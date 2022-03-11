Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

Rome, 11 March 2022 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from the 7 until the 11 of March 2022, of no. 83,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.3149% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 10.7191 for a total amount of Euro 889,684.02.
These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2021 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated February 3, 2022).
The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:
Date
Quantity
Avg Price (euro)
Value (euro)
07/03/2022
20.000
10,54
210.875,58
08/03/2022
10.000
10,79
107.922,00
09/03/2022
11.000
10,79
118.740,00
10/03/2022
21.000
10,65
223.556,12
11/03/2022
21.000
10,89
228.590,32
Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 1,035,233 own shares, equal to 3.9274% of the share capital.
Purchases in detail:
Date
Time
Nr. of shares
Price (euro)
07/03/2022
09:11:32
106
10,46
07/03/2022
09:11:32
66
10,46
07/03/2022
09:11:32
10
10,46
07/03/2022
09:11:32
818
10,46
07/03/2022
09:12:06
246
10,46
07/03/2022
09:12:06
1754
10,46
07/03/2022
09:19:55
124
10,32
07/03/2022
09:20:00
400
10,32
07/03/2022
09:20:50
10
10,32
1
07/03/2022
09:20:50
312
10,32
07/03/2022
09:20:50
154
10,32
07/03/2022
09:24:44
440
10,24
07/03/2022
09:27:34
60
10,24
07/03/2022
09:28:46
69
10,20
07/03/2022
09:34:26
300
10,24
07/03/2022
09:35:32
100
10,24
07/03/2022
09:36:58
31
10,34
07/03/2022
10:05:22
606
10,42
07/03/2022
10:25:49
320
10,46
07/03/2022
10:25:49
74
10,46
07/03/2022
11:25:09
297
10,54
07/03/2022
11:25:09
92
10,54
07/03/2022
11:27:50
611
10,54
07/03/2022
12:07:12
200
10,52
07/03/2022
12:07:12
594
10,52
07/03/2022
12:07:12
206
10,52
07/03/2022
13:52:50
758
10,52
07/03/2022
14:39:15
173
10,58
07/03/2022
14:39:15
24
10,58
07/03/2022
14:39:15
1000
10,58
07/03/2022
14:39:15
100
10,58
07/03/2022
14:39:15
500
10,58
07/03/2022
14:39:15
158
10,58
07/03/2022
14:39:15
287
10,58
07/03/2022
16:03:26
405
10,68
07/03/2022
16:03:26
100
10,68
07/03/2022
16:03:26
2495
10,68
07/03/2022
16:03:49
430
10,68
07/03/2022
16:03:49
1570
10,68
07/03/2022
16:14:34
1000
10,66
07/03/2022
16:35:05
858
10,60
07/03/2022
16:35:05
34
10,60
07/03/2022
16:38:28
108
10,64
07/03/2022
16:50:30
1000
10,54
07/03/2022
17:12:00
484
10,52
07/03/2022
17:15:29
18
10,56
07/03/2022
17:15:29
300
10,56
2
07/03/2022
17:15:29
100
10,56
07/03/2022
17:15:29
98
10,56
08/03/2022
09:23:56
300
10,76
08/03/2022
09:23:56
594
10,76
08/03/2022
09:23:56
297
10,76
08/03/2022
09:24:03
232
10,76
08/03/2022
09:24:12
300
10,82
08/03/2022
09:24:12
181
10,82
08/03/2022
09:24:12
1096
10,82
08/03/2022
09:44:29
1000
10,72
08/03/2022
10:11:22
253
10,84
08/03/2022
10:11:22
180
10,84
08/03/2022
10:11:22
567
10,84
08/03/2022
11:00:02
232
10,78
08/03/2022
11:00:02
768
10,78
08/03/2022
11:55:28
300
10,76
08/03/2022
11:55:28
200
10,76
