
02/03/2022
16:07:19
1000
10,90
02/03/2022
16:49:00
117
10,90
02/03/2022
16:49:00
100
10,90
02/03/2022
16:49:00
286
10,90
02/03/2022
16:49:00
300
10,90
02/03/2022
16:49:00
59
10,90
02/03/2022
16:50:44
71
10,92
02/03/2022
16:50:44
522
10,92
02/03/2022
16:50:44
106
10,92
02/03/2022
16:50:44
300
10,92
02/03/2022
16:50:44
106
10,92
02/03/2022
16:50:44
420
10,92
02/03/2022
16:50:44
24
10,92
02/03/2022
16:50:44
46
10,92
02/03/2022
16:50:44
278
10,92
02/03/2022
17:09:42
999
11,06
02/03/2022
17:09:42
14
11,06
02/03/2022
17:09:42
985
11,06
02/03/2022
17:09:58
221
11,08
02/03/2022
17:10:02
778
11,08
02/03/2022
17:10:02
268
11,08
03/03/2022
09:34:02
576
11,10
03/03/2022
09:34:02
247
11,10
03/03/2022
09:34:02
177
11,10
03/03/2022
10:19:42
100
11,10
03/03/2022
10:22:01
228
11,10
03/03/2022
10:22:01
112
11,10
03/03/2022
10:22:01
560
11,10
03/03/2022
10:46:02
300
11,02
03/03/2022
10:46:45
300
11,02
03/03/2022
11:32:38
400
11,04
03/03/2022
11:53:43
995
11,02
03/03/2022
11:53:43
5
11,02
03/03/2022
11:58:11
900
11,04
03/03/2022
11:58:11
100
11,04
03/03/2022
13:47:21
287
11,02
03/03/2022
13:47:23
300
11,02
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.