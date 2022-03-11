Log in
    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report
03/22 11:48:30 am
10.7 EUR   -0.74%
12:50pAVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
03/07AVIO S P A : Call fy 2021 results
PU
03/04AVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

03/11/2022 | 12:50pm EST
SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 7th-11th MARCH 2022

________________________________________________________

Rome, 11 March 2022 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from the 7 until the 11 of March 2022, of no. 83,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.3149% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 10.7191 for a total amount of Euro 889,684.02.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2021 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated February 3, 2022).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Quantity

Avg Price (euro)

Value (euro)

07/03/2022

20.000

10,54

210.875,58

08/03/2022

10.000

10,79

107.922,00

09/03/2022

11.000

10,79

118.740,00

10/03/2022

21.000

10,65

223.556,12

11/03/2022

21.000

10,89

228.590,32

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 1,035,233 own shares, equal to 3.9274% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

Nr. of shares

Price (euro)

07/03/2022

09:11:32

106

10,46

07/03/2022

09:11:32

66

10,46

07/03/2022

09:11:32

10

10,46

07/03/2022

09:11:32

818

10,46

07/03/2022

09:12:06

246

10,46

07/03/2022

09:12:06

1754

10,46

07/03/2022

09:19:55

124

10,32

07/03/2022

09:20:00

400

10,32

07/03/2022

09:20:50

10

10,32

1

07/03/2022

09:20:50

312

10,32

07/03/2022

09:20:50

154

10,32

07/03/2022

09:24:44

440

10,24

07/03/2022

09:27:34

60

10,24

07/03/2022

09:28:46

69

10,20

07/03/2022

09:34:26

300

10,24

07/03/2022

09:35:32

100

10,24

07/03/2022

09:36:58

31

10,34

07/03/2022

10:05:22

606

10,42

07/03/2022

10:25:49

320

10,46

07/03/2022

10:25:49

74

10,46

07/03/2022

11:25:09

297

10,54

07/03/2022

11:25:09

92

10,54

07/03/2022

11:27:50

611

10,54

07/03/2022

12:07:12

200

10,52

07/03/2022

12:07:12

594

10,52

07/03/2022

12:07:12

206

10,52

07/03/2022

13:52:50

758

10,52

07/03/2022

14:39:15

173

10,58

07/03/2022

14:39:15

24

10,58

07/03/2022

14:39:15

1000

10,58

07/03/2022

14:39:15

100

10,58

07/03/2022

14:39:15

500

10,58

07/03/2022

14:39:15

158

10,58

07/03/2022

14:39:15

287

10,58

07/03/2022

16:03:26

405

10,68

07/03/2022

16:03:26

100

10,68

07/03/2022

16:03:26

2495

10,68

07/03/2022

16:03:49

430

10,68

07/03/2022

16:03:49

1570

10,68

07/03/2022

16:14:34

1000

10,66

07/03/2022

16:35:05

858

10,60

07/03/2022

16:35:05

34

10,60

07/03/2022

16:38:28

108

10,64

07/03/2022

16:50:30

1000

10,54

07/03/2022

17:12:00

484

10,52

07/03/2022

17:15:29

18

10,56

07/03/2022

17:15:29

300

10,56

2

07/03/2022

17:15:29

100

10,56

07/03/2022

17:15:29

98

10,56

08/03/2022

09:23:56

300

10,76

08/03/2022

09:23:56

594

10,76

08/03/2022

09:23:56

297

10,76

08/03/2022

09:24:03

232

10,76

08/03/2022

09:24:12

300

10,82

08/03/2022

09:24:12

181

10,82

08/03/2022

09:24:12

1096

10,82

08/03/2022

09:44:29

1000

10,72

08/03/2022

10:11:22

253

10,84

08/03/2022

10:11:22

180

10,84

08/03/2022

10:11:22

567

10,84

08/03/2022

11:00:02

232

10,78

08/03/2022