08/03/2022
11:55:28
131
10,76
08/03/2022
11:59:47
369
10,78
08/03/2022
12:00:00
430
10,78
08/03/2022
12:00:00
300
10,78
08/03/2022
12:00:00
250
10,78
08/03/2022
12:00:00
20
10,78
08/03/2022
12:54:43
4
10,84
08/03/2022
12:54:43
996
10,84
08/03/2022
12:54:53
1000
10,82
09/03/2022
09:21:47
300
10,92
09/03/2022
09:21:47
145
10,92
09/03/2022
09:21:47
555
10,92
09/03/2022
09:29:02
1000
10,86
09/03/2022
09:58:11
292
10,84
09/03/2022
09:58:11
213
10,84
09/03/2022
09:58:11
495
10,84
09/03/2022
10:03:19
500
10,88
09/03/2022
10:12:50
1307
10,88
09/03/2022
10:12:50
193
10,88
09/03/2022
11:21:58
348
10,78
09/03/2022
11:21:58
250
10,78
3
09/03/2022
11:21:58
246
10,78
09/03/2022
11:21:58
156
10,78
09/03/2022
11:52:34
93
10,82
09/03/2022
11:52:34
189
10,82
09/03/2022
11:52:34
718
10,82
09/03/2022
12:44:01
47
10,82
09/03/2022
12:44:01
654
10,82
09/03/2022
12:44:01
299
10,82
09/03/2022
15:04:48
48
10,66
09/03/2022
15:04:48
545
10,66
09/03/2022
15:21:57
407
10,66
09/03/2022
15:51:56
362
10,64
09/03/2022
15:51:56
638
10,64
09/03/2022
17:11:55
265
10,64
09/03/2022
17:16:08
227
10,64
09/03/2022
17:16:13
508
10,64
10/03/2022
09:33:27
250
10,64
10/03/2022
09:33:27
750
10,64
10/03/2022
09:55:56
430
10,66
10/03/2022
09:55:56
300
10,66
10/03/2022
09:55:56
220
10,66
10/03/2022
09:55:56
3
10,66
10/03/2022
09:55:56
47
10,66
10/03/2022
11:08:31
1293
10,68
10/03/2022
11:08:31
1507
10,68
10/03/2022
11:08:31
2200
10,68
10/03/2022
13:00:00
1000
10,58
10/03/2022
13:45:33
117
10,56
10/03/2022
13:45:33
1883
10,56
10/03/2022
14:10:36
300
10,54
10/03/2022
14:10:36
406
10,54
10/03/2022
14:10:36
294
10,54
10/03/2022
14:17:24
10
10,54
10/03/2022
14:17:24
300
10,54
10/03/2022
14:17:24
204
10,54
10/03/2022
14:17:24
486
10,54
10/03/2022
15:04:28
1000
10,56
10/03/2022
15:06:11
1000
10,56
4
10/03/2022
15:12:41
479
10,60
10/03/2022
15:12:41
300
10,60
10/03/2022
15:12:41
221
10,60
10/03/2022
16:09:55
97
10,68
10/03/2022
16:26:11
66
10,72
10/03/2022
16:26:11
2837
10,72
10/03/2022
16:30:36
200
10,72
10/03/2022
16:30:36
11
10,72
10/03/2022
16:30:36
300
10,72
10/03/2022
16:30:36
489
10,72
10/03/2022
16:46:51
661
10,72
10/03/2022
16:46:51
339
10,72
10/03/2022
17:21:23
77
10,76
10/03/2022
17:21:24
233
10,76
10/03/2022
17:21:24
250
10,76
10/03/2022
17:21:24
440
10,76
11/03/2022
09:42:35
28
10,86
11/03/2022
09:42:35
93
10,86
11/03/2022
09:47:06
47
10,94
11/03/2022
09:47:06
300
10,94
11/03/2022
09:47:06
40
10,94
11/03/2022
09:47:06
4492
10,94
11/03/2022
11:31:03
117
10,96
11/03/2022
11:31:03
100
10,96
11/03/2022
11:31:03
44
10,96
11/03/2022
11:31:03
739
10,96
11/03/2022
12:28:40
1000
10,98
11/03/2022
12:33:18
200
11,00
11/03/2022
12:33:18
1000
11,00
11/03/2022
12:33:18
44
11,00
11/03/2022
12:33:32
1756
11,00
11/03/2022
12:49:37
300
10,96
11/03/2022
12:49:37
12
10,96
11/03/2022
12:49:37
7
10,96
11/03/2022
12:49:37
190
10,96
11/03/2022
12:49:37
25
10,96
11/03/2022
12:49:37
300
10,96
11/03/2022
12:49:37
34
10,96
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.