11:00:02

768

10,78

08/03/2022

11:55:28

300

10,76

08/03/2022

11:55:28

200

10,76

08/03/2022

11:55:28

131

10,76

08/03/2022

11:59:47

369

10,78

08/03/2022

12:00:00

430

10,78

08/03/2022

12:00:00

300

10,78

08/03/2022

12:00:00

250

10,78

08/03/2022

12:00:00

20

10,78

08/03/2022

12:54:43

4

10,84

08/03/2022

12:54:43

996

10,84

08/03/2022

12:54:53

1000

10,82

09/03/2022

09:21:47

300

10,92

09/03/2022

09:21:47

145

10,92

09/03/2022

09:21:47

555

10,92

09/03/2022

09:29:02

1000

10,86

09/03/2022

09:58:11

292

10,84

09/03/2022

09:58:11

213

10,84

09/03/2022

09:58:11

495

10,84

09/03/2022

10:03:19

500

10,88

09/03/2022

10:12:50

1307

10,88

09/03/2022

10:12:50

193

10,88

09/03/2022

11:21:58

348

10,78

09/03/2022

11:21:58

250

10,78

3

09/03/2022

11:21:58

246

10,78

09/03/2022

11:21:58

156

10,78

09/03/2022

11:52:34

93

10,82

09/03/2022

11:52:34

189

10,82

09/03/2022

11:52:34

718

10,82

09/03/2022

12:44:01

47

10,82

09/03/2022

12:44:01

654

10,82

09/03/2022

12:44:01

299

10,82

09/03/2022

15:04:48

48

10,66

09/03/2022

15:04:48

545

10,66

09/03/2022

15:21:57

407

10,66

09/03/2022

15:51:56

362

10,64

09/03/2022

15:51:56

638

10,64

09/03/2022

17:11:55

265

10,64

09/03/2022

17:16:08

227

10,64

09/03/2022

17:16:13

508

10,64

10/03/2022

09:33:27

250

10,64

10/03/2022

09:33:27

750

10,64

10/03/2022

09:55:56

430

10,66

10/03/2022

09:55:56

300

10,66

10/03/2022

09:55:56

220

10,66

10/03/2022

09:55:56

3

10,66

10/03/2022

09:55:56

47

10,66

10/03/2022

11:08:31

1293

10,68

10/03/2022

11:08:31

1507

10,68

10/03/2022

11:08:31

2200

10,68

10/03/2022

13:00:00

1000

10,58

10/03/2022

13:45:33

117

10,56

10/03/2022

13:45:33

1883

10,56

10/03/2022

14:10:36

300

10,54

10/03/2022

14:10:36

406

10,54

10/03/2022

14:10:36

294

10,54

10/03/2022

14:17:24

10

10,54

10/03/2022

14:17:24

300

10,54

10/03/2022

14:17:24

204

10,54

10/03/2022

14:17:24

486

10,54

10/03/2022

15:04:28

1000

10,56

10/03/2022

15:06:11

1000

10,56

4

10/03/2022

15:12:41

479

10,60

10/03/2022

15:12:41

300

10,60

10/03/2022

15:12:41

221

10,60

10/03/2022

16:09:55

97

10,68

10/03/2022

16:26:11

66

10,72

10/03/2022

16:26:11

2837

10,72

10/03/2022

16:30:36

200

10,72

10/03/2022

16:30:36

11

10,72

10/03/2022

16:30:36

300

10,72

10/03/2022

16:30:36

489

10,72

10/03/2022

16:46:51

661

10,72

10/03/2022

16:46:51

339

10,72

10/03/2022

17:21:23

77

10,76

10/03/2022

17:21:24

233

10,76

10/03/2022

17:21:24

250

10,76

10/03/2022

17:21:24

440

10,76

11/03/2022

09:42:35

28

10,86

11/03/2022

09:42:35

93

10,86

11/03/2022

09:47:06

47

10,94

11/03/2022

09:47:06

300

10,94

11/03/2022

09:47:06

40

10,94

11/03/2022

09:47:06

4492

10,94

11/03/2022

11:31:03

117

10,96

11/03/2022

11:31:03

100

10,96

11/03/2022

11:31:03

44

10,96

11/03/2022

11:31:03

739

10,96

11/03/2022

12:28:40

1000

10,98

11/03/2022

12:33:18

200

11,00

11/03/2022

12:33:18

1000

11,00

11/03/2022

12:33:18

44

11,00

11/03/2022

12:33:32

1756

11,00

11/03/2022

12:49:37

300

10,96

11/03/2022

12:49:37

12

10,96

11/03/2022

12:49:37

7

10,96

11/03/2022

12:49:37

190

10,96

11/03/2022

12:49:37

25

10,96

11/03/2022

12:49:37

300

10,96

11/03/2022

12:49:37

34

10,96

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 17:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
